100 years ago
A large airplane, thought to be of a type now used by the government for carrying mail between several of the large cities, was seen about 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon between this city and Clearbrook, flying about 50 feet above the earth in a northerly direction.
City Solicitor Williams, who was motoring in the vicinity at the time, was an interested spectator, having served as a lieutenant in the aviation section of the signal corps of the Army. Mr. Williams stated today that the plane appeared to be one of the large “bomber” type now being used to carry mail. The machine was flying consideably lower than is usual, due, no doubt, to the cloudy weather, which required the aviator to come down nearer to earth to get his bearings.
Airplanes have been seen recently near White Post, Clarke County, and Whitacre, this county.
June 25, 1919
The Sterling Carnival for the benefit of the Friendship Fire Company was well patronized last night. New attractions were presented.
Tonight a local band will be present and later this week there will likely be some good wrestling. Sailor Smith, said to be the champion wrestler of the Navy, who is traveling with the carnival offers $1 per minute for any man whom he cannot throw within that time.
Winchester has some good wrestlers, and it is said they will give the sailor a try-out this week and endeavor to separate him from some of his dollars.
June 25, 1919
The “Shimmy” and cheek dances, which have been denounced as vulgar and impossible of being made fit for polite society by the International Association of Dancing Masters, were introduced last week at the final ball at the Virginia Military Institute at Lexington by some of the alumni and several unidentified girls.
The authorities of the institute had given warning earlier in the evening that the introduction of such dances would cause the immediate closing of the hall. Several, however, took a chance and when the “shimmy” dance was well under way Colonel Purdie, the commandant, ordered the orchestra to play “Home Sweet Home,” during the rendition of which the hall was cleared and the ball ended.
June 25, 1919
Announcement was made today of the sale of the Baetjer Building, on North Main Street, by the estate of the late Mr. Henry Baetjer, to Messrs. Fred. H. and Herman H. Hable. The consideration was not stated, but it is understood to have been entirely in cash. The building is a large three-story brick structure, the ground floor of which is occupied by Messrs. Gray and Streit, grocery merchants. The upper floors are divided into apartments. It adjoins the Hable property at the corner of Main and Water streets.
June 26, 1919
The first road force composed of convicts from the Virginia penitentiary to be located in this section has been established about half a mile from the Winchester city limits on the Millwood Pike opposite Rouss Springs and on the Shryock property.
There are at present 27 convicts in the camp and they are engaged in building barracks to live in. Later on more convicts will be added. Every man is dressed in regulation prison garb. There are four guards. The men were brought here by train and marched direct to the camp.
They were brought here to construct the state highway between this city and the Opequon on the Millwood road. Stone for the road will be obtained from the Shryock farm.
The prisoners are mostly Negroes, although there are some whites among them.
The Virginia penitentiary, it is said, has not a single inmate in it, all of them being in convict road camps.
June 27, 1919
VERSAILLES — The world war was formally ended today by the signing of the peace treaty with Germany.
The epochal meeting in the Hall of Mirrors began at 3:10 o’clock this afternoon, and the German delegates, the first to sign, affixed their signatures at 3:13 o’clock.
The Germans were followed by the American delegates, headed by President Wilson, and then by the plenipotentiaries of Great Britain, France, Italy and Japan. The representatives of the minor powers signed in alphabetical order.
June 28, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Hannah M. Hamilton, R.F.D. No.1, Winchester, has received word that her son, S/Sgt. Harry T. Hamilton is listed among those missing in action. He was reported missing in a raid over Germany May 13, 1944. Mrs. Hamilton’s other son, Pfc. Albert Hamilton has arrived safely overseas.
June 23, 1944
All plans have been complete for the New England baked bean supper to be served between six and eight o’clock tonight at the Handley cafeteria.
Wendell Barney said that he had been advised by Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt that she would be unable to attend because of another previous engagement.
June 24, 1944
A Virginia ham and southern fried chicken menu last Saturday night at Winchester, Mass., appealed so to New England bond purchasers that more than a hundred had to be turned away.
Six hundred attended the bond supper which was supervised by Aunt Sue Tokes, well-known local caterer, and consisted of, in addition to ham and chicken, cornbread, cole slaw, potato chips, coffee, ice cream and cake.
June 26, 1944
In a letter written to his wife on June 12, Captain Mifflin B. Clowe Jr. stated that he was wounded June 8 when a German shell exploded near by. Fragments of the shell went into his left arm and hand and right knee. At present he is receiving treatment in an American hospital in England.
Captain Clowe, in command of Company I, 116th Infantry, 29th Division, went into action on Invasion Day.
June 26, 1944
WASHINGTON — Private Beverley Byrd, 23-year-old son of Senator Harry F. Byrd (D-Va) and Mrs. Byrd, was wounded in action June 9 in the invasion of Normandy, the War Department notified the Senator today.
Young Byrd is a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. There was no information as to the extent of his injuries.
June 26, 1944
Mrs. Leora May Stimmel, 300 Parkway St., has received word that her son, 1st. Lt. Ralph R. Stimmel, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Lt. Stimmel, command pilot on a B-24 Liberator Bomber, has completed 30 missions over occupied territory in the European Theatre of Operations. He had previously been awarded the Air Medal and three Oak Leaf Clusters.
June 27, 1944
50 years ago
A flash flood which followed yesterday afternoon’s storm did considerable damage in Winchester. The storm, with tremendous amount of thunder and lightning, deposited the largest amount of rain in months on the drought stricken area.
Dr. Walter Hough, who lives on Fairmont Avenue, reported 2.36 inches with heavy hail.
The most severe damage was in the area of Fox Drive, Whitacre Avenue, and Amherst Street Extended.
June 28, 1969
25 years ago
The old Acme supermarket in Apple Valley Square on Berryville Avenue in Winchester is giving way to a new Martin’s grocery store. Workers from Pine Knoll Construction in Winchester are tearing down the building. Richard Pasewark of Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Foods, which owns Martin’s, says the company plans a new store that will be slightly smaller than the Martin’s on Pleasant Valley Road. Howard Shockey & Sons will construct the store.
June 29, 1994
