100 years ago
A set of blue laws governing and defining Sabbath observance was before city council. The following results were achieved:
The ordinance prohibiting youths under 18 from entering any poolroom at any time and requiring such places to close at night was passed by council by a 7 to 3 vote.
The ordinance requiring shoe shining parlors to remain closed on Sundays was defeated by 6 to 5, the necessary seven votes to pass the measure not being received.
The ordinance prohibiting the selling of soda water, pop, candy or tobacco on Sunday was carried by 7 to 4.
The ordinances prohibiting circuses, carnivals, and chautauquas from unloading their equipment on Sundays was defeated by 6 to 4 against.
Dec. 3, 1919
Word by a neighbor that his home at Hayfield had burned to the ground during the afternoon was brought to Mr. Robert Worsley here last night. Further than that his tenant, Mr. A.J. Foreman, was away butchering at the time and that the latter’s wife and children were safe, and that the clothes they wore were all the fire left them, no further particulars were obtainable.
The house, according to Mr. T.K. Cartmell, local historian, was one of the earliest built stone houses in Frederick County, and was a fine specimen of the stonemason’s skill of 180 years ago.
Mr. Worsley, who has been confined to his home on South Market Street with an attack of influenza for some time, was unable to go to Hayfield today to investigate the full extent of his loss.
Dec. 4, 1919
Prof. Albert Porta of the University of Michigan is predicting some of the most unheard of weather during the month of December, following the reported theory that a large meteor fell in Lake Michigan on Thanksgiving evening. The professor says that the falling of the meteor is merely a forerunner of a series of unprecedented events. We accept his predictions and await the coming of December 17, when such weather cataclysm, never before experienced, will come to pass.
Here are some of his predictions.
“Owing to a strange grouping of six mighty planets, such has not been seen in a score of centuries, the United States will be swept by the most terrific weather cataclysm since human history began.
“It will be caused by the hughest sun spot on record — a sun spot that will be visible to the naked eye.
“The sun spot that will appear December 17 will be a vast wound in the side of the sun. There will be hurricanes, lightening, colossal rains.”
Dec. 6, 1919
The First Troop of Boy Scouts held its fifth annual spelling bee at the Empire Theater on Thursday evening with an audience of nearly nine hundred persons.
The first award of twenty dollars in gold was won by Major W.W. Glass of the S.V.A. faculty, the second of ten dollars by Mrs. Edward White and the third of five dollars by Mr. John Waters of Charles Town. Mr. C.Vernon Eddy was the pronouncer. Fifty persons entered the contest.
Dec. 8, 1919
75 years ago
The need of a new jail is expected to be a matter for discussion at the December meetings of the Winchester Common Council and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Rice M. Youell, Commissioner of Corrections, who in his recent report of the city and county jail described the building as a fire trap, made the suggestion that Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County might join in the construction of a regional jail.
Dec. 4, 1944
Funeral services for Cpt. Leslie Paul Fries were conduced from the United Brethren Church.
Cpl. Fires was one of nine crewmen killed Nov. 28 while on a routine training flight from the Smoky Hill Army Air Field at Salina, Kan.
He was a graduate of Handley High School with the class of 1938 and later attended Winchester Business College. He had been employed in the offices of the National Fruit Product Co. before his entrance into the Air Corps, Nov. 10, 1943.
He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie E. Fries of this city, his wife, Mrs. Lucille Kiracofe Fries of this city and two brothers, Pfc. Fred E. Fries of Camp Atterbury, Ind., and William O. Fries of Washington, D.C.
Dec. 6, 1944
Mrs. Anne Carson Dutton, wife of Dr. B.B. Dutton, was chosen last night to sponsor the Victory Ship which the U.S. Maritime Commission has advised city officials is to be named after Winchester.
Mrs. Dutton was selected from the names of four persons nominated to christen the “S.S. Winchester Victory.”
Mrs. Dutton’s name as sponsor was placed in nomination by Mrs. Glaize who spoke graciously of her many civic and wartime activities. Others named were Mr. Richard H. Griffith, Mrs. E.W. Whiting and Mrs. Louise Glass Lynch.
It was decided that a number of gifts would be given for the ship, including two plaques, one to be placed in the officers quarters and another in the mess quarters. These will include a brief history of Winchester now in preparation by W.W. Glass.
Dec. 7, 1944
50 years ago
Initial voting today was brisk in the county but lighter in the city as Winchester and Frederick County decided the consolidation issue.
Voters are deciding whether the city and county will merge their governments and become one political subdivision.
If consolidation is approved, the resulting city would consist of 432.4 square miles. Frederick currently consists of about 432 square miles and Winchester 3.4 square miles.
The resulting city would have a population of approximately 43,000 persons — 16,000 in the present city and 27,000 in the present county, according to estimates.
If the merger proposal is defeated, the city is expected to proceed with its suit to annex 3.4 square miles of present county territory, principally to the west and south of the present city.
Dec. 9, 1969
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Berryville is about to lose an old friend — Coiner’s Department Store.
A fixture on Main Street since 1896, the venerable store will close its doors for good once inventory is liquidated, J. Michael Hobert, store manager, said Thursday morning. He estimates the liquidation process will take four to six weeks.
The liquidation sale begins today.
“We’ve been talking about this decision for some time.” said Hobert, whose family has owned the store for nearly 50 years.
Hobert’s father, C.A. “Chet” Hobert, 91, owns the store. He bought the business in 1946 from E.G. Coiner.
Dec. 8, 1994
