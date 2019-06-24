100 years ago
Constable James E. Anderson of Gore engaged in a lively chase with a tollgate runner a few days ago, and, as usual, landed his man.
A stranger, occupying a small roadster, went through the village at a rate of something like 40 miles an hour, and when Constable Anderson heard of the brazen effrontery of the wild rider he started in pursuit. He gained rapidly on the man, finally overtook him and the constable flung his own car across the road, blocking the stranger’s progress.
The man said he was on his way to Romney, W.Va., on important business, but Constable Anderson recognized him as a man of whom tollgate keepers had frequently complained, so the stranger was arrested and required to pay a $5 fine. He was let go with a warning not to repeat the offense. The man refused to give his name.
June 18, 1919
Mrs. Leslie D.Kline of Stephens City, this County, has sold to Mr. Eldridge M. Lemley the old Mayers property in that place. The property is now used by Brumback Brothers as a store house, and the post office is located in one side of it. The price paid was $4,500.
This is one of the best-known sites in Stephens City. It is not known what Mr. Lemley will do with the property but is understood he will remodel it.
June 18, 1919
W.L. Fultz, real estate dealer of this city, has sold for the owner, C.C. Rhodes, the old Richard farm near White Post, Clarke County, to Brent DeHaven.
This farm contains 155 acres of fine land and is regarded as one of the best in that neighborhood. The price paid was $22,175.
June 18, 1919
One of the most attractive spots in Winchester right now is the Handley Library building and the surrounding grounds. Since the residence of Dr. Godfrey L. Miller was bought by the Handley Trustees and buildings demolished, the entire grounds have been prettily laid out in grass, with shrubbery and flowers dotting the grounds, while on the stone porticoes and porches of the library building and on the lawn immediately surrounding the building roses drape the balustrades and other flowers form a striking picture of beauty.
June 19, 1919
The Board of Health of Winchester has begun a war on the sidewalk “snowball” stands, which are being operated by children and young boys in all parts of town.
The health board says the snowball business must stop as it is unhealthy to eat the product of the stands as they are now constituted so the kids will have to forego the pleasure of cooling drinks in the future just as their elders will be compelled to give up another kind of drink after July 1.
June 20, 1919
Captain Horace Browne, who returned recently from France, where he served in the United States Army, has become manager of the Valley Motor Truck Co. and has arranged to handle a modern line, including the famous Garford trucks, which are three and one-half ton capacity.
Captain Browne stated today that he is prepared to give demonstrations of these trucks and that he could be reached by telephone.
June 20, 1919
The municipal public market opened this morning at 6 o’clock in front of the City Hall, and despite the cloudy weather was a decided success.
This was the first public market Winchester has had in 35 years, or since the old market house was abandoned at the present site of the City Hall.
Marketmaster William R. Hillyard formally opened the market by ringing a bell, the bell was the same one which was used 35 years ago when the old market was in operation.
June 21, 1919
75 years ago
June 24th was finally agreed upon by War Finance Committee officials here and in Winchester, Mass., as the date for the exchange of chefs for War Bond dinners to be held simultaneous at both places.
The community that trails in war bond sales during the campaign will pay the expenses of both chefs.
June 17, 1944
A mass meeting was held Sunday afternoon at Mount Carmel Baptist Church for the purpose of organizing a branch of the NAACP for Winchester and vicinity.
June 20, 1944
Attracting many visitors to the Shenandoah Valley National Bank was the exhibit of the U.S. Army Field Ration K which is served to the armed forces.
For breakfast our fighting man has powdered coffee, six hard tack biscuits, a stick of gum, malted milk-dextrose and dextrose tablets, three cubes of sugar, a can of chopped pork and egg yolks, and three cigarettes.
For dinner: powdered lemon juice to be made into lemonade which is said to counter-act the chlorine put in the drinking water and which also serves to prevent scurvy, six hard tack biscuits, a can of American cheddar process cheese, three cubes of sugar, malted milk-dextrose and dextrose tablets, a stick of gum and three cigarettes.
Supper has the proverbial hard tack biscuits, gum and cigarettes, a can of corned pork loaf with carrots and apple flakes, bouillon powder, and a chocolate bar containing 300 calories and commonly known as Field Ration D.
June 20, 1944
Holbrook Bradley, Sunpapers War Correspondent with the 29th Division in Normandy, for the second time in recent days has mentioned Winchester soldiers in his radio dispatches to the Baltimore Sun.
In his story printed in this mornings’s sun, Bradley listed among the men seen in the Normandy area the following Winchester soldiers: Pvt. James Taylor, Cpl. Clyde F. Franks, Sgt. Miller Fletcher, Sgt. Daniel Affleck, Sgt. Garland Mason and Sgt. Elmer Trenary.
In an earlier story, Bradley mentioned seeing Major Asbury H. Jackson of Winchester.
June 22, 1944
50 years ago
Miss Robyn Ann Holliday will perform a Scottish folk dance in the Miss Virginia pageant scheduled for June 27, 28 in Roanoke.
She was chosen Miss Winchester Tri-County for 1969 at a pageant held March 29 at Shenandoah College. She will represent the city of Winchester and Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties at the pageant.
A 1969 graduate of Handley High School, Miss Holliday will be competing with 32 other contestants for the title of Miss Virginia.
June 20, 1969
25 years ago
The Code of Virginia doesn’t specifically allow referendums on proposed moves of government offices, Frederick County Attorney Lawrence Ambrogi said Wednesday afternoon.
The only way a referendum on the county office move would be legal is if legislation allowing referendums on government office moves were initiated and passed in the General Assembly, Ambrogi said.
June 23, 1994
