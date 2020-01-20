100 years ago
Mr. Wesley Grim, janitor of the John Kerr Public School building at the corner of Market and Cork streets, has been sworn in by Mayor Ward as a special policeman, to serve as such in and around the school buildings.
Mr. Grim will give special attention to traffic regulations at the intersection of the two streets. Much complaint has been made of excessive speeding by motorists and truck drivers at that point, and the special policeman will be on the lookout for speeders. If he is unable to arrest them on sight he will make a record of the number of the car and report the same to the police department for action.
Jan. 14, 1920
Kauffman’s school house, located on the Jordan Springs Road between Stephenson and Jordan Springs, six miles northeast of Winchester, was totally destroyed by fire shortly before 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon. The loss will be over $1,000, with $425 insurance.
The fire occurred during the afternoon session, which was attended by about 60 pupils. It is thought to have caught from a spark from the stove igniting the shingle roof.
The teachers of the school, Misses Cassie Pidgeon and Carrie McAboy, just as soon as the fire was discovered told the pupils to be calm, and they left the building in safety and in perfect order.
Jan. 15, 1920
WASHINGTON — In one of the broadest constructions yet placed on provisions of the act for enforcement of constitutional prohibition, Prohibition Commissioner Kraemer has ruled that fruit juices and ciders come within the dry ban, if they contain more than one-half of one percent alcohol.
The drastic regulation goes into effect with constitutional prohibition on Jan. 16.
Jan. 15, 1920
The Shenandoah Valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Co., whose large plant was nearly totally destroyed by fire in North Winchester in December entailing a loss of nearly a quarter million dollars, has purchased the plant of the Cumberland Valley Products Co. at Martinsburg, W.Va., and will operate this industry in connection with a new plant, the erection of which will be begun just as soon as the weather permits building operations.
The new plant here will be larger even than the destroyed structures. It will be built on both sides of Fairmont Avenue extended; the company had only recently acquired a tract of about 15 acres of land lying on the west side of the road, or avenue extended, where as all of the destroyed plant was located east of the avenue. It is now proposed to erect a packing house and generator on the west side and also to have a number of the vats or generator tanks there while storage tanks will be built also on the present site of the burned plant.
Jan. 16, 1920
Friends of prohibition gathered last night in Braddock Street Methodist Episcopal Church, South, and outlined plans for celebrating the putting into effect of nation-wide constitutional prohibition, which became effective at midnight last night in all parts of the United States.
Jan. 17, 1920
NEW YORK — Old fashioned, keep-your-distance dances are to replace the modern jazz steps, if the nation-wide reform movement undertaken by the American National Association of Masters of Dancing proves successful.
The dancing masters, it is announced here, count upon the support of mothers and hostesses, and if necessary the police department, to exterminate the “half Nelson,” “body hold,” shimmy lock” and other imported ballroom grips which are practiced by some dancers.
Cheap and vulgar music is also to come under the ban and according to a circular issued by the association, those in charge of community or public dances are urged to show their opposition to undesirable dances by distributing “You will please leave the hall “ cards to those who persist in offending.
Jan. 17, 1920
Fifty names were reported by the membership committee at the last meeting of the executive council of the Girls’ Athletic Association.
Actual work will begin early in February, after Mr. Marshall Baker has made some attractive improvements at the armory. Classes will be held several afternoons and nights during the week. The night instruction is primarily for the young business women.
Jan. 20, 1920
75 years ago
Reported missing in action in Belgium since Dec. 21, Pfc. Bergie L. Rickard has advised his wife, Mrs. Mary Catherine Rickard, 723 South Kent St., by letters written Dec. 28 and 29, that he had rejoined his buddies of the 30th Infantry Division after being “out” for several weeks.
A considerable portion of the letter had been deleted by the censors but Pfc. Rickard was allowed to say that he had been “out” for two weeks, but had since rejoined his outfit. It is thought by his family that his division was among those cut off by the German breakthrough on Dec. 16.
Jan. 15, 1945
According to a telegram received here yesterday morning, Lt. Richard C. Himelright, known as “Pete” to his friends in this community, was killed in action in Belgium on Dec. 26.
His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence H. Himelright of Miller Avenue, were advised that a letter would follow. Lt. Himelright was a night fighter pilot and flew a P-67, Black Widow, while attached to a 9th Air Force Nite Fighter Squadron based in Belgium. He was 23 years of age.
Born in Moorefield, W.Va., he moved with his family to this city while a small child, and attended Handley schools. A graduate in 1939 of Handley High School, he won his letter in track. He enlisted in the Army Air Force while a student at Duke University.
Jan. 16, 1945
County Superintendent Leslie D. Kline said this afternoon that schools would operate this Saturday and next Saturday and then every other Saturday until the time missed because of bad weather is made up.
School on Saturday will start at the usual time but will dismiss earlier than on regular days.
Jan. 18, 1945
Word has been received by relatives here of the death of Captain Fred M. Kremer, son of Mrs. Jeanetta H. Kremer of Lebanon, Tenn., and the late Fred M. Kremer Sr. of Chicago, who was a native of Winchester.
The telegram stated that Captain Kremer was killed in action on Dec. 30, in Luxembourg where he was attached to the 101st Airborne Division of the Third Army. He was 24 years of age.
The young man was well-known here as some years ago, he attended Handley High School while spending the winter with his aunts, the Misses Lillian and Margie Kremer.
Jan. 19, 1945
50 years ago
A low of zero to 10 below is forecast tonight in the track of a one-inch snowfall that a knife-edge west wind whipped into white dunes.
The new snow brought the winter’s total to 171/2 inches. All of it fell in less than a month, and was recorded this way: Dec. 25, 11 inches; Jan. 1, a trace; Jan. 6-7, 5 inches; Jan. 11, one-half inch; and yesterday’s 1 inch.
The lowest temperature of the winter so far was two below zero on Jan. 9.
Jan. 21, 1970
25 years ago
Today, people nationwide will celebrate the birthday and the life of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
John Doherty of Frederick County, director of community relations for the local Coalition for Racial Unity, will be among them.
While the coalition organizes a prayer vigil each March to signify vigilance against racism and racial injustice, the organization doesn’t sponsor an event to commemorate King’s birthday.
However, the approximately 125 members were urged to attend Shenandoah University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration at 2 p.m. today in Goodson Chapel.
Jan. 16, 1995
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
