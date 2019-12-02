100 years ago
With the hunting season at its height, it may be interesting to know that nearly twice as many licenses were issued this year in Frederick County as there were in 1918, and the time for issuing licenses has not nearly expired.
The total number of licenses issued in the county this year was 445, whereas last year only 251 were issued. Of those issued this year 402 were for the privilege of hunting only in Frederick County, while the remaining 48 give the holders the right to hunt anywhere in the state of Virginia.
Nov. 25, 1919
A decree has been entered in the Circuit Court of Clarke County at Berryville, confirming and approving the transfer of the land of the Marshall McCormick estate from Boyd R. Richard to Harry F. Byrd, the consideration being $15,763.
The land adjoins the corporate limits of Berryville on the southeast and a portion of it is suitable for building lots, one of the streets of Berryville running through the property.
The acquisition of the property will give Mr. Byrd an outlet through Berryville, by means of which apples from his orchards in Clarke County can be handled direct to the railroad station instead of taking a longer route.
Nov. 25, 1919
Wilbur Cather of North Frederick Road, who has been suffering from blood poison for several months, has just returned from John Hopkins Hospital, where he has been for three weeks under the care of specialists.
They found that the lining of the heart and the red corpuscles have been affected, and Mr. Cather has been ordered to remain in bed for 90 days and to give up all business cares for a least a year. There is no known treatment for the affliction.
Nov. 27, 1919
WHITACRE — Mr. William D. DeHaven of Siler was badly injured in his mill several days ago.
He was caught by a rapidly revolving shaft and was wound upon it so tightly that his clothing, which was torn into shreds had to be cut off before he could be released.
He sustained fractures of the leg and ribs and was otherwise cut and bruised.
Mr. Earl Dick was near and stopped the machinery, else he would likely have been killed.
Nov. 30, 1919
Mr. J. Foster Gray, attorney in fact for the heirs of the late Mr. J.A. McCauley, has sold at public auction to Mr. W. Taylor Wall the home property of the late Mr. McCauley, situated at the southeast corner of Braddock and Monmouth streets, for $5,570.
The brick dwelling was erected many years ago by Mr. Hunter B. Grimm, who lived there for a long time and he sold the entire property, it is understood, for $1,000 cash. That was long before real estate values began to increase, and at the time it was considered a fair price.
Dec. 2, 1919
An enthusiastic and well attended meeting of fruit growers was held in the County Court House on last Saturday for the purpose of organizing the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association.
Nearly 100 members joined and the annual dues were fixed at $10 for each member. Mr. John C. Cather was elected president and Mr. H.F. Byrd, vice-president.
Dec. 2. 1919
Attorney James F. Reardon, acting for the heirs of the late Miss Minerva Beatley, has sold the latter’s home property, situated at the northeast corner of Main and Clifford streets, to Mr. James Amick, the well-known Winchester stock dealer, for $3,100.
Dec. 2, 1919
Announcement was made today of the sale of the home property of the late Mr. and Mrs. Issac W. Russell, on Amherst Street to Mr. John H. Campbell of Frederick County, for $10,500.
The house is one of the most attractive in that section of the city, and is of substantial construction. It was built by Mr. Russell nearly 40 years ago, and it was the homeplace of the family until the death of Mrs. Russell, when the heirs decided to sell the property.
Dec. 2, 1919
The State Teachers’ Association at their annual meeting in Richmond last week which was attended by Winchester and Frederick County delegates, adopted a number of resolutions, submitted by the resolution committee of which Prof. Charles G. Maphis was chairman, among them being the following:
“Resolved, That the Virginia State Teachers’ Association expressed its conviction that equal suffrage for men and women is essential for the best development of education in Virginia and to this end they urge the General Assembly of Virginia at its 1920 session to ratify the proposed suffrage amendment to the United States Constitution.
Dec. 2, 1919
75 years ago
Mayor C.R. Anderson has been advised by the United States Maritime Commission, Washington, D.C., that one of the new Victory Ships now under construction will be named in honor of this city, the “S.S. Winchester Victory.”
The “Winchester Victory” is being built at the Bethlehem Fairfield Shipyard, in Baltimore and is now scheduled for launching on or about Feb. 2, 1945.
The Maritime Commission has requested that the sponsor of the ship should be selected promptly, as they must be notified at least 30 days in advance of the launching date so that proper arrangements can be made with officials of the shipyard.
Nov. 25, 1944
Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Leslie E. Fries, 510 N. Loudoun St., that their son, Pfc. Leslie Paul Fries, U.S. Army Air Corps, was killed last night. He was training with a B-29 Bomber group at Salina, Kansas. His wife is the former Miss Lucille Karicofe of this city.
No other details were made available.
Nov. 29, 1944
Thanksgiving Day was no holiday for city firemen. The local engines answered a call at noon to a fire at the Waynoke Diner on North Loudoun Street at the interection of Wick. The blaze caused by an exploding gasoline stove damaged the entire building.
There were a number of persons eating their dinner when the fire started, but there were no reported injuries. The diner is owned by a Mr. Cox.
Dec. 1, 1944
50 years ago
WHITE POST — Twenty-five people escaped from the KCF Molding Co. plant here Wednesday shortly before a series of explosions demolished the tile and wood structure.
Garland Brown, chief of the Boyce Fire Company, which was called to the scene about 3 p.m., said the whole south portion of the building was involved in flames when firemen arrived, and that all employees were already out of the building.
Just minutes afterward, the first of the many explosions occurred, causing a boom “like someone had dropped a bomb,” accordng to one witness.
The blast blew out the side of the building and tore off part of the roof, said Mr. Brown.
This started a series of explosions of chemicals used in the plant. An employee said the drums contained acetone.
Firemen circled the building with trucks and succeeded in keeping flames out of the nearby woods and from the fields on the adjacent Lucky Hit farm.
Nov. 28, 1969
25 years ago
NEW YORK — The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, those evil-battling figures based on a hit television show, are the most sought after toys this Christmas.
Nov. 29, 1994
