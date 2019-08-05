100 years ago
Major B.M. Roszel, principal of the Shenandoah Valley Academy, has marked his return from the Army and full resumption of the control of the academy with the building of a large four-story and basement addition to the academy and the rapid completion of one of the best athletic fields in the state.
The new building is a continuation west of the existing school building and will furnish five extra class rooms, a large assembly hall and living space for 44 boys and two masters. By the opening of this session the academy will be able to accommodate 100 boarding cadets.
July 31, 1919
BOYCE — Capt. Philip M. Walker, owner of Pagebrook Stock Farm, has shipped to Saratoga, N.Y., the heart of the racing district, nine standard bred horses, which will be placed in the meet there and sold during the summer.
Captain Walker has developed Pagebrook into one of the best known race horse breeding grounds in the south. He declares conditions in Clarke County are ideal for the breeding and developing of the best race horses and easily equals those of Kentucky.
Aug. 1, 1919
The second of a series of four dances was given by the young men of Winchester at Jordan Springs on Wednesday night. While the majority of the people did not arrive until nearly 10 the orchestra played the first dance at nine o’clock. The floor was all that could be desired, the music excellent and full of what is commonly called “pep.”
Aug. 1, 1919
The Robert Y. Conrad Post of the American Legion was organized at a large and enthusiastic meeting at Handley Library Saturday evening.
The meeting was presided over by Capt. George W. Kurtz, and it was indeed a happy thought that inspired the selection of this rugged and vigorous veteran of the Civil War to direct the proceedings.
The constitution of The Legion provides that Posts shall bear the name of some person not living. The annual dues will be $1, of this 50 cents goes to the State Post and the balance will be retained in the treasury of the local post for incidental expenses. Many posts of the legion have already been organized in Virginia.
Aug. 4, 1919
That cleanliness is next to godliness is exemplified around the John Robinson circus, which comes to Winchester Tuesday.
Early in the morning of arrival, after the wagons and cages have all been driven to the grounds comes the bath hour. In the horse department Charles Rooney, the superintendent, uses nearly 200 cakes of white soap. Water is poured in on them from a hose. The cages are thoroughly scrubbed.
The seals and hipopotami are given fresh water in their tanks. “Congo” the baby “hip” spends hours each day in his private bath.
Every man with the big show is given to understand that he must bathe. If they refuse they do not remain long with the circus.
Aug. 1, 1919
A playground for all children under 14 years of age will be opened Monday at the Friends’ Meeting House grounds, Washington and Piccadilly streets.
There are see-saws, sand piles, croquet sets, measuring jumps, volley ball and a slide. There will also be a storytelling hour.
Aug. 2, 1919
75 years ago
Pfc. Mervel E. McCormick, previously reported as seriously wounded in action in France, died on June 20 according to a telegram just received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert H. McCormick of 20 S. Kent St.
Known to his friends as “Jimmy,” he joined Company I, 116th Infantry when he was 16 and went into service when the National Guard was called. He was attached to the 29th Division.
July 29, 1944
Pvt. Robert L. Jenkins, 19, son of Mrs. Myrtle Jenkins of 422 S. Loudoun St., and the late Joseph Jenkins was killed in action in France on July 3.
The wire received yesterday morning from the War Department did not give any details.
Pvt. Jenkins had lived in Winchester for 15 years and attended Winchester schools. He was a former employee of the Zeropack Co. of this city and was a member of the Rouss Fire Company.
He was stationed first in England, and attached to the 29th Division which took part in the invasion of Normandy.
July 31, 1944
Mrs. Thelma Locke of Jefferson County, W.Va., has received word from the War Department that her husband, Pfc. Alfred T. Locke, 34, was killed in action July 16, in Normandy. He was attached to the infantry.
The son of Mr .and Mrs. D.O. Locke, he was a native of Clarke County. He had been overseas since May.
Aug. 1, 1944
Dumont Shows will continue this week at the old airport, but the local Board of Health of Frederick County has recommended that parents do not allow their children under 16 to attend.
Dr. I.C. Riggin, state commissioner of health, was said to have advised the county health officials to warn parents not to allow children under 16 to attend traveling carnivals at this time due to the increasing number of cases of infantile paralysis.
Aug. 2, 1944
Mrs. Pauline Pingley of Riverton has been advised by the War Department that her husband, Capt. William G. Pingley Jr., was killed in action in France on June 8. He had previously been reported missing as of that date.
Capt. Pingley was the son of William Pingley Sr. of Frederick County, and Mrs. J.E. Marshall of Salem.
He became a first lieutenant in 1942 and on the following year became commanding officer of Company K, 116th Infantry.
While in England Capt. Pingley spent six weeks in a hospital as the result of a broken bone in his foot, but was released and returned to his company in time to lead them in the D-Day assault on Normandy.
In addition to his parents and widow, he is survived by his infant daughter, Dorothy. Captain Pingley never saw his child, born shortly after he sailed overseas.
Aug. 3, 1944
50 years ago
Henkel-Harris Co., furniture manufacturers of Pleasant Valley Road, announced today that work has begun on an addition to the factory.
The structure will be steel and will measure 30 x 114 sq. ft.
Construction cost is estimated at $37,500, according to a building permit issued by the Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue.
The commissioner has also issued a permit to Tastee Freez Foods Co. for a new structure on Rt. 11 North. Cost is estimated at $26,000.
July 30, 1969
25 years ago
If all goes according to plan, Gold’s Gym will open this fall on Berryville Avenue.
Claude Lawson, the manager of the health club at 1109 Berryville Ave., said plans are to open after Halloween.
“It’s going to be the largest facility in Winchester, “ Lawson promised.
Aug. 2, 1994
