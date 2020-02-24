100 years ago
CHICAGO — The League of Women Voters, successors to the Woman’s Suffrage Association, began mobilizing today for a “better citizenship” campaign, which would include legislation designed to protect women in industry, eradication of set lines in wage scales, establishment of a woman’s bureau in the Department of Labor and the doubling of salaries of school teachers.
A report proposed by the chairman of the committee on the protection of women in industry, proposed collective bargaining for women, federal employment offices, a compulsory minimum wage scale and prohibition of night work for women.
Feb. 17, 1920
William F. Williams a retired petty officer of the United States Navy, died yesterday at his home on Highland Avenue, after a brief illness from influenza and pneumonia.
Surviving him are his widow, who was formerly Miss Dunlop of this city, and one child. He also leaves two sons, living in Ohio, by a former marriage.
Feb. 19, 1920
Sunday, Feb. 22, the anniversary of the birth of George Washington, will be observed as memorial day by the American Legion. Services will feature the presentation of certificates of honor from the republic of France to the next of kin of each American soldier who lost his life during the world war.
Feb. 20, 1920
Memorial services will be held on Sunday night at John Mann’s Church in honor of Charles Willis and Charles Scott, who made the supreme sacrifice in the great world war.
Feb. 21, 1920
Announcement has been made of the sale by Mr. John W. Rosenberger to Mr. Harry Brown of a very desirable lot, 40 by 90 feet, at the southwest corner of Market and Germain streets for $750 cash.
The property is a part of the old Langley estate, and was for many years the home of the late Mr. John Langley.
Feb. 21, 1920
RICHMOND — The Senate yesterday afternoon, by a vote of 28 to 11, passed the West measure to extend suffrage to the women of Virginia by amendment to the state constitution. The measure now goes to the House of Delegates for action.
Feb. 21, 1920
The Frederick County Game and Fish Association effected a permanent organization on Saturday afternoon at a meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce, which was attended by about 40 residents of the city and county who are interested in sports and the protection of fish and game.
The association went on record endorsing the bill introduced recently in the General Assembly by Senator Byrd for protection of deer and ring-necked pheasants until 1922.
Feb. 23, 1920
RICHMOND — The Bosman bill, which puts Christmas day on the same basis as Sunday in the Sunday observance law, has been favorably reported by the House committee on general laws.
This bill would prevent amusement houses of all kinds, stores, etc. from being open on Christmas day and is expected to meet opposition from theater owners and business interests throughout the state, as Christmas day has heretofore been a profitable one for amusement houses.
Feb. 23, 1920
ANNAPOLIS, MD. — The House of Delegates today voted 54 to 44 to send a delegation of seven anti-suffragist members to the Legislature of West Virginia to urge the General Assembly of that state to follow the course of Maryland in rejecting the federal woman’s suffrage amendment.
Feb. 24, 1920
75 years ago
Previously reported missing in action in Germany since Nov. 21 a telegram received here this morning stated that Captain Ralph E. Manuel is a prisoner of war of the Germans. The message was received this morning by his wife, Mrs. Jane Jolliffe.
Prior to the time that Capt. Manuel was reported missing, he was with the 9th Division of Lt. Gen. Hodges First Army and had been participating in the bitter fighting on the Western Front.
Capt. Manuel is a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Manuel of 518 N. Cameron St. He has a twin brother Capt. Robert Manuel and a second brother, Carlton Manuel, U.S. Navy, Specialist 1-C who are likewise in the service.
Feb. 20, 1945
Word was received Friday evening in the city by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph A. Herring, that the youngest of their five sons in the service, Pfc. Lewis R. Herring, 20, has been missing in action in Germany since Dec. 17.
A native of Rockingham County, he was born near Elkton, W.Va., but moved with the family to Winchester at an early age. He attended the city elementary schools and prior to his entrance into the service, he was employed by the Oscar Nebel Hosiery Co.
His four brothers, who are also in the service are, Joseph P. Herring, U.S. Navy, Pacific area; Granville Herring, U.S. Army, European Theater of Operations; Melvin Herring, U.S. Army, Belgium; and Owen Herring, Merchant Marine.
Feb. 20, 1945
Pfc. Earl V. Good, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Good of Gore, has been reported missing in action in Belgium since Jan. 13.
Pfc. Good has been in the service for over a year and arrived overseas the first of December. He was stationed in England for sometime before going into France and Belgium. Prior to his entrance into the service, he was employed at Rathman’s Bakery in this city.
Pfc. Good has two brothers also in the service, Pvt. Russell L. Good stationed at Camp Wheeler, Ga., and Pvt. Clatus W. Good, stationed at Camp Blanding, Fla.
Feb. 24, 1945
Two German prisoners of war who escaped from the Winchester camp at 8:45 last night won only 25 minutes of freedom before they were apprehended by John E. Massie of the city police force.
At 9:10 the two Germans were apprehended by Officer Massie a short distance west of the camp. They had escaped on the east and circled the camp in an effort to escape into the open. Lt. Hovenac said they were not armed and surrendered peacefully.
There are approximately 350 German PW’s now quartered at the local camp.
Feb. 24, 1945
50 years ago
Miss Leslie Holman Edwards and Miss Linda Faye Peacemaker will be the Apple Blossom princesses from Handley and James Wood high schools, respectively, in the Court of Queen Shenandoah 43rd, Miss Merie Ellyn Fong, on April, 30, May 1 and 2.
Miss Edwards, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton P. Edwards, 123 Hawthorne Drive. She is a senior at Handley.
Miss Peacemaker is the 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Peacemaker, Sunnyside Station. She is a senior at James Wood.
Feb. 24, 1970
25 years ago
Although her mother is country music star Barbara Mandrell, Jaime Nicole Dudney, who will reign as queen of the 68th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, isn’t much on singing.
In 1972, Barbara Mandrell, then an up-and-coming country music singer, performed at the Apple Blossom Festival’s Country Music Jubilee at the Winchester Armory.
Feb. 18, 1995
