100 years ago
It was decided by the Victory Celebration committees to hold the fireworks exhibition on the heights on the Equity grounds beginning about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1.
This is about the highest point in or around Winchester.
There will be at least four set pieces representing a mammoth American flag in fire, 50 feet in length; a Welcome Home design, a Victory design and a Good-Night. Besides there will be a display of all sorts of aerial fireworks. During the parade in the afternoon a number of daylight bombs will be set off. Exploding from these, high in the air, will be American flags attached to balloons which will float over the city and the paraders below.
The Victory arch will be erected in the front of the county court house on Main Street and will span that thoroughfare. It will be of white stucco, handsomely decorated, and on the bases on each side will be inscribed the names of all local soldiers, sailors, or marines, who died in service.
Aug. 19, 1919
Residents of that section of South Winchester, known as Potato Hill, are much wrought up over the appearance there on Monday night of a mysterious masked man.
On Monday night a number of persons say that the man suddenly appeared in the vicinity of Main and Germain streets. He was wearing a mask and walked slowly along the street carrying a revolver in his hand. A small knot of curious youths gathered and watched him. He appeared to be looking for someone or something, but he paid not the slightest attention to the boys.
Finally emboldened by curiosity one of the braver lads approached the man and asked him his business. He refused to reply but continued his slow walk. The boys decided it was a job for the police.
A telephone call was sent to police headquarters and Officers Ben Armel and Ernest Dove responded.
The masked man saw the officers first and beat a dignified retreat in the general direction of Shawnee Hollow. Here he was swallowed up in the darkness of the shade trees and railroad bridges and he has not been seen since.
Aug. 20, 1919
LOS ANGELES — A flood of fruit juice drinks will sweep the country as a result of liquor prohibition, according to indications in the fruit and berry sections of southern California. There is a rush of orders for established soft drinks made from berries, grapes and other fruits and, in addition, all sorts of new by-products are planned.
Economists familiar with the disappearance of the wine industry in California, predict that the demand for fruit and berry juices will offset the loss of revenue entailed by placing wines under the ban.
Aug. 20, 1919
The brakes of the Bluemont-Winchester auto-stage, loaded with 13 passengers, failed to work on Monday last, as the big stage was ascending the mountain on that day. While upon a steep grade its engine became choked and the machine immediately started to roll backward down the mountain and but for the presence of mind of the driver, who finally succeeded in running into a bank, a most serious accident would have occurred. As it was many of the passengers jumped out while the machine was in motion and several of them sustained bruises and cuts.
Aug. 25, 1919
75 years ago
There are still 17 teacher vacancies in the county, Superintendent Leslie D. Kline announced yesterday. The schools are scheduled to open on Sept. 7.
Mr. Kline stated that the school board has fixed 10 o’clock as the opening time for county schools. While permission will be granted for pupils over 12 years of age to work in the orchards the superintendent stressed that all students must enroll on the opening day and that those needed to work must secure written permission from his office.
Aug. 18, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Jobe, of Boyce, have been advised that their son, Cpl. Kenneth Jobe, previously reported missing in action in France on July 3, has been found.
Cpl. Jobe, with the 82nd Airborne Division, was among the Americans who parachuted down behind the German lines on D-Day. Only four out of the group of 16 which he was in survived the invasion, and the Clarke County soldier is credited with killing at least five Germans.
Aug. 18, 1944
Pvt. Robert H. Kendrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kendrick, now of Gore, but formerly of Yonkers, N.Y., was reported killed in action on D-Day in Normandy. No other details have been received from the War Department.
He was attached to the 115th Infantry. He is the nephew of Mrs. Russell Feeley of Mt. Williams.
Aug. 22, 1944
Plans were worked out in detail in Berryville Tuesday for Clarke County’s observance of the capitulation of Germany.
The signal of the surrender will be given in Berryville by a long blast of the fire siren. In Millwood, Boyce and White Post the news will be announced by the ringing of church bells.
The celebration will take the form of a general holiday for business personnel, with a parade and church services.
Time of the parade will depend upon when the news of Hitler’s downfall is flashed to the world. The religious services, one at the Community Building, Berryville, and the other in the Boyce High School, will follow the parade.
Capt. A.R. Dunning is chairman of the parade committee. He announced today that an interesting feature will be the parade of war mothers who will lead the march up Main Street.
Aug. 24, 1944
Pfc. Gilbert Shade, 31, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Shade, of Cross Junction, was killed in action in France on July 20.
He embarked for overseas duty in March after having trained at Camp Atterbury, Ind., and Camp Breckinridge, Ky.
Attached to the 329th Infantry his last letter home was dated on June 29 and mailed from France. In it, he told his mother that “if it is God’s will I will be seeing you soon.”
Aug. 25, 1944
Mrs. Pearl V. Martin of this city received a telegram Thursday evening stating that her husband, Pvt. William D. Martin, had been killed in action in France on Aug. 8. No other details have been learned.
He was inducted into the armed service Sept. 6, 1943, and took his training at Camp Grant, III, where he was assigned to the Medical Corps. He left for overseas duty in March of this year.
Prior to his induction, he has been an employee of the American Viscose Co. at Front Royal.
Aug. 26, 1944
50 years ago
“Barkie” award winners were announced at the annual Winchester Little Theater picnic held Saturday evening at the home of Mrs. Richard Lewis.
The recipients voted “best” in each category by the members of the “98 Club” are Marjorie Lewis, best actress; Boyd Headley, best actor; Jeanne Milton, best supporting actress; Wolfgang Schmeller, best supporting actor; and Bob Burns, best minor role.
The best play of the season was “Come Blow Your Horn” which was directed by Glynnell Headley.
Aug. 25, 1969
25 years ago
WATERLOO — All that is left of The Farm Restaurant is a crumpled sign, a big hole and some rubble.
The landmark restaurant was on 3.075 acres near the northwest corner of the busy U.S.50-U.S. 340 intersection. F&M Bank-Winchester has owned the property since April.
The property adjoins the Sheetz convenience store.
Boarded-up units of The Farm Motel at the rear of the property have not been demolished.
The Bank has no definite plans for the property.
The Sheetz store at Waterloo opened in July 1992. A McDonald’s restaurant, to be opened by Nerangis Enterprises of Winchester, is being built on the northeast corner of the Waterloo intersection.
Aug. 26, 1994
