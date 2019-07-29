100 years ago
Walter R. McCarnack of the city of Cleveland, one of the leading school architect specialists in the country, was selected as the architect for the new $400,000 Handley Schools to be built here on the Equity tract of 70 acres at a joint meeting of the Handley Board of Trustees and the School Board of the city.
On his visit here last week, Mr. McCarnack made a study of the buildings of the University of Virginia and said that the Virginia University buildings would inspire him in making plans for the Handley Schools.
There are many problems to be worked out as the building must accommodate 1,500 children, embody all the modern and expensive features and be brought well within $400,000. Ample funds will be reserved for the colored schools.
Mr. Frederick E. Clerk, the new superintendent of the Handley schools, will come here permanently on the first of September and will live in the house on Washington Street owned by Judge Thomas W. Harrison.
July 21, 1919
Just as a matter of information, we desire to call attention to the fact that the proper designation of what was until recently the Cumberland Valley Railroad Co. is now the Pennsylvania Railroad Co., Cumberland Valley District.
July 23, 1919
All soldiers, sailors and marines of Winchester and Frederick County, who took part in the recent great war, will meet in this city on Saturday August 2nd for the purpose of organizing a local post of the American Legion.
It is proposed to form in Winchester and Frederick County, two posts of the Legion, one for white members and one for colored members.
July 23, 1919
Yesterday is said to have been the hottest day of the summer in Winchester. The thermometer registered 100 degrees in a number of places in the shade.
July 28, 1919
Mr. Fred S. Anderson, formerly a lieutenant of Company I, One Hundred and Sixteenth Infantry, who recently collected the $60 bonus money for many of the discharged soldiers of Winchester and Frederick County, has received a large number of service buttons from the War Department and is distributing them among men who are now out of the service. It is necessary, however, for the me to show their honorable discharge papers before they can receive the buttons.
The buttons are made of copper. In the center is a star around which is a wreath. It is the only button of the kind authorized by the government.
July 28, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Millard Timbrook received a telegram yesterday from the War Department advising her of the death of her husband, S. Sgt. Millard Timbrook. He had been reported wounded seriously in France and the later telegram stated that he had died June 17 in France as a result of wounds received in action.
Sgt. Timbrook was attached to Company I, 116th Infantry of the 29th Division.
Sgt. Timbrook is the son of Mr. and Mrs. I.H.Timbrook of Romney, W.Va. Prior to enlisting he was employed by the O’Sullivan Rubber Co.
Two brothers are in the service, Sgt. Andrew Timbrook stationed in South Carolina and Pvt. Allen Timbrook stationed in the Hawaiian Islands. A sister, Mrs. Ira Oates, resides on the Bufflick Road near Winchester.
July 21, 1944
Mrs. John S. Wohlford, of 230 Wolf St., was advised by wire from the War Department yesterday that her son, Technical Sgt. John Sheppard Wohlford, 27, was killed in action in France on June 6.
The telegram, which advised that her son had died in the D-Day assault on Normandy, gave no details.
The popular young Winchester soldier was called into service along with Company I, 116th Infantry, National Guard. He was attached to the 29th Division.
Sgt. Wohlfod was the son of the late John S. Wohlford of this city. He graduated from Handley and prior to entering the armed forces he was employed at the city A&P Market.
A brother, Pvt. S.D. Wohlford, is stationed at Camp Clayborne, La.
July 25, 1944
According to William G. Dunn, camp manager, 104 Bahamians arrived in Winchester this morning, the vanguard of approximately 750 expected to be available for farm and orchard work by September 1.
The Bahamians came here from Georgia where they had been working in the peach orchards.
July 26, 1944
Mrs. Emile Ambrose of Sunnyside has received word from the War Department that her husband, Staff Sg. Emile Ambrose, is now a prisoner of the Germans. He had been reported shot down over France on June 14. Sgt. Ambrose was a tail-gunner on a Flying Fortress.
Prior to his entrance into the service, he was employed by the Novick Transfer Co. Mrs. Ambrose is an employee of the Virginia Woolen Co.
Mrs. Ambrose also has five brothers in the armed forces. One of them, David E. McDonald, was lost a year ago when the U.S.S. Redwing went down off the Tunisian coast.
July 27, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kendrick, formerly of Yonkers, N..Y., but now residing at Gore, have been advised by the War Department that their son, Pvt. Robert H. Kendrick, 23, was killed in action in France on June 6.
Pvt. Kendrick enlisted July 2, 1942, and was attached to the 115th Infantry which participated in the D-Day assault on Normandy.
July 28, 1944
50 years ago
Voyne B. Omps of Omps Funeral Home, 455 N. Loudoun St., has announced that his firm is constructing a new establishment.
The building will be located on Route 50 West, approximately one mile from downtown Winchester, near the city limits and just west of James Wood High School. It will be an entirely brick, one-level structure of colonial design.
Mr. Omps purchased the former Parlett Funeral Home on July 8, 1936, and operated the funeral home at 319 N. Braddock St., until the present property was purchased and remodeled in 1947.
July 22, 1969
25 years ago
The competition was stiff, but after a tie-breaking vote, the crown of Miss Frederick County Fair was passed on to Jamie Maxine Franklin of Cross Junction.
The pageant took place Monday night on a south lawn bandstand at the fairgrounds on U.S. 11 North.
The James Wood High School senior said she was shocked to win, especially since she had to conceal the fact that her heels kept getting caught in holes in the stage floor.
The Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant is the next step for Jamie, the daughter of Rodney and Darlene Franklin.
July 27, 1994
