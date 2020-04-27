100 years ago
WASHINGTON — The staid House office building was given a touch of jazz today by six young women secretaries, who enrolled as the newest recruits in Representative Upshaw’s overall brigade.
Appearing in blue denim trousers, the bottoms of which were rolled up above their high-heeled pumps. The young women created something of a sensation and they had a large following as they tripped gaily along the corridors. The somberness of the uniforms was relieved by multi-colored silk waists and silk stockings.
“It’s a horrifying spectacle!” chorused a dozen members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as their sight-seeing trip through the big office building was interrupted by the crowds following the young secretaries.
April 20, 1920
Intelligence has been received here of the death of Dr. Charles B. Kohlhousen, a native of Winchester, which occurred in Raton, N.M., on last Monday and which was due to influenza.
The other members of the family to die within the past 30 days were his sister, Miss Emma Kolhousen whose death occurred in Winchester; his brother, Mr. Theopolis Kohlhousen, who died at East Radford, Va., and whose body was brought here for burial. Also the body of the young son of the latter who died several years ago was brought here for burial about time of the death of his father.
April 21, 1920
The Boy Scout troop has purchased a new Ford truck, the old one having been traded in on the new one.
The troop will march in a body to the auditorium of the Handley Library where special slides from the State Board of Health will be shown.
Recent promotions in the troop included Kenneth Crowell, Adrian Mason, Ernest Thomas and George Snyder.
An expert swimmer visiting the home of one of the scouts has been giving exhibitions in the pool.
The troop orchestra has acquired a piano.
April 22, 1920
Tomorrow, 23rd of April, Patrons Day will be observed at the Stephens City school.
A musical program has been arranged after which Miss Emma J. Haines of the Winchester-Frederick County Red Cross will tell some of her experiences in Russia and Siberia where she spent two years in relief work among refugees.
April 22, 1920
The State Department of Health has just issued its bulletin on vital statistics covering the year 1918.
For the city of Winchester, the report shows that there were 152 births ; of deaths there were 175. There were 18 persons divorced. There were 114 persons married here.
Out in Frederick County, 14 persons were divorced. There were 114 marriages. Frederick County also had 254 births; 150 deaths.
April 22, 1920
An area of approximately 1,200 acres of timber land, situated on the Blue Ridge mountains, about a mile and a half south of Castleman’s Ferry, Clarke County, was burned last night. But for the heavy rainfall during the early hours of this morning, the fire probably would have consumed even more.
It was caused, it is said, by a burning brush pile, the fire destroyed thousands of feet of valuable timber and all the fences in the area which it burned. The land is owned by Richard Beavers and others.
A telephone message to The Star this morning from the home of Mr. Maurice F. Castleman stated that the fire was spreading in the direction of Castleman’s summer hotel and that members of the family were becoming uneasy as the wind was blowing from the south and was becoming stronger and stronger in velocity all the time.
Many men fought the fire during the early part of the night but they relaxed their effort when the rainstorm broke.
April 22, 1920
75 years ago
The heaviest rainfall of the year fell yesterday, a reading at the Winchester Research Laboratory recording 1.20 inches this morning.
Yesterday’s deluge brought the month total to 3.31 inches, slightly more than the average precipitation. But the total to date for the year was still below normal.
The mercury today climbed to 78 after dipping to a low of 51 last night.
April 26, 1945
WASHINGTON — Citizens will get even less meat next month for all kinds, except mutton, and most cheeses will cost more points as well.
April 26, 1945
WASHINGTON — Army and Navy combat casualties since the beginning of the war now total 929,373.
Secretary of War Stimson today placed Army losses at 829,001 on the basis of names received here through April 14 and the latest report from the Navy added 100,372.
To the total the aggregate represented an increase of 16,895 since last week’s report.
April 26, 1945
Asked for his impression of Harry S. Truman as President after a week in that office, Senator Harry F. Byrd of Virginia said, “I have served in the Senate with President Truman for ten years. During this intimate association I have had full opportunity to be frequently impressed with his many fine qualities of heart and mind.”
April 26, 1945
50 years ago
Thousands of colleges, high schools and citizens have chosen Wednesday, April 22 Earth Day, to openly voice opposition to pollution and other abuses on nature.
Handley is observing Earth day and already students have seen various posters scattered throughout the school. A special assembly will be held tomorrow afternoon as a preliminary to the Earth Day rally tomorrow night. One of the speakers will be Jonathan H. Wilson, a biology teacher of Handley.
April 21, 1970
Miss Margaret Shields , 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Shields of Burning Knolls, has been named Honorary Fire Chief of the newly established Geenwood Volunteer Fire Company.
The new Honorary Fire Chief will represent her company in the Fireman’s Parade of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival April 30.
April 21, 1970
John C. Capehart, currently assistant principal of Handley High School, has been named Director of Instruction for the city school system and Handley teacher, Michael Foreman, Assistant Principal of Instruction at Handley.
In 1968, Mr. Capehart was selected as the Outstanding Young Educator of the year by the Winchester Jaycees. A year earlier Mr. Foreman received the same designation.
April 22, 1970
25 years ago
Attention Batfans: Adam West is scheduled to arrive in Winchester the evening of May 4 to begin his duties as Grand Marshal of the 68th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
West, who starred in the 1960’s television show”Batman,” will attend several festival events on Friday, including the coronation of Queen Shenandoah LXVIII at 2. p.m. in Handley School Auditorium, where he will crown Jaime Nicole Dudney, daughter of Country music singer, Barbara Mandrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.