100 years ago
CROSS ROADS — Clifton G. Marple, little son of Mr. and Mrs. U.J. Marple, died at the home of his parents on last Wednesday after several days illness of influenza. Clifton was a bright little fellow, about three years old. He had partly recovered from the attack when he suffered a relapse, which finally resulted in his death.
After a short service at the house his body was taken to Bethel Church, where funeral services were conducted by his uncle, R.R. Spaid and the remains were laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining the church. The pallbearers were four small boys, Robert Muse, Roy Whitacre, Raymond Whitacre, and Melvin Lafollette. His parents, one brother and one sister survive.
The rest of Mr. Marple’s family are all convalescent.
March 16, 1920
Fire broke out shortly before four yesterday afternoon in the new stone dwelling house of Mr. Hunter Stine near the Martinsburg pike a mile and a half from Winchester.
An alarm of fire was turned in and Friendship Truck responded. An effort was made to obtain water from a pond near the house but without avail. The firemen, however, used their chemical apparatus and the blaze was extinguished without serious loss.
The origin of the fire is not known. The house was a new stone structure and was occupied by Ambrose Gatus and family, colored tenants on the Stine farm.
March 16, 1920
Work is progressing well on the new large addition which the Winchester Cold Storage Corp. is building to its present plant on North Main Street. About 76 men are employed at digging the foundation and much of the material has already been received for the building which, in fact, will be larger than the original plant.
The new structure will have a capacity for 176,000 barrels of apples, which with the present capacity of 125,000 barrels, will give a total capacity of 300,000 barrels. This will be the largest cold storage and the most modern in every detail in the South.
March 18, 1920
Mrs. Ada DeHaven, wife of Daniel DeHaven, died Tuesday night at her home on Hunting Ridge, 11 miles north of Winchester, from an illness of influenza.
The DeHaven houshold is sorely stricken; besides the dead wife, Mr. DeHaven, the husband, is critically ill with influenza while their five children are also seriously sick with the same disease.
Mrs. DeHaven’s mother is also critically ill with influenza.
Mrs. DeHaven was 32 years old and was formerly Miss Ada Ruble.
March 19, 1920
A much distressed woman was complaining at police headquarters yesterday afternoon that her husband plays cards and craps at three places in the northeast section of the city and that as a result the wife is frequently without the necessities of life. She told the police the location of the three places where gambling is conducted nightly but was unable to swear that she had seen either her husband or anyone else at gambling. Hence she was unwilling that a warrant be issued at her insistence.
The places she mentioned will be watched nightly from now on. A strict watch will also be kept for the purpose of obtaining the names of every person seen to enter the places.
Her case is typical of a number of others whose earnings go to fatten up a few well-dressed card and crap sharks; the women and children always suffer.
March 18, 1920
In a fire which threatened the destruction of “Powhatan,” the beautiful estate of Mr. P.H. Mayo, near Boyce, Clarke County, this morning, a colored child, the infant of Jane Curry Bannister was burned to death and a frame house situated in the colored quarters on the estate, and in which the infant was asleep, was totally destroyed.
The child was about a year and three months old and was the only child of Jane Bannister, who is employed on the Powhatan estate as a maid.
Powhatan is one of the show places of Clarke County, being owned by Mr. Peter H. Mayo of Richmond, who occupies his estate in the summer while Dr. Robert C. Randolph and his family live there throughout the winter months.
March 20, 1920
“Annfield” one of the historic landed estates of Clarke County, was sold this week by Mr. Edward G. Butler to Mr. William Watkins, a wealthy bond broker of Philadelphia, who will establish there a large thoroughbred stock breeding farm. The consideration was $85,000 for 350 acres of the land and the handsome limestone mansion. Mr. Butler reserved 100 acres.
Mr. Watkins is an intimate friend of Capt. Philip E.M. Walker of the “Pagebrooke” stock farm nearby and his attention was directed to Clarke County by Captain Walker.
“Annefield” is one of the most famous of the colonial estates in the southern part of Clarke County. It was formerly a part of the “Pagebrook” estate of Robert Page, and it was named for his daughter, who was famed among Virginians as “Sweet Ann” Page.
March 20, 1920
75 years ago
It was reported to The Star that Jack Brooks, who is employed on the C.C. Clevenger farm in Frederick County, killed a three and one-half foot copperhead snake on St. Patrick’s Day. This was the first killed on that place this season and since 15 to 20 are killed there every year, it is significant that the first one should be killed on St. Patrick’s Day.
March 19, 1945
Word was received here yesterday morning that Pfc. Harry R. Denny, son of Mrs. Joseph S. Denny and the late State Senator J.S. Denny of White Post, Clarke County, died in Germany March 8.
Pfc. Denny was attached to the Field Artillery and was in Lt. Gen. W.H. Simpson’s 9th Army, which is said to be operating along the banks of the lower Rhine around Dusseldorf, Germany.
He had been awarded the Good Conduct Ribbon and wore a bronze campaign star for participation in the battle at Brest on his European Theater Ribbon.
March 19, 1945
PARIS — For the first time in U.S. Army history, Negro and white troops now are fighting side by side in the same outfits in both the First and Seventh Armies, according to Stars and Stripes.
The Army newspaper, in a dispatch from the First Army front, stated that Negro platoons had been assigned to rifle companies in both armies in response to fight for their country as well as work for it.
March 20, 1945
50 years ago
The first students to be admitted to Lord Fairfax Community College will be honored in a ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the college’s temporary headquarters in the Old Dominion Motel on Route 11 North. The program includes meeting the administrators and discussing the students’ plans for the future.
A tour of the building site and lunch at Wayside Inn will follow.
Lord Fairfax Community College, now under construction, is expected to open for the Fall 1970 session.
March 23, 1970
25 years ago
WalMart may become the largest retailer under one roof in Winchester, according to preliminary plans filed with the Winchester Planning Department.
The Bentonville, Ark., retailer wants to build a 234,000-square-foot facility on a 38.27 acre site on South Pleasant Valley Road, just south of Lowe’s. One third of the footage would be for a grocery store and the remainder for retail sales.
The current WalMart is one of the largest retail sites in the city with 111,420 square feet.
The Kroger Co. is building a 55,973 square-foot grocery store at Pleasant Valley Marketplace.
March 22, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.