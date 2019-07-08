100 years ago
With the completion late this summer of a modern building of brick, tile and steel to be erected on the site of two old buildings that are now being torn down on North Main Street, Winchester will have the largest fire-proof garage and automobile establishment in the state of Virginia.
The buildings that are now being razed stood for many years on the east side of Main Street between Piccadilly and Fairfax Lane. The property has been acquired by the Winchester Development Co. Inc., which has been organized by local business men, and the garage will be managed by the Hicks Motor Co.
The garage will have a capacity for 230 cars. It is also planned to have a complete machine shop equipped with modern machinery and repair work, a blacksmith shop, a tire vulcanizing shop, an Exide battery depot, and a department for painting automobiles. In another section of the building will be rest rooms and wash rooms for men and women tourists, shower baths and other conveniences for employees.
June 28, 1919
It was stated today that several farmers in the county in order to obtain labor sufficient to harvest the rapidly ripening crops are paying $3.50 per day with board for a 10-hour day.
Only several decades ago the standard wage for a harvest hand, laboring from 12 to 14 hours per day, was one dollar and board, but that was when wheat was bringing 75 cents to 90 cents per bushel.
July 1, 1919
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County turned out en masse on July 4 to welcome home their boys who took part in the world war. All of the roads leading to Berryville were lined with automobiles and buggies, and the town presented a festive appearance, all of the dwellings and places of business being decorated with flags and bunting in red, white and blue, and the square in the center of the town was beautifully decorated with festoons and wreaths and bells from the center to the four corners.
July 7, 1919
Mr. Rex Casey, advance agent for George G. Polley, the Human Fly, was in Winchester today and made arrangements to have Mr. Polley appear in this city tomorrow evening and perform some hair-raising stunts in climbing up the walls of the tallest building here.
The exhibition tomorrow night will be given at 7:15 when Polley will attempt to climb up the side of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank building, and he may also climb up the side of Hotel Jack next door.
July 8, 1919
The engine house of the old Union Fire Company on West Water Street sold at public auction to Grace Lutheran Church for $3,085.
The engine house is one of the oldest buildings on Water Street and was occupied by the Union Fire Company until the organization changed its name to the Charley Rouss Fire Company and erected the present handsome hall at the corner of Braddock and Water streets. It was then turned over to the Rouss Hook and Ladder Company, which used the building until that company was consolidated with the Rouss Fire Company.
June 30, 1919
A protest on the part of farmers and fruit growers living in all directions within a few miles of Winchester has been made against a practice which has amounted to a nuisance. This is the custom of automobile parties from Winchester, as well as from the county, of driving their cars into fields and orchards by couples on spooning expeditions.
This protest is said to be about to take the form of a petition to the board of county supervisors for some relief.
July 2, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Jane Jolliffe Manuel, of this city, has just received word that her husband, First Lieut. Ralph E. Manuel, has been awarded the Expert Infantryman’s Combat Medal.
Lieut. Manuel is with the Veteran Ninth Infantry Division now acting as spearhead for the Cherboug Peninsula. He also saw action with this Division in Tunisia and in the invasion of Sicily.
June 28, 1944
Sgt. Stanley C. Allder, well-known in Berryville, has been officially reported killed in action, May 28, in Italy. He was previously reported missing.
Sgt. Allder had spent a great deal of his life in Clarke County with his uncle, Mr. William Baxter. Thirty-four years old, Sgt. Allder was a stone mason by trade.
June 29, 1944
The boys over at the Rouss Fire Company are a bit down in the dumps now because their mascot “Polly Rouss,” a 34 year old parrot, is dead.
“Polly” was a gift of Miss India Mason whose family had had the bird 30 years. She gave it to the fire company Jan. 15 of this year to keep for her while she was on a short trip to New York. They grew so attached to “Jiggs,” later named “Polly Rouss” that she gave it to them for their mascot.
July 5, 1944
According to reports received from the 29th Division Command Post in France, 14 members of an infantry regiment received yesterday the nation’s second highest military decoration, the Distinguished Service Cross, from the hands of Lt. Gen. Omar N. Bradley. Staff Sgt. Oslos Ritter, R.F.D.1, White Post, was among those who were cited for “extraordinary heroism in action, courage, initiative, and determined leadership” while participating in the initial beachhead assault at H-hour on D-day, June 6.
Other men who have been awarded Distinguished Service Crosses and who will receive them later include Sgt. Douglas Orndorff, 20 E. Gerrard St., this city.
July 6, 1944
Word has been received here that Pvt. Clayton Allamong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter C. Allamong, 301 E. Piccadilly St., has been missing in action since June 4. He was attached to an Army Division in Italy. His wife, Mrs. Thelma Allamong resides in Cleveland, Ohio. Pvt. Allamong, 35, has a son, also serving in the armed forces.
July 7, 1944
50 years ago
The first U.S. troops to be pulled out of Vietnam by President Nixon winged homeward in nine jet transports today after a sendoff marked by military fanfare and the thanks of Saigon officials.
Gen. Creighton W. Abrams, commander of American forces in Vietnam, told the 814 men in the first contingent of 25,000 U.S. troops being withdrawn: “You occupy a significant moment in history.”
July 8, 1969
25 years ago
It will be a hard sell to convince Frederick County Chairman Richard G. Dick that a multi-story, downtown building is the best choice for county offices.
The county owns the land in front of the Joint Judicial Center. Building on that site has been a frequently discussed option that Mayor Gary Chrisman has said the city could help finance through the sale of bonds.
July 5, 1994
