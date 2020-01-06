100 years ago
Cupid has been keeping the Rev. Washington Johnson, a well-known minister of the Primitive Baptist Church, colored, busy during the Christmas holidays and the parson remarked today that he hoped the good work would continue, as a busy man seldom has time to get into trouble.
One after another the young couples came to his parsonage on North Kent Street to plight their troth, and to love, honor and obey, until four matrimonial knots were tied before the old year passed out. The last to be married were James Jackson and Bessie Banks, both of Clarke County.
Jan. 1, 1920
A party of valuation officials representing the United States Railroad Administration and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Co. spent today in Winchester making a valuation of all the railroad property in this city. They also got a report on the Cumberland Valley Railroad.
Whether the Cumberland Valley railroad’s passenger and freight stations will be opened on March 1, when the railroads are turned back to their private owners by the government, has not been announced here, but it is expected some statement will be made in the near future. It has been known for a long time that the Cumberland Valley Railroad Co. is anxious to be “at home” again in the west end.
Jan. 3,1920
The new garage recently erected at the corner of Braddock and Amherst Streets by the Winchester Garage Inc. was thrown open to the public last night for the first time, when a reception and dance was held.
During the evening no less than 2,000 persons visited the garage and enjoyed the dancing. The music was furnished by two orchestras, one led by Mr. Miller Jenkins and one by Mr. Ralph Kater.
The garage, built of brick, steel and concrete, is one of the largest in the state. It occupies the southeast corner of the two streets and is on the site of the famous old Noonan livery stable, a business established more than 50 years ago by the late Mr. D. Noonan and until recently conducted by Mr. Daniel McIlwee. The old Brent property adjoining on Braddock Street was also acquired for the garage building. It has space for approximately 500 cars.
Jan. 3, 1920
The Winchester Cold Storage Company Inc. today began work on an addition to its ice manufacturing and cold storage plant on North Main Street which when completed will more than double its present capacity.
The building will be seven stories high and absolutely fireproof. It will have a capacity of 210,000 barrels of apples.
The work is to be managed by a committee of the company consisting of Messrs. H.F. Byrd, Ray Robinson, John Thwaite and William Beverley.
Jan. 5, 1920
The town of Berryville, Clarke County, faces a water famine because of the cold weather freezing up many of the Blue Ridge mountain streams supplying the town’s reservoir on top of the mountain.
The situation has become even more acute since last Friday night, when several of the main streams were frozen solid. The town is on water rations, and everyone has been cautioned to watch their stoves and fireplaces to prevent fires.
Jan. 6, 1920
With the beginning of the new year, the oldest retail grocery establishment in Winchester, the Spotts store, has ceased to exist as a firm, and the business has been virtually closed, although Mr. William Spotts, the manager, will continue his business during the remainder of the winter.
The closing of the Spotts grocery store was made necessary because of the condition of Mrs. A.S. Spotts’ s health. The business was established in Winchester 58 years ago by Mr. Marcus H. Spotts, who continued to give it his personal attention up to the time of an illness which resulted in his death two years ago.
Jan. 6, 1920
GRIMES — The members of Galilee Church, at a recent meeting, raised a subscription offering of $300, sufficient to adopt five suffering and starving Armenian children for one year. Galilee Church hopes other congregations will also contribute to the relief of the little waifs.
Jan. 6, 1920
Mr. W.M. Racer, who lives about three miles from town on the Sulphur Springs Road, began the new year by killing a snake. Mr. Racer had started out to his work on New Year’s day, when a black snake ran across his path. He had always regarded it as unlucky to allow a snake to get away from him, and extremely so on the first day of a new year, so he grabbed a fence rail and slew the snake on the spot.
Mr. Racer measured the dead “varment,” and it showed up 4 feet and 5 inches. There was snow 2 inches deep where the snake was killed. Mr. Racer has been unable to account for the snake being in the open at this time of the year, when they are supposed to be sound asleep.
Jan. 6, 1920
75 years ago
The report that Sgt. Garvin L. Carper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Magnus Carper, 305 Virginia Ave., has been missing in action in the Mediterranean area, since Dec. 9, was confirmed yesterday by the War Department. Sgt. Carper was first reported missing Dec. 22.
Sgt. Carper, 19, is a nose gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber and is stationed with the 15th Air Force in Italy. He has been overseas since October 1944.
Jan. 3, 1945
Word was received here yesterday by Mrs. Ethel Trenary of Greenwalt Avenue that her son, Pvt. George Conley Trenary, was killed in action Dec. 14 in Germany.
At the time he entered the service in September, 1943, he was a senior at Handley High School.
His father, the late Thomas Frederick Trenary, died some time ago. Besides his mother he is survived by the following brothers and sisters including Sgt. Elmer S. Trenary, who is now hospitalized in England as a result of wounds received in Germany on Nov. 28; Pfc. Robert Trenary, U.S. Army, stationed somewhere in the South Pacific; and Pfc. Ethel L. Trenary, WAC, stationed at Fort George Meade.
Jan. 5, 1945
It was learned in Winchester yesterday that Sgt. Albert Seal, former businessman here, has been missing in action in France since Dec. 14. The information was received by friends here from his wife, Mrs. Lucille High Seal.
He landed in Italy in July, 1944, and later was moved into southern France with Lt. Gen. Patch’s 7th Army.
Prior to his entrance into the service on April 29, 1943, Sgt. Seal had part interest in the dry cleaning firm of Seal and O’Connor on North Braddock Street. Just before leaving for overseas duty he sold his interest to Jesse C. Cammer but continues to own other property here.
He is a son of the late Washington M. Seal, who for some years before his death, was a member of the dry goods firm of Moling and Seal, and the late Mrs. Minnie Brown Seal.
Jan. 6, 1945
50 years ago
At Teen-Age Club ceremonies Saturday night at the War Memorial Building, Miss Stephany Snyder and Bill Bayliss were crowned King and Queen of the Greens. Both are seniors at Handley High School.
Miss Snyder is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Ward Snyder, and Mr. Bayliss, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bayliss.
Last year’s King and Queen, Vickie Ritter and Stan Shoemaker, were present at the crowning ceremonies which preceded a dance to present their scepters to the new monarchs.
Jan. 5, 1970
25 years ago
No more Mr. Nice Guy.
Now it’s Mr. Ice Guy.
After a bout of mild temperatures and a snow-free and iceless existence since the first day of winter Dec. 21, winter’s grace period will come to a bone-chilling halt this afternoon.
The National Weather Service has declared a winter-storm watch for tonight with a mixed bag of sleet and freezing rain expected this afternoon.
Jan.6, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.