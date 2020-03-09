100 years ago
Winchester and Frederick County were visited today by the worst rain storm in years and as a consequence the community, along with the balance of the East, is overwhelmed beneath water.
Great volumes of water coming from the hills west and north of town soon flooded the downtown streets and in many places the water overflowed the sidewalks and ran into cellars and came into the first floors of the buildings.
Several of the pikes leading into Winchester were reported today to be running over a foot deep in water, which ran along the pike unable to find a outlet.
The ground was already water soaked and in many places where the sun has not had a chance to shine, the ground is covered with a thick coat of ice, left here from the ice storm of over a month ago.
March 5, 1920
Demand for high grade orchard and farming land, as well as timber properties in Frederick County is acute and a number of sales at high figures have been recorded here this week. Among the deeds for this class of county property which have been recorded are the following transfers:
• William C. Marshall and wife to Frank W. Bailey for 60 acres of land, principally in orchard, for $40,000. This property is situated in Shawnee District on the Middle road one mile west of Kernstown.
• S.R. Heishmand and wife to W.F. Brill, for 345 acres partly timber land, in Back Creek District, near Star Tannery for $10,000.
George Haddox and wife to J.N. Good and T. Russell Cather for 49 acres of land in Shawnee District, for $13,000.
• Mrs. E.A. Wade and husband to D.W. McIlwee for the Wine farm on Berryville Pike, containing 84 acres, for $5,500, and the subsequent transfer of this property to D.W. McIlwee and wife to Jessie C. Stump for $6,000.
• S.D. Rogers to Fred L. Glaize for 330 acres of land near Hayfield, partly in timber, for $12,000.
March 5, 1920
About 50 young men and women, representing the very best of Winchester talent, are rehearsing at Rouss Hall for the show that will be given for the American Legion, under the direction of Mrs. A.M. Baker, at the Empire Theater on Wednesday, March 24.
“As you were,” a musical revue in three acts and eight scenes, written by a Winchesterian, will have a great number of characters that will be very familiar.
Hardly a more worthy cause could be found than the American Legion. The funds from this show will go to provide a club house for the men who have shown that they have the right stuff in them.
March 6, 1920
75 years ago
Fire, thought to have been the result of defective wiring in the partition between the Rustic Tavern, 6 West Cork St., and an adjacent concrete block building, formerly a church but now used as a dwelling, did considerable damage to both structures early this morning.
The blaze was discovered by the Mahoney family who have been occupying the former church at 10 W. Cork St.
There were four living in the building which had once been used as a church by the Seventh Day Adventists.
March 2, 1945
The “Winchester Victory,” 33th Victory ship to be built at the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard, in Baltimore is scheduled to slide down the ways tomorrow.
Victory Ships built in Baltimore are named by the Maritime Commission after “main street” towns in order that these population groups might be honored for the first time in the naming of American ships. Cruisers are named after larger cities.
Mrs. B.B. Dutton has been chosen to sponsor the ship honoring Winchester. Mrs. Dutton is one of the most active women in Winchester in all types of Red Cross and war work. She has one son serving in the armed forces.
F. Grove White, chairman, stated this morning that including the official party 45 local people have informed him that they expect to attend the ceremony tomorrow.
Radio station WINC will give an on the spot account of the ceremony with Grant Pollock at the microphone.
March 5, 1945
Mrs. Joseph Herring, 538 Highland Ave., has just received a letter from her son, Pfc. Lewis R. Herring, who had been reported missing in action in Germany since Dec. 17.
The letter was written upon a prepared form and mailed from somewhere in Germany. Although not confirmed by either the International Red Cross or the War Department it is assumed that Pfc. Herring is a prisoner of the Nazis.
Lewis is the youngest of five sons which Mr. and Mrs. Herring have in the service.
March 6, 1945
As hundreds of nearby shipyard workers momentarily paused at their duties yesterday, Mrs. B.B. Dutton cracked a bottle of champagne across the bow of the S.S. Winchester Victory and the ship christened after this historic city slid majestically into the waters of the Patapsco river.
Standing on the flag-draped platform at Mrs. Dutton’s side as she christened the Winchester Victory, constructed in 47 days, was Miss Dorothy Hawthorne, official maid of honor, and Douglas Allen, escort to Miss Hawthorne.
Others in the official party were Mayor and Mrs. C.R. Anderson, Dr. B.B. Dutton and Mr. and Mrs. F. Grove White, Mrs. B.M. Roszel and Mrs. J. Sloan Kuykendall.
March 7, 1945
50 years ago
Capt. Walter M. “Wally” Schirra Jr., who made space history with the first rendezvous of two manned spacecraft in 1965, today was named Grand Marshal of the 1970 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Capt. Schirra, one of the seven original Mercury Astronauts, will lead the Festival Grand Feature Parade on Friday, May 1.
On Dec. 15, 1965, Capt. Schirra and Astronaut Tom Stafford made space history by maneuvering their Gemini 7 spacecraft to within one foot of the Gemini 6 spacecraft, launched 11 days earlier with Astronauts Frank Borman and James Lovell on board.
Leading the Grand Feature Parade on May 1, Capt. Schirra will be following the routes taken by other greats such as Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, James Cagney, Lucille Ball, and last year, Ed McMahon.
March 5, 1970
25 years ago
Shenandoah University will soon be one of two colleges in Virginia with a pharmacy school.
The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond is now the only school in the state with such a program.
Shenandoah University is ironing out the details of an agreement to build a pharmacy school on property owned by Winchester Medical Center. The 42-acre tract is north of the medical center between Frederick County Middle School and Pondview Drive.
While the logistics of the deal with WMC are being worked out, Shenandoah is searching for a pharmacy school dean. Classes are expected to start the fall semester of 1996. The first students will graduate in 2000.
March 9, 1995
All in all, Wednesday wasn’t a very good day for the National Weather Service — or for the Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
Despite a weather forecast that called for a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow, the area was blanketed by as much as 9 inches of snow. The snow was pushed into drifts by winds that gusted at 40 miles per hour.
March 9, 1995
