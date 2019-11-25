100 years ago
Mr. Edward Peer, of the clerical force of the Winchester Post Office, and members of his family, had a hair-raising experience late yesterday afternoon while returning from the vicinity of Mountain Falls, where they had spent the day with relatives, when a panther, nearly full grown, suddenly emerged from the bushes at the side of the road.
Mr. Peer and his family were traveling in a Ford car, and had been motoring along taking in the beauties of the autumn scenery, until they came face to face with the ferocious-looking big panther cat crouching in the middle of the road.
Mr. Peer hesitated a moment, not knowing just what to do, but in an instant he had put on "full steam ahead," dodged the animal and reached town in safety, but with cold beads of perspiration dripping from his brow.
Nov. 17, 1919
Below are the prizes which have been awarded to children in the county for catching and killing flies this summer. The total number caught and measured by the children was 146 quarts.
Ethel DeHaven, Clearbrook, $12.50.
Elizabeth Wright, Welltown, $2.50.
Gordon Whitacre, Whitacre, $2.50.
Nov. 18, 1919
Mr. Clyde Sibert, a well-known young resident of East Germain Street, was taken to the hospital last night suffering from hemorrhage of the head, which physicians were unable to check for a long while and his condition is said to be serious.
About two years ago Mr. Sibert was struck on the nose by a batted baseball and sustained an injury to the bones of the face and nose. On Monday he was attacked by a severe hemorrhage which, despite the efforts of physicians, continued over 36 hours. Today, however, he was said to be slightly improved. Mr. Sibert is employed at the Old Dominion Paper Mills.
Nov. 19, 1919
Women from all sections of the state are in Richmond for the annual convention of the suffragists, which opened at noon today in the auditorium of the Jefferson Hotel. The Richmond suffragists have provided an elaborate program to be discussed by the delegates.
Among the features of the convention will be a symposium, entitled "Women Suffrage by 1920-What is the Matter with Virginia?" The question has been subdivided into sub-heads, and Mrs. R.T. Barton of Winchester has been assigned to present this phase of the question,"Congress and the Political Parties Want It."
At tomorrow morning's session the work of the past year will be reviewed by a number of speakers, including Miss Mary Elizabeth Pidgeon of Wadesville, Clarke County.
Nov. 20, 1919
An adience that filled the courthouse hall and was composed of men and women from nearly every church denomination in Winchester was present Thursday night when the Salvation Army opened permanent headquarters in this city. The exercises were typical of the Salvation Army meeting and everyone present joined in the services with a great deal of enthusiasm.
A short talk was made by Brigadier Escott of Baltimore and also by Capt. Van Egmond, the latter of whom will be stationed here permanently as head of the local branch.
Nov. 22, 1919
Two Martinsburg girls, young and good looking, were in police court this morning charged with being undesirables here; it appeared that they had been in the habit of making weekly trips to Winchester, and on several occasions became intoxicated.
Their latest exploit landed a man in police court yesterday and the women themselves are said to have been too drunk to be taken into custody. This morning they were ordered to leave town which they proceeded to do by way of the first bus out.
Nov. 24, 1919
75 years ago
Commander James J. "Gene" Tunney, former world's heavy-weight boxing champion, climbed through the ropes of a boxing ring again last night.
The scene was the club room of the newly organized Sacred Heart Athletic Club for Boys to which the well known celebrity came to make the principal address at opening ceremonies.
A capacity audience was present for the opening including a large number of youngsters who started to arrive long before the commander put in an appearance.
Commander Tunney, who is in charge of the U.S. Navy's physical training program, arrived at approximately 8:20. He rode to the Catholic Church in an open car behind an escort of city and state police, the Handley High School band, an honor guard from Company 115, Virginia State Guard.
All along the street he was greeted by citizens who lined the curbs to catch sight of the smiling, former champion, in his Navy uniform.
Nov. 18, 1944
The Mountain View School at Rosenberger in Frederick County was completely destroyed by fire this morning at 2 o'clock. The three-room frame building which housed the seven elementary grades collapsed in flames several minutes after the fire was noticed by Mr. Rosenberger at 1:30 this morning. There was no time to call a fire company.
The school is located about four miles south of Hayfield.
Leslie D. Kline, superintendent of Frederick County schools, said this morning that he was making arrangements today to take the 65 pupils to the Gore school.
Nov. 18, 1944
75 years ago
Mrs. Elizabeth Hockman was informed yesterday evening by the International Red Cross through the U.S. War Department that her son, Pfc. Duane W. Hockman is a prisoner of the Germans.
Pfc. Hockman had been reported missing in action in southern France since Sept. 1.
He had been overseas since last November attached to a tank division which served in North Africa and Italy. In Italy, he took part in the campaign from Anzio to Rome. Prior to his arrival in southern France on that invasion day, he was transferred to the Field Artillery.
Pfc. Hockman has a brother, Sgt. William M. Hockman, who notified his mother Thursday that he had arrived ovrseas in England on his birthday, Nov. 3.
Nov. 18, 1944
Sgt. Richard E. Owen, previously missing in action, has now been reported killed in the D-Day assault on the Normandy beachhead, June 6. He was serving with the 101st Airborne Division of the Parachute Infantry when they went into France.
His widow, the former Miss Ruth McCann, resides in this city.
Nov. 22, 1944
50 years ago
Clouds of white, yellow and black smoke settled over downtown Winchester today as a 6:45 a.m. fire in the basement of Dalke's Palace Theater swept upwards through the structure, ravaging the entire front portion of the theater.
At 9:20 a.m. the marquee of the theater, long a part of Winchester's Loudoun Street history, crashed to the sidewalk, pulling a portion of the brick facade of the building and some electrical wires down with it.
The massive lighted sign which for years has spelled out PALACE east-west across Loudoun Street was then left suspended by one wire of the building's front.
Afraid it would tear loose and swing into the buildings across the street reportedly owned by the estate of the late Herman H Hable, who built the theater about 1931, firemen began cutting it loose. By 9:45 a.m. the first bracing wire on the building across the street from the the theater had been cut, and at 10 a.m. the last wire holding the sign was sliced, and the sign fell, swinging into the blazing theater.
Nov. 20, 1969
25 years ago
In March 1934, 10 Winchester women who were interested in gardening joined together to form the Shawnee Garden Club.
A name change was made in 1938, when the club became the Old Fredericktown Garden club. According to a history of the cub written by Mrs. Herbert Larrick, the name Shawnee "was being used by filling stations, a restaurant, a fire company, and many other commercial enterprises, so the club adopted the original name of our city, Frederick Town."
Under the sponsorship of the club, two additional garden clubs have been organized: Lord Fairfax in 1948 and Glen Burnie in 1959.
Nov. 24, 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.