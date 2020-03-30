100 years ago
Mr. L. Marshall Baker has sold his house and lot at 213 N. Main St., next door to the Boy Scout building to Mrs. Winifred Browne, wife of Mr. Horace G. Browne. The latter will utilize the property as a residence. It has been occupied for a long time past by Mr. S.D. McDonald as a boarding house.
According to the revenue stamps placed on the deed when it was recorded in the Corporation Clerk’s office, a purchase price of $5,000 is indicated.
March 22, 1920
A deed has been placed on record in the Corporation Clerk’s office from Mrs. Gertrude W. Barton to George A. Butler by which he acquires the property at Nos. 107, 109, 111, 113 W. Water St., known as the Barton flats. The price paid was $13,000. The building is of brick, three stories in height, the upper stories being devoted to apartments and the lower floor to store rooms one of which is occupied by Butler and Gray electricians and the other by C.F. Grove.
March 22, 1920
WASHINGTON — Mrs. Helen Hamilton Gardener, of this city, widow of Col. S.A. Day, an author and lecturer, was nominated today by President Wilson to be a member of the Civil Service Commission.
Mrs. Gardener, who is the first woman to be appointed to the commission, was born in Winchester 62 years ago and has been prominent in suffrage work for a number of years. She is also the author of many short stories and essays.
March 22, 1920
Winchester is very fortunate in having a fine array of talent for the American Legion show, “As You Was.” This show will be presented by the American Legion, under personal direction of Mrs. A.M. Baker at the Empire Theater on Thursday night.
March 22, 1920
Several flocks of wild geese, going north for the summer season have been seen and heard in this section of the Shenandoah Valley during the last few days.
Most of the migratory birds, however, make their flights at night and only a few of the geese were actually seen.
As another evidence that spring is here was supplied this morning by a residence from the Hayfield section, who said he had heard the frogs calling for their “ jug-o-rum.”
March 22, 1920
GREENWOOD — Women have a right to vote, according to the judge who decided the debating contest held this week by the Community League. The decision was unanimous in favor of the women going to the polls just like the men do.
March 22, 1920
People of this section were treated last night to one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring celestial spectacles in what is said to have been the aurora borealis or polar lights. Beginning shortly after dark, the spectacle lasted almost without intermission until nearly dawn this morning and many people, entranced at the sight presented in the heavens, stayed up throughout the night.
March 23, 1920
A deed has been admitted to record in the Corporation clerk’s office from J.T. Fisher and wife to the Board of Handley Trustees conveying to the latter a large lot on Highland Avenue for $1,500.
It was stated today that the Handley trustees had decided to buy the lot in order to control the situation in regard to the selecting of a site for the colored public school building.
The sum of $50,000 has been set aside for the purpose of erecting the school buildings to house the colored pupils.
The board’s plans with reference to the colored school buildings have not been fully matured and until they are the present school building on East Piccadilly street will be occupied.
March 24, 1920
75 years ago
Cpl. Nelson Shendow, who was connected with the Bell Clothes Shop, Front Royal, for six months prior to entering the armed forces in July 1942, has been reported missing in action in Germany since March 1, according to word received by his uncles, Sgt. Nooky Shendow, now also in the armed forces, and S. O. Shendow, of Winchester and Front Royal.
Cpl. Shendow, who is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Nat Shendow of Cumberland, Md., has been overseas for about two years. He has been attached to Lt. Gen. George S. Patton Jr.’s Third Army Tank Corps.
March 21, 1945
Capt. Ralph E. Manuel, who has been a prisoner of war of Germany has been released according to a telegram received this morning by his wife, the former Miss Jane Jolliffe of this city.
Capt. Manuel has been reported as missing in action in Germany since Nov. 21 and as a prisoner of the German government since February 20. Prior to that time, he was serving with the Ninth Division of Lt. Gen. Hodges’ First Army on the Western Front.
He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Manuel, 518 N. Cameron St.
March 22, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Roy P. Duvall, 523 N. Loudoun St., received word yesterday from their son, Pfc. Robert Duvall, stating that he was O.K. on Iwo Jima.
Pfc. Duvall is with the Third Marine Division and this is the first word from him since the attack on Iwo Jima.
Mr. and Mrs. Duvall have three other sons in the service. They are Pvt. Louis C. Duvall in the Philippines; Lt. Braxton H. Duvall in Paris; and Cpl. Charles R. Duvall, somewhere in the Pacific.
March 26, 1945
50 years ago
Connecticut for the first time in the history of the Apple Blossom Festival, will be represented at the coming springtime celebration. The Hamden High School Marching Band, with 84 members, will be seen in the Grand Feature parade on May 1. Hamden is a suburban section of New Haven.
March 30, 1970
25 years ago
John Doherty of Frederick County was awarded the Peace and Justice Award on Saturday afternoon by the Coalition for Racial Unity.
The presentation was the finale of the fourth annual Community Prayer Vigil for Racial Unity held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church on North Loudoun Street in Winchester.
The prayer vigil was started a few years ago when the Robert E. Lee Society of the Invisible Empire of the Ku Klux Klan attempted to meet in the Frederick County Courthouse, Doherty said.
A member of the Coalition for Racial Unity since its founding in 1990, Doherty, a retired foreign service officer and father of 10 children, moved to Frederick County in 1979.
His wife, Ethel, said Doherty has spent his whole life fighting for civil rights.
In October, Doherty was one of five individuals recognized by the local chapter of the NAACP at its first community recognition dinner.
March 27, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.