100 years ago
Plans for the third annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce of Winchester and Frederick County on Thursday night are now complete.
It was a delightful surprise to learn that the banquet is to be held on the roof garden of the Hotel Jack. Music will be played during the banquet.
A large number of members have signified the intention of bringing their wives, and it is expected that most of the ladies who are members of the Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance.
June 11, 1919
Messrs. C.E. and G.T. Garber, it was announced today, have practically completed arrangements for engaging in the manufacture of ice cream in Winchester at an early date. They expect to sell by wholesale and retail throughout this section. The former is at present local manager of the Coca Cola Co. and the latter is connected with a bottling concern in Edinburg.
June 12, 1919
The Star is indebted to Sergeant John R. McFadden of the Eighth Field Signal Battalion for a late copy of The Doughboy, a weekly publication of the Seventh Infantry Brigade with the army of occupation in Germany. The paper claims to have been the first American newspaper exclusively for the soldiers published on German soil. The paper contains much personal news about the soldiers and the usual stock of jokes and sarcasm.
June 12, 1919
Miss Louise Cooper, who has been attending Hollins College for the past two sessions, won the beautiful silver cup in the 1918-1919 tennis tournament, held at that institution during the past session. Miss Cooper is the daughter of Capt. and Mrs. Lewis F. Cooper of Winchester and stands equally high in the scholastic as in the athletic department of her college.
June 13, 1919
The Boyce Fire Company of Boyce, Clarke County, have purchased through the Winchester agent, Mr. John Dunn of the Rouss Fire Company, a new fire truck. The recent conflagration in Boyce showed the great need for such an apparatus. The truck is supplied with chemical tanks.
June 16, 1919
Saturday was a big day all along the line of the Winchester and Western Railroad, from Winchester to the West Virginia border. Officials of the new railroad, the Board of Supervisors of Frederick County, Frederick County officials, Baltimore and Ohio Railroad officials, prominent Winchester and Frederick County capitalists, left on the 7:45 morning train of the Winchester and Western to make an inspection over the 28 miles of the new road into the state of West Virginia.
At Gore, the train was met by members of the County Court and other citizens of Hampshire County, W.Va., and the Capon Bridge Cornet Band, whose stirring music enlivened the trip to the West Virginia line.
When the line was reached, about 10:30 a.m., hundreds of men, women and children from miles around, greeted the passengers of the train.
At the close of the ceremonies the railroad officials and others in the party, about a hundred in all, drove in automobiles to Capon Springs, where an elaborate dinner was served at the hotel. Those who returned to Winchester on the Winchester and Western special were received at the general offices of the Winchester and Western on East Piccadilly Street. At about 7 p.m. supper was served at the Hotel Evans.
June 16, 1919
75 years ago
Objection to a site within city limits being provided for a camp of German prisoners of war to assist in the farm and orchard work of Frederick County, was voiced today by a group of citizens of the northeastern section of Winchester. A communication from the group, addressed to the editor of The Star, follows:
Many people in this vicinity strongly object to this camp because of the children attending Virginia Avenue School, who will be continually in danger due to traffic and other hazards; also women and children being alone and unprotected at night feel greatly endangered should any prisoners escape.
The Council stated that 99 percent of the escaped prisoners eventually return to camp and we would like to know of their actions from the time they escape and the time they return to camp, also what becomes of the other 1 percent.
We appealed to the officials of Winchester to reconsider this matter and now we appeal to the Council to act in our behalf.
June 13, 1944
A contest between this city and Winchester, Mass., will get underway in earnest tomorrow with the formal opening of the Fifth War Loan Drive.
As a high light of the competition the two cities will exchange chefs for a public War Bond Buffet Supper of the foods for which each section is noted.
Local citizens will be treated to a meal of New England baked beans and codfish cakes, while the local committee will send Aunt Sue Tokes to Winchester, Mass., to supervise the preparation of a Virginia ham and southern fried chicken meal. Both meals will be held at the same time, the date to be announced shortly.
June 14, 1944
50 years ago
The Margaret L. Hodgson Hat and Dress Shop, one of the leading fashion stores for ladies in Winchester has been purchased by Mrs. C. Robert (Ellie) Creamer Jr.
Mrs. Creamer graduated from Charles Town High School and successfully completed the nursing program then conducted by the Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Creamer embarked briefly upon a nursing career after receiving her R.N., but as an avocation, she turned to hat designing and creating.
After moving to Winchester in 1950, she became one of Miss Margaret Hodgson’s regular models.
Mrs. Creamer’s husband is Executive Vice President of the O’Sullivan Rubber Corp.
June 13, 1969
25 years ago
That cab with a heart —Marge’s Cab — the outfit located on Indian Alley in Old Town Winchester, closed its doors for the last time at 4 p.m. Monday.
Charles Smoot, who has owned Marge’s Cab for about three years, said that there were a number of reasons to shut down. One of them was that “We just couldn’t find drivers we could depend on.”
As for his fleet, Smoot said he recently sold two of Marge’s last three cabs to one of his competitors, Polly’s Cab.
Polly’s Cab owner Ernie Nesselrodt said the purchase builds his fleet of seven cabs in advance of his move to East Piccadilly Street by the end of June.
Smoot recalled that Marge’s Cab had been started by his then mother-in-law, Margie, Melvin about 10 years ago. She started the business by buying a cab that had once belonged to the former Cupp’s Cab.
June 14, 1994
