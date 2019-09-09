100 years ago
In addition to being presented with one of the handsome service medals by the local victory celebration committee, Corporal Joseph W. Reid of Company I, 116th Infantry, received an Italian cross in the name of the king of Italy.
Corporal Reid was awarded the distinguished service cross of the American Army while on duty in France in recognition of acts of unusual bravery and heroism.
Sept. 2, 1919
Mr. C.E. Cougill, through W. L. Fultz, real estate dealer, has sold to Mr. Gilbert P. Wright a fine limestone farm two miles west of Stephens City, this county. The place is known as “Stoneledge.”
Th price paid was $16,000.
Sept. 2, 1919
The general session of the Virginia Legislature has finished the work for which it assembled, that of road legislation and the only matter now to come before the body is that of woman suffrage. It is being considered now with the final results as yet in doubt.
Sept. 2, 1919
The colored section in the great parade on last Monday was to them a success made possible by the aid of the War Camp Community Service and many white friends. The position in the parade and order on the route were to the colored people a pleasure not soon to be forgotten. They had expected slurs or something to mar the occasion, but instead they were cheered by many people.
Sept. 4, 1919
The great Winchester Fair begins tomorrow and will last four days. Thousands of dollars have been spent in attractions, not the least will be the Liberty Flyers, which will provide daily aeroplane flights over the grounds every day during the fair.
Sept. 8, 1919
75 years ago
Sgt. Everly S. Carper, 25, thought to have been with the Third Armored Division under Lt. Gen. George S. Patton, has been killed in action in France.
The local soldier’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Carper, who live on the Bufflick Road, were advised of their only son’s death yesterday. The telegram from the War Department stated:
“The Secretary of War desires me to express his regret that your son, Sgt. Everly S. Carper was killed in action on August 11 in France.”
He graduated from Handley High School in 1937 and prior to entering the service was employed by the Cooper Wholesale Co.
Sept. 5, 1944
Five Bahamians from the labor camp on Fairmont Avenue extended, among the score of people arrested Monday by city police in a series of raids on local beer establishments, were dismissed yesterday afternoon with a warning from Judge John Rice.
Sept. 6, 1944
The Winchester Common Council last night granted permission for the establishment of a 175-unit trailer camp on the Carrie Graichen land now owned by John H. Rosenberger in the southern section of the city.
Sept. 6, 1944
Councilman J.H. Henry told members of the Winchester council last night that he had inspected the prisoner of war camp on the Smithfield farm and that work was well underway.
Mr. Henry spiked rumors that some of the Germans had escaped. He was told that such rumors are usually prevalent when a camp is first established.
Sept. 6, 1944
Frederick County schools will begin their 1944-45 session tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock with 14 vacancies in the faculties of the various schools in the county.
The county high schools seem to be the hardest hit, with Stephens City leading with four in its department. Teachers in the mathematics and science departments are the ones which seem to be the most scarce and the vacancies will be filled with substitute “school-marms,” if any can be found.
Sept. 6, 1944
Word has been received here by Mrs. Helen Swartz, 25 Indian Alley, that her husband, Pvt. James F. Swartz, died Aug. 17 of wounds received in action, Aug. 16, in France.
Pvt. Swartz was inducted into the Army on Oct. 2, 1943, and after training at Camp Croft, S.C., was sent overseas this spring. He was attached to the Infantry. His outfit was not sent into France until after the D-Day lnvasion on the Normandy coast.
Prior to the entrance into the service he was employed as a fireman by the National Fruit Products Co.
Sept. 7, 1944
The highlight of the Shawnee District Boy Scout Court of Honor to be held tomorrow night at Christ Episcopal Church chapel will be the awarding of the rank of Eagle Scout to Robert Kellas, son of the Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Kellas, 606 S. Kent St.
Kellas is a member of Troop Nine and has been a Boy Scout since November 1941. He was advanced to the rank of First Class Scout in February 1943, and became a Star Scout in May 1943. Last October he earned the award of Life Scout.
Among the requirements for an Eagle Scout are 21 merit badges. Kellas holds 24.
Only two other active Scouts hold the Eagle rank in Winchester. They are Yockie Preston, who received the award last September and Norman Hampton, who received the high honor at the March 1944 Court of Honor.
Sept. 7, 1944
50 years ago
Preservation of Historic Winchester today sent to City Council a letter requesting permission to have a feasibility study made of the Conrad property as site of a future municipal building.
In January the Parking Authority, which leased the Conrad property from the City, announced plans to tear down the house, level the property and create two parking lots on the site across from Rouss City Hall on Cameron Street.
Sept. 8, 1969
25 years ago
A team of filmmakers from The Nashville Network (TNN), a cable television network based in Nashville, Tenn., are in Winchester this weekend, seeking out the lesser-known side of Patsy Cline.
The crew plan to film a documentary called “An Intimate Portrait of Patsy Cline.” To do that, they need to understand where she came from, according to TNN’s feature host, Brad Staggs.
Staggs, who will narrate the one-hour film, said he will talk to the people she knew, visit the places she frequented and investigate the houses where she lived. Some of those places, he said, include Gaunt’s Drug Store, where she worked as a young girl, the Gore house where she spent her childhood, and her mother’s house on Kent Street.
The legendary country-music star was born near Gore in 1932. After singing in local clubs, she made it big in Nashville. Cline was soaring to the height of her career when she was killed in a Tennessee plane crash on March 5, 1963. She was only 30 years old.
Sept. 3, 1994
