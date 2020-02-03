100 years ago
RICHMOND — People of Virginia will have an opportunity to vote on the suffrage for women proposition, provided the State Senate approves of the action taken by the House of Delegates.
The lower house passed a resolution by a vote of 55 to 39, calling for the submission of the question to the people.
This resolution now goes to the Senate. However, the word has gone out that the Senate intends to defeat the measure.
Jan. 28, 1920
Many physicians hold, and still believe, that the deadly epidemic which swept over the world in 1918 was nothing more or less than Asiatic cholera, although undoubtedly many people at first contracted grip, which later developed into cholera.
Jan. 29, 1920
CHICAGO — A Chicago theater today announced that it had opened a smoking room for women. The manager said the “women drove me to it.”
He said he found girls smoking in the washroom, the boudoir and even the lobby. The women smoke more cigarettes than the men, the manager said.
Jan. 29, 1920
A clear note of dignity and sincerity ran through the ceremony last night at the Empire when General Hugh Keppel Bethell, of the British Army, formally presented to the Mayor and Council of Winchester, the flag that was given in charge to Col. Carle Abrams, of the American Army on July 4,1918, in England to be brought to America and presented to this town.
When the curtain rose on the stage crowded with officials General Bethell was greeted by members of the American Legion rising to their feet. Every inch the soldier, he spoke with direct sincerity. He sketched vividly the history of Winchester, England, and emphasized the fine impression that the American troops had made upon the people of Winchester.
As General Bethell concluded the large choir directed by Mr. H.D. Fuller sang God Save the King, while the lights were lowered and the flag was let down and revealed to the audience in the brilliant glare of a spotlight.
Mayor Ward received the flag and then turned it over to Mr. R. Gray Williams, president of the Handley Board of Trustees to be forever preserved in the Handley Library.
Jan. 30, 1920
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Brown of Front Royal have received a telegram from the War Department advising them that their son, Pvt. LeRoy Brown, is missing in action.
Pvt. Brown is one of four brothers who are in the Armed Forces.
Pvt. Brown’s grandmother, Mrs. George Kirby, who resides in Berryville, has nine grandsons in the service, seven of whom are overseas, and one son, Pvt. Clyde S. Kirby, who is somewhere in the South Pacific.
Prior to entering the service February 1944, Pvt. Kirby was employed by the Novick Transfer Co. in this city. His wife resides at 21 Glaize Ave.
Jan. 23, 1945
Sgt. Lewis F. Dodson, 18, who was reported missing about a month ago, is a prisoner of the German Government, according to a telegram received yesterday by his mother, Mrs. Lucy E. Dodson, 110 West Cork St.
Sgt. Dodson, a tail gunner and photographer on a B-17 Flying Fortress, has only been overseas seven weeks prior to his being captured.
Jan. 27, 1945
Mrs. Mildred Orndorff of Mt. Falls Route, near Winchester, has been advised by the War Department that her husband, Pvt. Roy F. Orndorff, died Jan. 4 in Belgium as a result of wounds received in action.
The deceased soldier was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Orndorff of the county.
Pvt. Orndorff entered the service on Aug. 2, 1943. He trained at Camp Hood, Texas, and was shipped overseas last February. Prior to entering the armed forces he had been engaged in farming and doing seasonal work for the National Fruit Co. He was 26.
Jan. 29, 1945
Pfc. Joseph H. Snapp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Snapp, formerly of this city and now of Monessen, Pa., was reported by the War Department to have been killed in action in Belgium on Jan. 1.
A graduate of Handley in 1943, he enlisted in the ASTP the following July and was studying at Gainesville College in Florida until his transfer to the infantry. He went overseas in October 1944. He was 19 years of age.
Jan. 30, 1945
The “Exhausted Roosters,” an organization of old timers from the Winchester Junior Board of Trade, was formed last night with an initial membership of about 20.
Fred Ritter, was elected Exuberant Gizzard, president of the organization.
The constitution of the Exhausted Roosters, which is a national organization of ex-Junior Boarders, was adopted.
Jan. 30, 1945
Fire, which was thought to have started from a over-heated stove, destroyed the enlisted mens’ recreation building early this morning at the German Prisoner of War Camp located between Smithfield Avenue and the Virginia Avenue school.
An officer at the camp said this morning that immediate plans would be made to build another recreation building.
The fire caused no disturbance among the German prisoners of war located at the camp.
Jan. 31, 1945
In Tuesday’s Star, on page 2, there was published the question, “In what battle of the last war did an American officer say, “Retreat! Hell, we just got here.”
The answer, also printed at that time included the information that the battle was at Belleau Wood, France, in 1918, when a Marine officer made this reply to a French officer who ordered the Americans to join in a general retreat from that section.
However, the officer’s name was omitted. He was Captain Lloyd W. Williams, U.S.M.C., a native of Berryville, who was killed in action that same day.
Feb. 2, 1945
50 years ago
“There’s no question that we are in the midst of a flu epidemic,” both Dr. Warren Gregory and Dr. Beverly Chambers said today.
Dr. Chambers, whose office is in Berryville, said that about half of the patients he is seeing at present have either flu or some complication associated with it.
Absentees from all the schools are running high.
Carl Napps, administrator of the Winchester Memorial Hospital, said that they have a large number of personnel absent due to illness.
Feb. 3, 1970
25 years ago
A Winchester grocery store that made itself near and dear to the hearts of many customer is closing.
Choice IGA in Pharmhouse Center Plaza on Berryville Avenue will close in a week or two according to co-owner David R.”Dutch” Miller.
“We couldn’t keep up with the chain grocery stores,” Miller said, explaining that the 12-year-old IGA was the victim of a “saturation” of corporate-owned stores that could afford to offer prices he couldn’t beat.
“We just weren’t doing the volume of business needed to pay our bills,” said Miller, who co-owns the 23,500 square foot store with Roger Bryd. The pair also own a Food 4 Less grocery store in Martinsburg, W.Va. That store is doing well, Miller said.
The Choice IGA was originally a Grand Union grocery store, built in 1969. Dutch Miller was an assistant manager until the store closed in 1983. At that time, Miller and Roger Byrd put together $475,000 in personal funds and bank loans to buy the store.
Jan. 31, 1995
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.