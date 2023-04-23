100 years ago
The Knight property on Millwood Avenue has been divided into 23 lots, which will be sold at public auction on Saturday. The sale will be made by Baker & Shryock, realtors.
They will also sell at the same time and place a six-room house, located on the property. As a special feature one lot is to be given free.
April 18, 1923
From present indications the apples will not be in bloom throughout this section until about May 1. The normal blooming period is about April 27.
In the last twenty-five years, damage has occurred to the apple crop in only three years, 1913, 1921, and 1922. In 1921 the loss was nearly total, while in 1913 and 1922 the loss was only partial.
April 19, 1923
More than 1,000 feet of lots on Virginia Avenue will be placed on sale at once by the Handley Board of Trustees, it was announced this morning.
Virginia Avenue runs parallel with National Avenue and is situated about one block north of National Avenue. The southside of Virginia Avenue is now built up for most of its length. It is proposed to extend the avenue through the property of H.B. Dunlap to the Berryville turnpike and to develop it as an attractive street fifty feet wide.
Total acreage was about 208 acres, and 20 acres off of the far northern portion of the property was sold at an advance to the Colonial Brick Corporation.
April 19, 1923
Sale of the John H. Campbell home farm of about 50 acres, situated about two miles south of Winchester along the Valley Pike, to the Hillcrest Development Co. was announced today by William Herrell, real estate dealer, who is sales manager of the company.
Mr. Herrell said it was the company's intention to at once divide the property into lots and terraces of from one-fourth acre to five acres, and that the lot sale will be handled privately. The property contains an 11 room house and fifteen acres of orchard.
There is also a tenant house of six rooms on the property.
Arrangements are being made to widen the Valley pike and the Middle road, and shade trees will be planted along new streets, and electric lights and water will be provided.
April 20, 1923
Funk & Son have opened up their new marble yard on East Water Street, near the entrance to Mount Hebron Cemetery. They are prepared to furnish any designs in marble or granite for cemetery or other work.
April 20, 1923
The People's Drug Company, of North Main street, today began serving soda fountain drinks for the first time, work of installing their new fountain and fixtures having been completed last night.
An expert is in charge of the fountain and all the popular drinks are being served, with the promise that some new ones will be introduced.
C.A. Davis, manager of the store, said the formal opening will be held soon.
April 20, 1923
Three sure signs that spring no longer is "just around the corner," but actually has arrived, were noticed yesterday — Lewis M. Welton wearing a brand-new straw hat, a group of barefooted boys, and dandelions poking their heads above the grass on the City Hall lawn.
Mr. Welton said he had no apologies to make for wearing his straw hat virtually a month ahead of the "official" date, May 15. An examination of Mr. Welton's hat disclosed that it was a Mallory. Although the Mallory concern has been making hats for 100 years, this is their first season as straw hat makers. The one worn by Mr. Welton is the first Mallory straw lid to be sold in Winchester, it was said.
April 21, 1923
Joseph M. Morrow, district deputy supervisor of the Loyal Order of Moose, is in Winchester for the purpose of instituting a local lodge of the order in this city. While 50 persons are necessary to obtain a charter, Mr. Morrow expects to obtain several hundred names of prominent persons here to start off the lodge with and so far he has been very successful.
The Moose is a beneficial order, paying sick and death benefits and it appeals with especial force to the man with a family in that it takes care of and provides a home for a man and his wife in their old age or for his widow in the event of his death; the order provides for a home and an education for his children and in addition, many other attractive features are provided to members.
The cost of being a member is extremely low, charter members having to pay an initial fee of only $10 and seventy-five cents monthly thereafter to obtain the benefit of all its advantages.
April 21, 1923
75 years ago
Cub Scouts declared winners at the Shawnee district kite flying contest yesterday were: Bill Wheatley of Winchester, biggest kite; Joel Griffin of Berryville, smallest kite; George Smallwood of Winchester, highest flying; and Billy Locke of Winchester, best looking kite.
Only one Boy Scout entered the competition — Richard Adams. He was awarded the prize for having the highest flying kite.
April 19, 1948
Hershey's Drive In restaurant, closed since December, will be reopened under new management Thursday. The new operators are Timothy R. and Nancy S. Byrne of Pittsburgh and Walter L. Green of Hyattsville, Md.
The storeroom which is attached to the Hershey Bulk plant on Rt. 11, about one-fourth mile south of Winchester, has been remodeled and will operate under the trade name of Hershey's Drive-In Ice Cream bar and cafe. Curb service will be featured.
April 20, 1948
Liquidation of the 26 loom Winchester Woolen Mill Co. was voted last night by stockholders, with Treasurer Charles P. McVicar presiding in the absence of President Percy D. Miller.
The plant comprises six brick and concrete structures, including dye house, boiler plant and picker house.
The company has made "soft goods" for years. During the war it had a force of 150 turning out Army overcoating.
The plant was built by the Williams Brothers, more than 50 years ago. One of the original partners, Hunter Williams, resides with his daughter, Miss Bertha, near the mill site.
The plant was purchased at bankruptcy sale in 1931 by a group of Winchester business men. Price paid was $20,000.
April 21, 1948
Packard agency for Winchester has been given to the newly organized Valley Motor Co. Inc. according to H.L. Melton, secretary-treasurer and general manager. The firm will be located at 1660 Valley Ave. where a new modern garage building now under construction is expected to be ready for occupancy on May 15.
Although the garage will not be ready before next month, the general manager stated today that the firm has been assured a complete line of Packard cars for use during the festival.
April 21, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — White House Counsel John W. Dean III, who has declared he will not be made a scapegoat for the Watergate affair, appears ready to implicate other presidential aides, says a source close to him.
In another development, The Washington Post quotes sources today as saying President Nixon was told by members of his own staff last year that former Atty. Gen. John N. Mitchell and Dean probably were involved in both the wiretapping of Democratic party headquarters and a subsequent coverup.
April 23, 1973
25 years ago
WASHINGTON — Although the number of new AIDS cases in the United States has declined substantially in recent years, HIV continues to spread through the population essentially unabated, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first direct assessment of HIV infection trends shows that the recent decline in U.S. AIDS cases is not due to a notable drop in new infections. Rather, improved medical treatments are allowing infected people to stay healthy longer before coming down with AIDS, masking the reality of an increasingly infected populace.
April 24, 1998
