100 years ago
Brigadier William Escott of the Baltimore district of the American Salvation Army, is in this city with a view to establishing a permanent branch of the Salvation Army here. He has looked over several halls, but has decided that the old court house hall is the most suitable for the purposes for which it will be needed, namely, a meeting place for the Salvation Army.
Brigadier Escott has made the board of county supervisors an attractive offer for the use of the hall. He agrees to install electric lights, repaper the hall, replaster it where needed and place the room in a suitable condition for meetings.
It is the plan of the Salvation Army to extend its activities throughout the country since they made such a fine record during the war.
Oct. 1, 1919
When we return to standard time on Oct. 26, midnight, it will be for good, or until changed by act of Congress, the day light saving law having been repealed over the Presidential veto after considerable debate and three attempts, the third repeal receiving the necessary two-thirds vote to override the President’s veto.
Oct. 2, 1919
Miss Ruth C. Easley, county school nurse of Frederick County, has submitted a report of the examinations made of pupils in the county schools for the month of September and the result of the physical examination discloses an alarming percentage of children who are defective.
Miss Easley’s report for September says:
“Up to date, Oct. 1, nine of the county schools have been visited and physical examinations of the pupils made, with the following results: Out of 216 children examined, 75 or 35 percent, had defective vision; 50 or 23 percent, had defective hearing; 76 or 35 percent had nasal obstruction; 132 or 61 percent had enlarged tonsils; 146 or 67 percent had defective teeth; and 6 or 3 percent had skin troubles.
Oct. 3, 1919
For what is said to have been the first time in local medical history the new treatment for burns and scalds, first discovered and used extensively during the recent war in the treatment of soldiers in France injured by burns from explosives and gas, the life of little Charles Ritter, the 4-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Clayton Ritter of East Piccadilly Street was probably saved this week.
The child, while alone in the kicthen, pulled a bucket of boiling water from the stove and the entire contents fell upon him. His entire body and face were a mass of scalds, from which the flesh dropped in places when the clothing was removed from his body.
The paraffin treatment, which consists in enclosing the body where the burns are located with a composition of paraffin wax to exclude the germs and air, and which was used almost exclusively in the battlefields, was resorted to by the attending physician, Dr. Walter Cox, for the first time here and today the little fellow is considered almost entirely out of danger.
Oct. 3, 1919
W.I. Fultz, real estate agent, has sold for Charles H. Harper the latter’s handsome residence on South Main Street to a Mr. White for $8,000. The residence is a pebble-dash structure over stone.
A year ago Agent Fultz sold this property for John I. Sloat to Mr. Harper for $5,000.
Oct. 6, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Lucy R. Driver of near Millwood in Clarke County received a telegram yesterday from the War Department stating that her son, Pfc. Ralph Driver, 36, has been missing in action since Sept. 8. He was reported to be attached to the 7th Armored Division, which is a part of Lt Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Armored Division, now serving in France.
Pfc. Driver was reported missing on the same day his brother, Floyd Driver, died in Winchester in Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained when a team of horses ran away from him while he was out in the field.
Prior to his entrance into the service May 1942, Pfc. Driver was employed by the B&C Baking Co. in this city.
Sept. 28, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Harry I. Taylor of 1219 S. Braddock St., were notified yesterday by a telegram from the War Department that their son, Technician Fifth Grade James E. Taylor was killed in action in France on July 18. He had been reported missing in action on that date since Aug. 15. Technician Taylor was 23 years old.
A native of Winchester, he became a member of the National Guard in March 1940 and was attached to Headquarters Company. Technician Taylor took part in the D-Day assault on the Normandy coast.
He attended the local schools and graduated from Handley in 1940 where he was a member of the football team. Prior to his entrance into active service, he was employed by the Virginia Woolen Co.
Oct. 2, 1944
Pfc. Duane Wesley Hockman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alva M. Hockman of 720 South Kent St., has been missing in action since Sept. 1. He was attached to a division in southern France.
Inducted into the service March 20, 1943, Pfc. Hockman arrived in Italy and took part in the battles from the Anzio Beachhead to Rome. His division also was active in the invasion of southern France.
Mr. and Mrs. Hockman also have another son in service, Sgt. W.M. Hockman.
Oct. 2, 1944
Miss Helen Marie Hudson, 120 E. Cork St., in Winchester, enlisted in the WAVES according to the Navy Recruiting station. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hudson of the same address. Miss Hudson was formerly employed as a secretary for a large aircraft manufacturer at Hagerstown, Md. She was sworn into the Navy at Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18th and leaves this month for Hunter College, New York City, for her “boot” training.
Oct. 3, 1944
WASHINGTON — The WASPS-Women Air Force Service Pilots-are gong out of business Dec. 20.
Gen. H.H. Arnold, in announcing the decision, said there soon would be enough men available for all military flying jobs at home and overseas.
WASP personnel numbers about 1,000.
Oct. 4, 1944
50 years ago
If there are no long delays caused by bad weather, a new half million dollar information center and rest area being built by the southbound lane of I-81 near Clearbrook should be finished by February.
The new facility is four miles south of the Virginia-West Virginia line. It is one of 10 centers being built at state line locations.
Oct. 2, 1969
25 years ago
Elvis was on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester on Sunday.
So was Patsy Cline, and so were members of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia and Gen. George McClellan’s Army of the Potomac.
These and other historical figures were part of the day-long celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of Winchester. The celebration included exhibits about the people and events that affected the city during its quarter of a millenium history.
Oct. 3, 1994
