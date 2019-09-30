100 years ago
At a meeting of the county supervisors yesterday a proposal was made by Supervisor Scott Grant that the high brick wall surrounding the city and county jail yard be torn down and that the ground now covered by the jail yard be converted into building lots and dwelling houses erected thereon.
It was pointed out in this connection that the immense quantity of brick in the walls could be utilized for the erection of the houses and as dwellings are much in demand here, they would find ready tenants.
Several houses at least could be built on the Cecil Street side of the jail, giving each house ample frontage and good depth, with back yards.
Sept. 23, 1919
The officers of the chapter of the American Legion composed of colored soldiers and sailors were installed Tuesday night at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The War Camp Community Service had planned a program and also refreshments for the evening.
Sept. 25, 1919
Sheriff Luther Pannett is busily engaged in moving into the county jail, which he will occupy in the future as a residence and in doing so he is establishing a precedent which has not been duplicated within the memory of the oldest citizen in this city.
Jailor L.E. Armel has resigned as jailor, but will continue as deputy sheriff of the county. At present he is operating a bus line between Winchester and Bluemont. He has vacated the jail however, and Sheriff Pannet has moved in.
At present the jail is empty, as usual, and the sheriff and his family will have the large building all to themselves. He is furnished free heat, light, etc. by the county and city.
The title to the jail is owned jointly and equally the city and the county having been deeded jointly by the city and county in proportions which have been deemed equable to both communities.
Sept. 25, 1919
The truck drivers of the Winchester fire department are not exactly on a strike, but they have simply quit their jobs and have obtained employment elsewhere.
These are the Sarah Zane and Charley Rouss fire companies. The positions pay $75 per month, and all the men have to do is to drive the trucks to fires, and keep the premises at the engine houses clean, besides, of course, look out after their trucks.
They are on continuous duty 24 hours per day, seven days in the week. It is not required of them that they sleep in the engine houses, but they must reside within a few doors of their respective places of duty so as to be available when an alarm of fire is given.
It is the very monotony of the existence, with practically nothing to do, that makes the places undesirable to a man of energy and ambition.
Sept. 25, 1919
The public schools of the Shawnee, Opequon, Back Creek and Gainesboro districts will open on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Parents are advised that the compulsory education law and resolutions of the county school board require prompt enrollment and regular attendance.
Sept. 26, 1919
75 years ago
The Clarke County School Board has closed the Pine Grove School in the Blue Mountain section of the county. Pine Grove, the only rural school to be operated in the county this fall was closed by the school board to provide better facilities to its students.
The teacher, Mrs. Pauline Saunder, and students were moved to the Berryville school. Mr. Sanders will teach one of the sections of the second grade, of which there are four.
Sept. 21, 1944
Bryant Harper, principal of the Stonewall High School said today that the school paper published last year at the Clearbrook High School has been declared Class D winner in the Virginia High School Literary and Athletic League contest held annually for school publications.
The “Stonewall News” a mimeographed paper, was edited last year by Rebecca Lodge. It will be published this year under the direction of Howard Carper.
This is the third year for the publication and the announcement of the state award brought to four the number of prizes the Stonewall school copped last year in the state literary League competition.
James Hutton won first place in the Boy’s Public Speaking; and Hildren Bradford and Cornelia Gordon swept the prizes in the state for Prose Reading in class D schools.
Sept 24, 1944
BERRYVILLE — The public sale of school properties drew a number of citizens of the county to the Court House Saturday afternoon, when the Clarke County School Board offered six pieces of property. The highest bids received were as follows:
Glendale, building only was offered for sale, $555, to Harry Feltner;
Hawthorne, $460 to S.A. Crim;
Providence Chapel, $1015, to Monte Payne;
Millwood, $1700, Turner Hummer;
Gaylord, $1190, R.R. Richardson;
Louisville, $830, Harry Doleman.
Sept. 26, 1944
Staff Sgt. William C. Allen, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. William M. Allen, 212 Amherst St., was killed in action in France, Aug. 27, according to a telegram received by his mother here today. Sgt. Allen was previously reported missing.
Attached to Company I, 116th Infantry, 29th Division, he had returned to battle July 5, after being wounded in the invasion on D-Day. He was stationed in England for two years before taking part in the D-Day operations June 6.
He attended the Handley schools and had been employed by the O’Sullivan Rubber Company for several years before going into active service.
Sept. 27, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Warren G. Jones received a message last night from the War Department advising them of the death of their son, Lt. John C. Jones on Sept. 11. The telegram stated that he had been killed in action in France.
The young man, a first lieutenant in the United States Army attached to the 29th Division, was born in Paris, Va., April 18, 1920. The family resided in Upperville until several years ago when they moved to this city.
Lt. Jones is a graduate of the Upperville High School.
Sept. 28, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Shaffer of Berryville have been notified by the War Department that their son, Pfc. Allen B. Shaffer, has been missing in action in France since Aug. 28. Pfc. Shaffer was inducted into the service Feb. 19, 1942, and received his training in Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He left for overseas duty in July.
Sept. 28, 1944
50 years ago
There are two new teachers in the Science Department this year, Mrs. Joy Shull and Mr. Andrew Park.
Mrs. Shull, an alumna of Handley, has taught before at Winchester Intermediate School. She graduated from Madison College with a BS degree in general science.
Mr. Park, the general biology teacher, graduated from Roanoke College with a BS degree in biology. He has had previous teaching experience in Luray.
Sept. 30, 1969
25 years ago
Local officials expressed their disappointment Thursday at Walt Disney Co.’s decision not to build a 3,000- acre theme park in the Northern Virginia area.
Local officials say the area will miss spinoff money the park would likely have brought to the area.
Disney officials announced late Wednesday night they were abandoning plans to build the park because of vocal, written, and legal opposition to the project.
Sept. 30, 1994
