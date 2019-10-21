100 years ago
Mr. G.L. Brawner of this city, a day or two ago shot and killed an albino, or white squirrel, near the Bufflick road in this county. The albino of the squirrel like the albinos of all other living species, is extremely rare, occurring in nature possibly about once in a million times.
The albino squirrel is the offspring of the gray squirrel; it is pure white with pink eyes, whereas the squirrel is gray with blue eyes.
The specimen has been presented to Mr. C.A. Bahlman for mounting.
Oct. 9, 1919
The statement is made, on reliable authority apparently, that the Internal Revenue Department of the United States is utilizing airplanes in detecting moonshining operations in the illicit distilling of liquor in Shenandoah County and other places and that the new method has proved unusually successful.
Oct. 9, 1919
Just one year ago today Winchester and Frederick County, along with the balance of the country, were in the throes of the worst epidemic known in modern history — the appalling influenza epidemic which swept over the entire world, causing millions of deaths in the aggregate.
Many medical authorities are of the opinion that the epidemic was, in reality, the scourge of ancient times, or the plague of biblical periods, and the cholera of more modern times.
A recurrence of the epidemic was predicted for this season this year, but so far the disease has not appeared in epidemic form in any part of the United States, although there are sporadic cases of flu existing as isolated cases.
Oct. 10, 1919
The large sawmill of Mr. Edgar Marple, the well-known carpenter and barn builder, situated at Nain, this county, was totally destroyed by fire Wednesday night, entailing a loss of fully $800, upon which there is no insurance.
Mr. Marple was engaged in operating the sawmill when a spark of fire from the engine set some lumber and sawdust ablaze. There was no means at hand to extinguish the fire and it had gotten beyond control before it was discovered.
Oct. 10, 1919
One of the largest attended public sales held in this vicinity recently was that on Thursday at Jordan White Sulphur Springs, five miles northeast of Winchester. Nearly 1,500 people were present.
The sale was being made under a distress warrant and judgment for rent due and was brought by H. Gray Williams as trustee for Col. H.H. Baker, against the former leasees, Messrs. Garrison, Clark and others.
The defunct firm members are from Pittsburgh and left the hotel some time ago. The springs hotel was operated this season with only a minimum patronage, as the place had been converted into a sanitorium and failed to attract many summer visitors.
Oct. 11, 1919
Mr. Isaac N. Good, the well-known real estate dealer, has bought from Mr. George W. Haddox a number of houses and lots located in the vicinity of the 600 block on South Main Street and it is stated he will develop the properties for the real estate market. The price paid for the lots was $11,500.
Five of the lots are located on the east side of South Main Street between Monmouth and Germain streets, four of them are at Main and Pall Mall streets, and four of them near the corner of Main and Monmouth streets.
Oct. 13, 1919
George B. Chapman, well-known automobile dealer, has purchased the large brick garage building on the east side of North Braddock Street from Shirley Carter and the heirs of the late S.H. Hansbrough. The price paid was $10,000.
The building was originally erected for the Eddy Press, which operated a large printing establishment there until the corporation moved its plant to Cumberland, Md. For a number of years past it has been used as a public garage and is the largest building of its kind at present in the city.
Oct. 13, 1919
A number of the survivors of Col. John S. Mosby’s famous Confederate command met at Warrenton, several days ago, and dedicated the site of the Mosby monument to be erected at that place. Some of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Warrenton and vicinity assisted in the exercises, which were an impressive character.
Capt. Boyd Smith, commander of the Mosby survivors, broke ground for the site of the monument and christened the spot Memorial Park. The Rev. Frank A. Strother of Stephens City, this county, chaplain of the Mosby command, made a short address.
Oct. 13, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Alpha F. Stevens, 14 Glaize Ave., has received a telegram from the War Department stating that her husband, Pvt. Robert P. Stevens, died Sept. 12 in France as a result of wounds received in action.
Pvt. Stevens was the son of Mrs. Agnes F. Turner, 329 National Ave., and the late Francis Stevens. He attended the Handley schools in this city. Prior to entering the service March 14, 1944, he was employed by Zero Pack. He was attached to the infantry.
Oct. 9, 1944
Harry Kendall Thaw has commissioned Joseph P. Day Inc. of New York to offer his estate “Kenilworth” near Winchester at auction on Saturday, Oct. 28 on the premises.
Located in Stephenson, about five miles north of Winchester it comprises 56 acres of cleared and woodland. A modernized stone residence built about 1747, garage, outbuildings and a private lake.
Rich in early American history, the property was purchased by Mr. Thaw in 1924 and occupied by him as a winter home until several years ago.
Oct. 11, 1944
NEW YORK — The nation is split again on when to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
Five states, Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia plan to observe Nov. 30 through local choice.
Forty-one states and the District of Columbia have fixed Nov. 23 for the holiday, following federal statute.
In two states, Arkansas and Georgia, there is a chance that both dates will be recognized.
The differences started in 1939 when President Roosevelt, in an effort to provide a longer period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, moved the date ahead one week. At that time, many governors ignored the change and fixed the “traditional” date, the fourth or last Thursday in November, set originally by President Lincoln in 1864.
Oct. 11, 1944
50 years ago
On college campuses and city streets, in churches and commuter terminals, Vietnam Moratorium Day demonstrations got under way early today in protest against the war.
In Washington, an all-night House session planned by a group of congressmen in support of the protest ended short of its target when adjournment was voted shortly after 11 p.m. after about three hours of debate.
Meanwhile, in Vietnam there was a small echo of the U.S. demonstrations. Half the 30 troops in a combat platoon in the U.S. American Division went out on a mission today, wearing black armbands to protest the war.
Oct. 15, 1969
25 years ago
The Eisenhower was to sail today for a historic deployment as the first U.S. warship with women among its crew on an extended mission.
Approximately 400 women are assigned to the carrier and its air wing for the six-month assignment to the Mediterranean, and possibly, the Persian Gulf.
In March, the Eisenhower became the first U.S. combat ship to take women as crew members. Women have served on noncombat vessels since the Carter administration.
Oct. 20, 1994
