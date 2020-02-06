100 years ago
Owing to the flu situation, locally and throughout the state, the health authorities of Harrisonburg on Monday called off the State Sunday School convention which had been set for the city for Feb. 10 to 12.
Feb. 5, 1920
Announcement is made today that the well-known firm of Gray and Sheetz have purchased from Mr. John Dick the store property on North Main Street now occupied by them as a clothing store.
Mr. Dick recently acquired the property and it was then said the building would be used for a restaurant and that Gray and Sheetz contemplated moving to another place. The sale effected today disposes of this statement as the clothing firm will remain in their present quarters where they have been located for many years past.
Feb. 7, 1920
With high winds coming out of the northwest last night, the deep snow which is on the ground, piled up drifts which blockaded roads and railroads in the section around Winchester, shutting off travel in all directions.
On the Baltimore and Ohio railroads the train due in Winchester at 10:40 last night was snowbound by the high drifts in Carter’s cut two and a half miles northeast of this city from 10 last night until 8 this morning, when the passengers who had spent the night in the cars reached here.
Feb. 7, 1920
One hundred and twenty-six students have enrolled in the Winchester Public Evening Schools. Fifty-two are at the Equity building studying English, mathematics, bookkeeping, and typewriting. Fifty-four are enrolled in the automobile school at the Hicks Motor Co. on North Main Street.
Feb. 9, 1920
Scott Thurston, a well-known colored man of this city died yesterday at his home on South Braddock Street from hardening of the arteries.
For many years Thurston was coachman and butler for Mrs. Tilford and when she left here, he became house man for the Fairfax Club and later for the Winchester Lodge of Elks.
Scott was of the old time type of colored man, quiet, polite and gentlemanly. He was 63 years old.
He is survived by his widow. Scott was a member of the colored Masons and Odd Fellows. His funeral will take place tomorrow and the interment will be in Clarke County, his old home.
Feb. 9, 1920
Suffragists and anti-suffragists in the House of Delegates yesterday afternoon agreed to make the Leedy resolution respecting the woman suffrage amendment to the constitution a special order for Thursday morning. Debate in the House will be limited to three hours. The resolution to reject the amendment passed the Senate Friday night by a vote of 24 to 10.
Feb. 10, 1920
75 years ago
Mrs. Mary Allamong, 510 South Loudoun St., has received a message from her son, Pfc. Clayton E. Allamong, who has been a prisoner of the German government since July 5, 1944. Pfc. Allamong was a Ranger attached to the armed forces in Italy.
Pfc. Allamong’s wife resides in Cleveland, Ohio, and a son, Pfc. Robert Allamong, is stationed with the Fifth Army in Italy.
Feb. 3, 1945
According to word received here Saturday evening Lt. Col. George F. Miller, a former member of the State Highway Police Force and son of Dr. and Mrs. E.W. Miller of this city, was killed in action in Germany on Jan. 20.
The telegram from the War Department was received by his wife, Mrs. Reatha Hubbard Miller. He was 40 years of age.
Col. Miller was serving with General Patton’s Third Army in an infantry combat outfit and had been overseas since June 1944.
Besides his wife and his parents, Col. Miller is survived by two sons and a daughter. A brother, Captain Paul L. Miller, U.S. Army, also survives.
Feb. 5, 1945
Manuel C. DeHaven, who operated the Oak Grove Filling Station and Daisy Simpson, proprietor of the Old Mill, have been granted permits to maintain public dance halls.
Feb. 6, 1945
At a meeting of the Frederick County School Board on Monday, the members acceded to a request made by the county teachers association not to operate the schools on Saturday.
After nine school days had been lost in December and January because of the weather, it had been decided by the school board to make up the time on Saturdays.
The teachers requested that the plan be abandoned because of the poor attendance. Only two days have been made up in this manner.
The teachers also petitioned the school board to dispense with the usual Easter holiday this year in order to make up some lost time. This was granted by the board.
Feb.7, 1945
C.L. Nicodemus said this morning that the $61,000 reported by the Star as the sale price of the Nicodemus Orchard recently purchased by Harry W. Butler does not include the orchard and cold storage equipment.
The full amount of money involved after an inventory has been made, will amount to approximately $75,000 he reported.
Feb. 9, 1945
Mr. H.T. Busey, 35 W. Piccadilly St., today confirmed a report prevalent in the city all week that the Southern Inn is being sold.
While admitting that negotiations were underway to dispose of the property, Mrs. Busey declined to name the buyer until the sale is confirmed.
The large frame building at 25 W. Piccadilly St., operated as an inn for many years, most recently by Mrs. J.R. Rose, belongs to the Franck Baker heirs.
It is currently leased by Alfred de Mazzon and has been in the hands of an agent for sometime.
Feb. 9, 1945
Miss Dorothy Hawthorne, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Allen T. Hawthorne, has been chosen attendant to Mrs. B.B. Dutton, official sponsor of the “S.S. Winchester Victory” tentatively scheduled to be launched on March 5.
Feb. 9, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Andrick of Middletown, have received a letter from their son, Pvt. Harry G. Andrick, dated Nov. 18. Pvt. Andrick was reported missing in action in Holland on Oct. 29, last. The letter, in his own hand writing, states that he is a German prisoner.
Feb. 10, 1945
The home and orchard of the late B.F. Arthur, located about one-half mile from this city on Route 50, was sold this morning for $17,250. The highest bidder was J. Pinckney Arthur, a son of the deceased.
The estate consist of 33 acres, 30 of which are in bearing orchard. Buildings include a nine room brick residence.
Feb. 10, 1945
50 years ago
Len Dawson, star quarterback of the world champion Kansas City Chiefs, and the hero of this year’s Super Bowl, is the 1970 Sports Marshal of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
In the last seven years, the Chiefs’ star has thrown more touchdown passes than any active quarterback in pro football (173).
Feb. 4, 1970
25 years ago
George Washington Hotel Corp. will renovate the five-story hotel at the corner of Cameron and Piccadilly streets, its president told Winchester City Council’s finance committee this morning.
Thomas G. Scully Jr., said his firm has formed a partnership with John C. Harvey of New York City to renovate and reopen the 70-year-old George Washington Hotel.
The building now houses the George Washington Home for Adults, an assisted-care living center. It has been the building’s principal tenant since 1975.
According to the city assessor’s office, the building is valued at $988,400 and its land at $201,400 for a total of $1,189,800.
Feb. 8, 1995
