100 years ago
Announcement was made today of the sale of the orchard and farm near Vaucluse of Mr. H.S. Larrick to Mr. Scott Grant.
This farm contains 111 acres, 56 of which are in apple trees, mostly bearing. The land is of excellent quality and adjoins the farm of Mr. John W. Rice.
The consideration was $25,000.
July 18,1919
Attorney Robert T. Barton has purchased from Mrs. Mary Mason Gibson the law office building at 20 Rouss Ave. It is at present occupied by Attorney M.M. Lynch.
Mr. Barton will make extensive improvements and alterations to the building and will occupy a portion of it as a law office.
July 18, 1919
State Highway Commissioner Coleman has decided to construct without much delay that portion of the Washington-Winchester highway in Clarke County.
His decision means that he will construct a state road clear across Clarke County from the Opequon to the top of the Blue Ridge mountains. It will be wide enough for the passage of two vehicles.
July 18, 1919
BERRYVILLE — Dr. Ralph B. Snapp of Winchester, formerly a dental surgeon in the United States Navy, is installing his office for the practice of dentistry in Berryville. The office is located in the house formerly occupied by Dr. A.P. Osborn and now owned by Mr. L.M. Russell. Mr. Russell is making some improvements to meet Dr. Snapp’s requirements.
A complete and modern equipment of dentistry instruments, including the X-Ray, is now being installed by factory experts from Philadelphia.
July 18, 1919
Mr. Arthur S. Wright and sister, Miss Julia Wright, have sold about 100 acres of land off their home place on the Indian Hollow Road and west of the Pughtown pike about three miles from Winchester. The purchaser was Mr. Boyd R. Richard and the price paid was $160 per acre. Mr. Richard will set the land to apples in the fall.
July 19, 1919
Large financial interests headed by Philadelphia captalists have formed a syndicate to buy up first-class apple and peach orchards in the Shenandoah Valley and adjacent territory, according to reports in circulation here.
It was reported that the Philadelphia syndicate intends to enter the field on a large scale as a competitor of the Pittsburgh combine. It was also rumored, but not confirmed, that the Pittsburgh company is a subsidiary of the other organization.
July 19, 1919
A large flock of white heron were seen near this city on Wednesday by Superintendent of County Roads M.L. Lockhart. The heron were on the P.M. Funkhouser farm on the Front Royal road, and there were about 20 of the large birds in the flock.
They are not native to this region and probably strayed here en route to feeding grounds farther north.
July 18, 1919
The fine property of the Middletown Milling Co., located at Middletown, this county, and manufacturers of the famous “White Daisy” and “Valley Pride” flours, has been sold by the owners, Messrs. Vernon S. Shaffer and J.I. Stover to C.E. Cougill, who will operate the mills in future under the present title.
The price paid for the mills was $10,000. This includes the mill property proper, a brick residence nearby, the water rights, the copyrights to the use of the names “White Daisy” and “Valley Pride” as well as to all machinery, etc.
July 18, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Dunbar Sale of Mountain Falls has received the Purple Heart awarded to her husband, Tech. Sergeant Dunbar Sale.
The local soldier, who is 26, is now in a hospital in England recovering from wounds received during the invasion of France.
Sgt. Sale was called into service with the Winchester National Guard, Company I, 116th Infantry. He is attached to the 29th Division in France.
July 17, 1944
“I am in a prison camp in Germany, and the treatment is O.K.,” writes Staff St. Marshall Feltner in his first letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rice Feltner of Briggs, Clarke County.
He says that he is well-clothed, is not wounded and is feeling fine. He mentions that most of the food comes through the Red Cross. He has requested that cigarettes and playing cards be sent to him. He is allowed to send only two letters, and four post cards each month.
Sgt. Feltner was taken prisoner April 13 when he was reported missing on a bombing mission over Hungary. He was a waist gunner on a bomber, having received his wings on Sept. 12, 1943.
July 18, 1944
Mrs. William G. Pingley Jr. of Riverton received a telegram last night from the War Department stating that her husband, Captain William G. Pingley Jr. , has been missing in action in France since June 8.
Capt. Pingley is the son of Mr. William Pingley Sr., RFD1, Winchester and Mrs. J.E. Marshall of Salem. He was graduated from Handley High School in 1934 and later attended a radio school in another city. He became a government-licensed radio operator.
He was commander of Company K, 116th Infantry stationed in England and since moved to France during the invasion. He was reported missing two days after the landing of Company Ks troops.
July 18, 1944
The award of the Air Medal to 1st Lt. Bentley “Alabam” Kern, son of Mr. and Mrs . John Kern, of S. Cameron Street, has been announced by Maj. Gen. James P. Hodges.
Lt. Kern has been flying as pilot of the Liberator, “Bomb Voyage” since his arrival overseas in May of this year. He has participated in 12 missions including one to Berlin. On the Berlin mission his Liberator had one engine shot out by flak.
In a letter to his father he tells of his experiences in the D-Day operations. His ship was one of the first to go over at dawn.
July 18, 1944
According to a statement made today by Dr. L.M. Allen, City Health Officer, there are no cases of infantile paralysis in the city. Also the cases which occurred sometime ago in the county were considered so slight by the attending physician that they constituted no danger to the health of the community.
July 19, 1944
50 years ago
Pride, amazement, accomplishment.
These emotions were abundantly obvious today as the general public reflected on last night’s historic walk on the moon by two U.S. astronauts.
“It’s real progress, but I don’t believe I would ever want to go,” said Martin Gavis of Winchester.
Most people that were polled were concerned about the return of the astronauts to earth.
Rodney Smith of Winchester feels it is very exciting and one of the better ways to spend government money. He said, “ It’s cheaper than war.”
July 21, 1969
A former local resident, Gordon Straw, was involved in programming a section of the Apollo 11 flight.
Straw, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Straw of Stephenson, is employed as a computer programmer for a firm that is employed by NASA at the Houston Space Center. Straw helped to program the actual landing and walking on the moon.
He and his wife, Rose Marie, reside in Webster, Texas, with their two children. They attend the same church as Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 astronaut.
A graduate of James Wood High School and Bridgewater College, Straw received his computer training in Washington, D.C.
July 22, 1969
25 years ago
The Winchester School Board has created a sexual harassment policy expressly for students.
“It’s not that we’re aware of any incidents in our school division,” Superintendent Glenn Burdick said. “This policy is just preventative medicine for what appears to be happening in other parts of the country, and we have no reason to believe that we will be immune to those kinds of situations. We want to be prepared.”
July 19, 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.