100 years ago
A hail storm of unusual severity swept over the southwest section of Frederick County late Tuesday. Among the orchards badly damaged were those of Edward Grove, Robert W. Hockman, Harry Schmidt, and the Shady Elm Orchard Co.
The corn and garden of Walter Boyd is almost a total loss. At the orchard of John M. Steck his entire crop was destroyed as a commercial crop and he will convert the crop into cider.
Other heavy losers in this section were C. Fred Barr, William C. Miller, Frank Bailey, S.M. Chiles, W.W. Glass estate, Josiah Lantz, and Dr. P.W. Boyd.
July 5, 1923
GOSHEN, N.Y. — Catholics, Jews and Protestants joined in a patriotic-religious Independence Day service and heard Supreme Court Justice A.S. Tompkins, grand master of Masons in this state, counsel the Ku Klux Klan to love its neighbors and raze the barriers it has erected against races and creeds.
The ceremony was held in the Presbyterian Church under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus, with the Rev. Father J.H. McGinnis presiding. Justice Tompkins, a Baptist, was the principal speaker. Catholic ushers shepherded the hundreds of Methodists, Episcopalians, Jews and members of other denominations who filled the pews and aisles and overflowed into the street.
Justice Tompkins urged his listeners to stand together against the klan as they fought together in the world war.
July 6, 1923
The Winchester Golf Club held its first tournament Wednesday afternoon on the recently opened course on the Senseny Road, two miles from town.
About 40 players were on the course, and a number of non-playing members enjoyed the fine air and the splendid view from the veranda of the almost-completed clubhouse.
July 6, 1923
It was announced today by the committee in charge of the arrangements for the Moose celebration that Gov. E. Lee Trinkle and his staff will be in this city on Saturday for the purpose of participating in the parade to be held Saturday night, and to attend the installation of the local lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose.
The United States Marine Band and the Army Band of Washington will arrive here Saturday afternoon, and in addition to being the leading features of the big parade they will play for the installation program.
The eight-piece orchestra from Washington Barracks will come to town on Friday and will furnish the music for the block dance to be held on that evening in front of the City Hall.
July 9, 1923
Finishing touches are being put on the attractive new homes that have been under construction for some time for Arthur Robinson, E.R. Himelright and C.E. Koontz on South Stewart Street, and they will be ready for occupancy at an early date, it was said.
These homes add greatly to the appearance of that section, development of which was undertaken about two years ago, when Alson H. Hott and James P. Reardon erected two attractive brick residences.
This new development faces the Handley schools, and from the home of Richard S. Jolliffe, corner of Stewart and Leicester streets, through to the Handley grounds all the houses are 35 feet back from the property line.
Sewer, water and gas mains are being laid to connect with all of the houses along the newly developed section of Stewart Street.
July 9, 1923
75 years ago
A grand opening is planned tomorrow at Valley Photo Center's new location, 115 S. Loudoun St., according to G.N. Early, manager.
The new location, which has been completely remodeled, is almost twice as large as the previous site, 107 S. Loudoun St.
Valley Photo Center first opened in this city in November 1946. It is owned by George J. Scheder and managed by Early.
July 2, 1948
Final plans have been completed for the proposed James Wood High School.
Detailed blueprints were prepared by Dixon and Norman, school architects of Richmond.
School officials believe that if the building can be built for under $1 million they will be able to finance the construction without delay.
A portion of the Glass estate on Rt. 50 West of the city was purchased some time ago as a site for the new building.
July 7, 1948
Charles E. Bass of Stephens City, manager of Grove Lime Co., has been reappointed chairman of the Frederick County School Board.
Also the board appointed Frank Whitacre of Cross Junction as principal of the Gore high school.
He will succeed Paul Beable who was made principal of Stephens City following the appointment of R.E. Aylor as director of instruction in the county.
It was decided to open county schools Sept. 13.
July 8, 1948
RICHMOND — The State Health Department reports that there are 26 cases of infantile paralysis in Virginia now.
July 9, 1948
WASHINGTON — The Fish and Wildlife Service said today that experiments in West Virginia showed DDT spray could be a potent killer of fish.
The advice to farmers is to exercise care near ponds and streams and to watch the drift of the spray. This drift, it was explained, can pile up the spray in harmful proportions over a stream or pond.
July 9, 1948
Harry Seabirght, owner of Winchester Seed Co., walked into the Pennsylvania hotel in New York City last week and was waiting in line for a room.
Up rushed the assistant manager of the hotel, shook his hand warmly and said, "Delighted to have you here Gov. Warren. I have a suite of rooms reserved for you on the 16th floor."
Seabright, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter and Miss Ann Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mervel Adams, 530 N. Braddock St., attempted three times to tell the hotel manager that he was not the Republican vice-presidential nominee, nor was he the governor of California.
The manager, however, in his enthusiasm refused to listen, and Seabright and his family were installed in the hotel's best suite.
P.S. Gov. Warren and his daughters arrived a few hours later and were given the hotel's second best suite.
July 10, 1948
50 years ago
The temperature hit a sizzling 94 degrees yesterday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. The mercury headed upward again today.
The last hot spell occurred in June with the highest temperature of 93 degrees on June 11. The temperatures then were 89 degrees on June 8, 90 degrees on June 9; 92 on June 10; 93 on June 11 and 90 on June 12.
July 9, 1973
25 years ago
More than 1,100 homes are headed to the growing area northeast of Stephens City.
The plan is divided into nine development phases centered on Tasker Road and its future intersection with Warrior Drive.
The proposed site for the county branch of the Handley Regional Library is planned for the northwest corner of the future Tasker-Warrior intersection.
July 9, 1998
