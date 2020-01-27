100 years ago
CHESTER, Conn. — The Rev. George B. Gilbert, rector of the Episcopal Church here, has ordered the pews removed from the church and rocking chairs installed in their place.
Mr. Gilbert asserts it is the monstrosity of straight-backed pews that is killing the church. He intends to have his parishioners comfortable when they gather to hear the gospel. The old ladies can rock as hard as they want to, can make the chairs squeak and can bring their bag of stockings to mend if they want to.
Between Sundays Mr. Gilbert will have the church auditorium cleared of rocking chairs and the boys of the parish can use the floor for a basketball court or a skating rink. After church on Sundays Mr. Gilbert is willing to umpire a baseball game on the church lawn.
Jan. 20, 1920
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The Bluefield Aero Club of Bluefield, W.Va., which will operate aerial taxi lines in southern and eastern West Virginia, has been incorporated, it was announced here today.
The club will purchase airplanes, it is said, and in addition to a taxi business will engage in the transportation of missionary workers, carry passengers, maintain an ambulance service and also deliver merchandise.
Jan. 22, 1920
Announcement was made today of the sale of the large three-story brick building occupied by Messrs. Gray and Sheetz, clothiers, on North Main Street, by Mr. John S. Miller to Mr. John A. Dick of Frederick County. The consideration is said to have been about $14,000.
It was reported today that the building is to be remodeled to some extent and used for restaurant purposes.
The Miller building was erected about 26 years ago on the site of an old two-story frame structure that was for many years occupied by Mr. W.H. Hardy, the saddler, and which was destroyed by fire when the buildings known as the Evans block were burned down during a spectacular conflagration. The present building was originally occupied by Horsey and Atwell, clothiers, and then by the firm of Gray and Sheetz.
Jan. 23, 1920
The Susan B. Anthony amendment to the constitution of the United States, giving the ballot to women, which was sent to the Virginia General Assembly last week by Governor Davis, appears to be on the rocks and it has little chance of being adopted by this state, according to the Richmond papers.
Senator Leedy of Page County, has introduced a resolution in the Senate to reject the amendment and his resolution has 18 patrons, including Senator H. F. Byrd of Winchester.
Jan. 27, 1920
Influenza, which has broken out again in many sections of the United States, is reported to have invaded Winchester and Frederick County, but in a milder form than a year ago. Most of the cases are more closely identified with grip than with virulent influenza.
Jan. 27, 1920
The Hagerstown Globe says: Thomas Cover, of Winchester, millionaire, retired tanner and leather merchant, Friday conveyed to his grandson, Lewis N. Barton, one-third interest in about 111 acres of land, the deed reciting that it is part of a larger tract known as “Cover’s Folly.”
Asked why he so named his tract, Mr. Cover said some of his friends named it for him. When he bought the land, some years ago, nothing worthwhile would grow on it and friends teased him about getting the bad end of a bargain; but it is now one of the most productive pieces of land in the section of Middletown. Mr. Cover, who is the father of Loring A. Cover of Baltimore, president of the Security Cement and Lime Co., laid the foundation of his fortune among the hills and rocks of Star Tannery, in a wild section of Frederick County over 60 years ago. He regards Cover’s Folly as one of his greatest achievements.
Jan. 27, 1920
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Mack Mauck of Stephens City have been notified by the War Department that their son, Pvt. Perry Lee Mauck, has been missing in action in Belgium since Dec. 23.
He entered the service August 1943. He arrived overseas in June of last year.
Pvt. Mauck has two brother, also in the service. They are, Cpl. James Mauck, Camp Chaffee, Ark., and Staff Sgt. Herbert Mauck somewhere in France.
Jan. 19, 1945
Pvt. William M. Steward, whose wife, Mrs. Mary Lee Steward, 414 S. Cameron St., was informed in November that he was missing in action in France, is now thought to be a prisoner of war.
Pvt. Steward’s mother, Mrs. F. A. Steward, resides on 45 N. Loudoun St.
Jan. 22, 1945
The Trapp Family Singers, a group of 10 persons, will appear here on Feb. 23 . This is an unusual attraction as the family are natives of Austria and appears in native costumes. There will be a varied program including many Austrian folk songs.
Jan. 23, 1945
Mrs. Sallie Moore of Hayfield has been notified that her son, Pfc. Issac H. Moore, is a prisoner of the Germans. The message was relayed here by Pfc. Moore’s wife, Mrs. Marguerite Moore of Washington, D.C., who had received a card from him Jan. 8.
The card was the first news about him that she had had since the telegram received on Oct. 29 which stated that he had been missing in action in France since Oct. 6.
Jan. 24, 1945
Relatives of Sgt. Ernest A. Stotler who has been a prisoner of the Japs since the fall of Corregidor, have recently received two cards from him. This was the first news of Sgt. Stotler since August.
Sgt. Stotler, prior to his enlistment in the Army, Nov. 27, 1939, was employed by the Winchester Woolen Co. He landed in the Philippines in February 1940 and was attached to the 59th Coast Artillery.
Jan. 25, 1945
According to a telegram received in Clarke County, the first of this week, Pfc. Henry Roller Hurd was killed in action in Belgium on Jan. 4. He was a son of Mrs. Hurd and the late Mr. Hurd. He was 26 years old.
A former member of the Berryville National Guard, he was released from that outfit when the company was mustered into service in February 1941. He later entered the service in March 1942 and trained at Camp Beale, Calif., prior to going overseas in March 1944.
Pfc. Hurd was attached to the 550th Infantry Battalion of the First Army and is assumed to have been killed at the “German bulge” in Belgium.
Besides his mother he is survived by three sisters and four brothers, including, Pvt. Roy Hurd, stationed with the Army in Italy, and Seaman Arthur Hurd in the Navy.
Jan. 26, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. B. O’Fallon Randolph Sr., of Millwood in Clarke County were notified on Tuesday of this week of the death of their son, Pfc. Benjamin O’Fallon Randolph. The telegram stated that he was killed in action in Belgium Dec. 24. He had previously been reported missing. He was 22 years of age.
Pfc. Randolph enlisted in January 1943 from the University of Virginia where he was taking a medical course. He was due to finish his medical work in February of that year and graduate with a reserve commission of lieutenant which he declined so that he could enter the Army immediately.
For some time he trained at the Colorado School of Mines in an engineering school but later transferred to Camp Breckinridge, Ky. where he completed his training prior to going overseas.
Pfc. Randolph was attached to the 75th Infantry Division of the First Army. It is assumed that he was killed in the “German bulge.”
Jan. 27, 1926
50 years ago
Fire alarms sounded 221 times for Winchester firemen last year. Fires in the city caused no fatalities, but damage was estimated at $416,660.
More fires in the city occurred on Friday than on any other day of the week.
The Palace Theater fire was the biggest of all of them probably causing more damage and also taking longer in firefighting operation than any of the others.
Jan. 23, 1970
25 years ago
Two weeks and counting.
That’s the window of life for the building known to most as the former JC Penney department store on Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.
Demolition of the building is part of a three-way agreement among Frederick County, Winchester, and F&M Bank-Winchester. As part of the agreement, the county will keep its administrative offices downtown, but the offices have been moved from 9 Court Square to 107 N. Kent St., formerly the Courthouse Associates Building.
Jan. 23, 1995
