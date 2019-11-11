100 years ago
Mr. Lawson Armentrout, who returned several months ago from France, where he served more than a year on a Red Cross hospital train, carrying the wounded soldiers from the front lines to hospital bases, has acquired an interest in the drug store of Mr. Fred S. Boyd, and is now a partner of the latter. The store is to be conducted hereafter under the name of the Boyd Drug Company.
Nov. 1, 1919
Mr. Silas V. Kemp of Baltimore, Md., and a former resident of Frederick County, has purchased the two farms of the late William R. Yeakley, located two miles north of Winchester and containing together 206 acres. The price paid for both tracts was $30,147.50
Mr. Kemp will come to the county to live in the near future. He is a brother of Mrs. Hunter Stine of the county.
Nov. 1, 1919
Mr. William Johnson rep orts to The Star that he recently caught a catfish in the Shenandoah River which weighed over 17 pounds. Mr. Johnson lives near Shepherd’s Ford on the Shenandoah and says this is the largest catfish ever taken within memory from this section of the river.
Nov. 3, 1919
Mr. Charles W. Brown, fo
reman of the mechanical department of The Evening Star Saturday observed the 40th anniversary of his entrance into the newspaper and printing business.
During these 40 years Mr. Brown has been connected continuously with The Evening Star and its predecessor the old Winchester Times, which was the weekly edition of the Star and which was discontinued a few years ago after an existence of over 50 years.
When he began his career as a youth, the Times type was set by hand and the newspaper was run off of the press by hand power; “press” day was a great event in those days; it required nearly a whole night each week of back breaking, muscle-racking work to grind out the news.
Nov. 3, 1919
Hundreds of persons inspected the new Boy Scout building last night. The building extends nearly 200 feet from the entrance on Main Street to the alley way in the rear.
The front of the building has been remodeled in tapestry brick and colonial lights, and colored ground glass transoms make a good-looking building at night.
The part of the building which naturally excited the most interest and caused the most surprise and delight is the swimming pool, 54 feet in length, 26 in width and well lighted day and night, completely tiled throughout, including the walls of the room.
Nov. 4, 1919
The election today for county and state officers was listless, due in large measure to the fact that in only one instance — that of candidate for House of Delegates —was there an opposition to the regular Democratic nominees.
At 3 o’clock this afternoon there had been only about 20 percent of the total registered vote cast, and reports from the county precincts state that the same conditions prevail in the county.
Mr. Omps is the regular Democratic nominee for the house of delegates and Mr. Pierce the independent candidate.
Nov. 4, 1919
BRUCETOWN — Miss Fannie Smithey has a cherry tree full of young green cherries. The tree blossomed about two weeks ago. If the weather continues spring like, she will have ripe cherries to add to her Christmas menu.
Nov. 7, 1919
75 years ago
Two local boys, sons of Mrs. Murphy of this community, after 38 months of separation, have finally caught up with each other out in the Pacific area on the Island of New Guinea.
Pvt. Paul Murphy of the 760 Field Artillery, wrote his mother that his brother, Pvt. Harry Murphy, walked up to him and asked him if he knew where he could find Pvt. Paul Murphy. Paul couldn’t believe that he was actually talking to his own brother.
Nov. 1, 1944
Pvt. Irvin H. Stayton of this city has been reported missing in action in Italy since Oct. 13. The message was received here by his wife, Mrs. Mabel M. Stayton, who resides at 716 East Cork St.
Pvt. Stayton entered the service Nov. 1, 1943, and landed overseas in September of this year. He was attached to the First Armored Division.
He was employed for a number of years by Stewart M. Perry. Prior to his entrance into the service, Pvt. Stayton was employed by the Spotswood Transfer Co.
Nov. 3, 1944
Samuel N. Giles, Scoutmaster of the colored troop 34 of Winchester announced today that they were planning a drive for funds among the colored people for the benefit of Shenandoah Area Council. Troop 34 took a very active part in the development of the lake at Rock Enon. The troop spent a week there in July and enjoyed the opportunity of helping to contribute to the success of the camp.
The colored troop has grown in the last year and much of the interest developed has been because of Rock Enon.
Nov. 6, 1944
The War Department has informed Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Butler of Albin that their son, Staff Sergeant Robert R. Butler Jr. has been missing in action over Germany since Oct. 19.
Sgt. Butler is attached to the Air Force and is an engineer-gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber. He had taken part in a number of raids over enemy territory since his arrival overseas in the middle of August of this year. He entered the Air Corps May 19, 1943.
Sgt. Butler has a brother who is also in the Air Force, Cpl. J. Douglas Butler, who is stationed at Topeka, Kansas. He is a nose-gunner on a bomber. [Editor’s note: This week’s photo for Out of the Past was sent in by J. Douglas Butler.]
Nov. 7, 1944
With the exception of the City of Winchester which gave Dewey a majority of 95 votes, the balloting in Frederick and adjacent Clarke County yesterday was similar to the remainder of the state which gave Democratic candidates the majority of their support.
President Roosevelt carried all of the city’s precincts in 1936 and again in 1940.
Nov. 8, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. James Wesley Miller of Whitacre have received word that their son, Cpl. Harry W. Miller was seriously wounded and died on the eighth day of June.
Cpl. Miller was inducted into the service on July 15, 1941, and served 14 months in the states before being sent to North Africa where he spent several weeks in fox-holes. He later took part in the invasion of Sicily. He transferred to England where he was assigned to the Signal Corps. Cpl. Miller went into France on D-Day and was wounded and died two days later.
Nov. 9, 1944
50 years ago
Republican A. Linwood Holton solidly won Winchester and Frederick County yesterday as the area recorded a massive, 10,000-plus vote that approached presidential year proportions.
The 46-year-old Roanoke attorney, who will be Virginia’s first Republican governor of the 20th century, carried 19 of Frederick County’s 21 precincts and won all four in Winchester.
Nov. 5, 1969
25 years ago
U.S. Sen. Charles S. Robb of Virginia overcame his own scandal-scarred past and a determined $20 million challenge from Republican Oliver L. North to win a second term on Tuesday, trouncing North in urban Virginia and scuttling his challenger’s plan to dominate rural areas.
Nov. 9, 1994
