100 years ago
With the city in the grasp of one of the coldest nights of the winter and with the firemen powerless to act owing to lack of water pressure in the mains, Winchester was visited last night by the largest, most destructive and spectacular fire ever to occur here, when the entire plant of the Shenandoah Valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Company, located in North Winchester, was totally destroyed, together with all of the contents of the burned buildings.
The origin of the fire is unknown, but an investigation today may determine its cause.
Perhaps one-half of the city’s adult population gathered in the vicinity of the blaze. Hundreds of people from all sections of the county, from Clarke County and even from as far away as Berkeley County, in West Virginia, were attracted by the blaze.
The career of the Shenandoah Valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Company is one replete with disaster by fire. Last night’s total destruction by flames is the third time the plant has been wiped out by fire within 31 months. The first loss occurred on May 25, 1917, and a year and six days ago, on Dec. 5, 1918, the plant was destroyed, entailing a loss of over $100,000. When the corporation rebuilt this present year, it was thought that adequate protection from further serious loss by fire had been provided for in the character of the buildings erected.
In the immediate vicinity of the burned buildings are the plants of the Virginia Barrel Co., which was on fire several times last night; the Shenandoah Valley Evaporating Co., the National Fruit Products Co., besides many apple storage houses and other industrial plants mostly affiliated with the apple industry.
Dec. 12, 1919
While assisting firemen last night at the vinegar plant fire, City Manager Thomas J. Trier came nearly being drowned in a vat of vinegar. He was on the roof of the vat building, when it fell in, carrying him with the debris. He was carried into one of the vats and was rescued while in vinegar almost up to his neck.
The vinegar was very hot from the surrounding fire and Manager Trier was a little shrunk up by contact with the acid but was not otherwise injured.
Dec. 12, 1919
Mr. Harry Smith of Kernstown, this county, exhibited at The Star office branches from apple trees which had clusters of small apples clinging to them. This was the second apple crop which the trees bore this year. He had already picked one abundant crop from the trees, they then blossomed again and the little apples were making good headway toward a second crop, when the cold weather of last week froze them.
Dec. 15, 1919
75 years ago
The family of Pvt. Alfred M. Luttrell has been notified by the War Department that he has been missing in action in France since Nov. 22.
The son of Mrs. Inez Luttrell and the late Howard Luttrell, who died in February of this year. Pvt. Luttrell is 32 years of age. His wife, Mrs. Rose Luttrell, formerly of Suffolk, resides with her husband’s mother at Albin.
Pvt. Luttrell is attached to the 141st Infantry of Lt. General Patch’s Seventh Army.
Dec. 7, 1944
Capt. Ralph E. Manuel, twice wounded in action, recipient of the Bronze Star, has been reported as missing in Germany since Nov. 21.
The message was received by his wife Mrs. Jane Jolliffe Manuel, yesterday. It gave no details.
Captain Manuel, with the 9th Division of Lt.-Gen. Courtney H. Hodges’ First Army, had been participating in the bitter fighting on the Western front.
Dec. 9, 1944
Announcement has been made of the purchase of Largent’s Cash Grocery by Herbert W. Watson.
The successful grocery business of Largent’s Cash Grocery was first started in January 1924 when B.W. Largent and F.L. Largent Sr. bought the business of Homer Garber.
It operated as a partnership until 1927 when F.L. Largent withdrew from the business to go into a business of his own at Boyce.
Mr. Watson will operate the new business as Watson’s Cash Grocery. The business will continue to operate at the old location at Cameron and Piccadilly streets.
Dec. 13, 1944
Private Benjamin J. Rinard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rinard of Middletown, has been missing in action in Germany since Nov. 26, according to a telegram received by his parents from the War Department late yesterday.
He is 20 years old and entered the service last March. He went overseas about six weeks ago.
Dec. 14, 1944
LEESBURG — H.H. Kelly has sold his 350-acre farm, “Bellview,” located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge, a few miles south of Bluemont, to N.R. Shingleton of Winchester and Front Royal.
The farm is improved by a fine old dwelling house, dairy barn housing 85 cows and other buildings. The sale price was $63,000.
Dec. 14, 1944
According to the employees of the White Star Restaurant, Wardensville, W.Va, most of the good marksmen must be in the Army.
Continuing a practice which was started last year, of making every hunter who fired at a deer and missed, forfeit his shirt tail, 14 pieces of gaily colored hunting shirts still decorated the White Star Restaurant today. The season ended last Saturday.
It had been reported that the hapless hunters had been made to give up their entire shirt this year, but a spokesman at the restaurant today stated this was true only in one case. In that instance they not only took the nimrod’s shirt but his trousers as well, it was stated.
Dec. 16, 1944
50 years ago
Winchester voted solidly in favor and Frederick County down the line against yesterday as the consolidation issue lost decisively.
All four city precincts went for the merger proposal while all 21 in the county voted heavily against. A new voting record was set in Frederick as an unofficial 7,716 votes were cast.
Separate approval by both political subdivisions was necessary for consolidation to proceed.
In Winchester, 1,799 voted for the proposal, to 1,023 against, as 2,822 went to the polls.
Dec. 10, 1969
25 years ago
A snowy owl found a perch Tuesday atop a roof in the Peppertree apartment complex in Winchester. One resident said it had been there all day, but as dusk fell, the owl flew off. The snowy owl’s normal range only rarely reaches this far south.
Dec. 14, 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.