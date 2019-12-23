100 years ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Prof. Albert Porta, who is generally credited with having predicted the end of the earth today, made no such flat statement, according to information received in University of Michigan circles here. Porta, who is said to be an amateur astronomer, predicted that beginning about he middle of December there would be a series of terrific storms, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The opinion is expressed in university circles that these forecasts have been strongly enlarged upon in the telling until the report that the world would end today was attributed to Porta.
Dec. 17, 1919
CLEVELAND — Charles Johnson, 65, a farmer, living at West Salem, Ohio, was in Cleveland today with a reserved seat ticket, so as to be in the front row when the world came to an end. After going to a house, where the “beginning of the end” was to be staged, and finding that no one there had even heard the end was at hand, Johnson complained to the police.
“Two men came to me last Saturday and sold me a reserved seat for $15,” he said. “They told me all the members of my religious belief were to wait for the end in Cleveland.”
Dec. 17, 1919
WARM SPRINGS, Cal. — Joy reigns unconfirmed on rural horizons, through the discovery by Pasquale Silveri, dairyman, that running apple cider through a cream separator gives a liquor with a 93 percent wallop in it.
The separator works on the prinicple of centrifugal force. The heavy particles of cream are whirled away from the milk and collected. Silveri reverses the process with the cider whirling the heavier components away from the alcohol. The latter comes away a clear, amber liquid with a millionaire’s dream in every drop.
Dec 17, 1919
Owing to the prevailing bad weather which has interfered with the completion of their new garage building, The Winchester Garage Inc., has been compelled to announce a postponement of their formal opening which has been advertised for the holidays.
The new date has now been set for Friday night, Jan. 2, at which time the opening will take place. A program of music and singing by some of the best local talent will be followed by dancing.
Dec. 19, 1919
A marriage license was issued in the county clerk’s office on Thursday afternoon to Michael James Burke and Sadie Helen Ashby, both colored of the southern part of the county. Accompanying the groom to get the license was Ambrose Nickens, a friend. The latter has just returned from overseas service. He participated in many of the battles of the war as a member of th 359th Infantry, 32nd Division and he regaled a number of court officers with vivid descriptions of the fights in which he was engaged with his command. The best thing he saw in France, he said, was the boat which was to bring him back.
Dec. 20, 1919
Mrs. William McKenzie this afternoon purchased at public auction the house and lot on West Water Street, opposite the Cumberland Valley Railroad feight station, owned by the relatives of the late J.W. Sibert and Robert A. Denny. The price paid was $4,100.
Dec. 20, 1919
The Salvation Army wants to know if there is any kindly disposed person in Winchester who may have a boy’s sled not in use. They have a pathetic case of a hard-working man with a large family, one of whose members is a bright boy of seven.
The bread winner of the family is subject to epileptic attacks and is compelled, from time to time, to lay-off when he is ill, following an attack. He and none of the family have ever asked for charity and are not now asking for such.
The child has never had a sled and he will not likely have any Christmas this year, as the father is sick.
If, therefore, any parent or boy, who has outgrown the thrills of sledding, has an old sled will communicate with the Salvation Army and make this donation.
Dec. 23, 1919
A beautiful old custom, familiar in many communities, will be revived in Winchester on Christmas Eve, when under the direction of Miss Gladys Whitmore, director of the department of music of Handley Schools, the schoolchildren above the third grade will go about the city singing Christmas carols.
The children will assemble at the John Kerr building at 7 tomorrow evening and will proceed directly to the City Hall Plaza, where they will sing first. The children will then sing at the Winchester Memorial Hospital, the corner of Washington and Clifford streets, and on National Avenue.
Dec. 23, 1919
75 years ago
BOISE, Idaho — Home on leave from general headquarters in the European theater of operations, Col. Arthur J. Melanson relays this comment by General Eisenhower on when the war will end.
“It’s just like pushing an auto up the hill in a fog — we’ll never know until we get to the top.”
Dec. 18, 1944
Previously reported missing in action in Germany since Nov. 26, Pvt. Benjamin J. “Buck” Rinard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rinard of near Middletown, has now been reported killed in action on that date. Pvt. Rinard was 20 years old.
He entered the service March 14 of this year and had been overseas only since Oct. 25. Prior to his entrance into the service he was employed by the W.E. Bond Apple Orchard.
The soldier attended the Stephens City schools and was well-known in this county.
He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers, Alton at home and Ralph serving overseas in the Pacific with the U.S. Naval Reserve. Ralph has not been home for two years.
Dec. 18, 1944
Word was received this morning by Mrs. Sarah Lou Sutler, 815 Berryville Ave., that her husband, Pvt. James Lawrence Sutler was killed in action in Germany, Dec. 2.
The soldier had been overseas only seven weeks when the message came that he had been killed. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Sutler, who reside at 208 Opequon Ave. He would have celebrated his 29th birthday next month.
Pvt. Sutler attended the Handley schools and was employed by the Lee Baking Co. as a salesman.
He is survived by his wife and two children. Also surviving are his parents, a sister, a half-brother, and two brothers, Staff Sgt. William Sutler, who is with the Air Forces in New Guinea and Sgt. Tom Sutler with the Ordnance in Belgium.
Dec. 18, 1944
50 years ago
The Trotters had just added another win to their long string, this time against the New Jersey Reds in the Handley High School Gym last night.
A near capacity gathering at the Handley Gym all but rolled in the aisles during the more than 45 minutes the Harlem crew was on the floor, and mostly at the antics of the versatile veteran Meadowlark Lemon.
Dec. 18, 1969
25 years ago
STEPHENS CITY — Stephens City now has its own Urgent Care Center.
The 5,500-square-foot facility at the corner of Aylor Road and Hyde Court opened for business Monday afternoon after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center is an affiliate of Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester’s Urgent Care Center, also affiliated with the medical center, opened in August 1993 in Apple Blossom Convenience Center on Pleasant Valley Road.
Dec. 20, 1994
