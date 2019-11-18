100 years ago
Mrs. Theodora Snapp, for decades a notable figure in the business and social life of Winchester, died early this morning at her home, 506 N. Loudoun St., from a general failing of her powers, due to her advanced age.
Mrs. Snapp’s husband was the late Francis B. Snapp, who founded the Snapp Foundry at the close of the Civil War. He conducted this establishment until the time of his death in 1872. Mrs. Snapp then took up the active management of the business and the name of Snapp Foundry became known not only throughout this entire section of Virginia, but in adjoining states as well.
Nov. 11, 1919
Farmers’ boys in this section of the state, particularly those living near the mountains and streams of water, reported today fine prospects this fall and winter for trapping fur-bearing animals, which have been found more numerous than heretofore, due it is thought, to the mild weather of last winter.
A party of boys last night caught six skunks and several raccoons and muskrats, for which they are paid good prices by fur dealers. The skunks pelts bring from $10 to $14, the latter price being paid for the black ones.
An active market has also sprung up for rabbit skins of the better quality. Rabbit fur is said to be used under different names on women’s clothing.
Nov. 11, 1919
Another of the larger sales of valuable apple land in Frederick County has been recorded in the county clerk’s office. It conveys from James D. DuShane and wife to his son, James R. DuShane and J. Howard Cather the farm located two miles north of Winchester along the east side of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and adjoining L.R. Fay and others. The price paid was $50,000.
Nov. 11, 1919
In keeping with the spirit of the country and Armistice Day, the Charles Willis Post, No. 87, held its first annual celebration yesterday. A large number of the colored citizens came out to do the boys honor and to show their appreciation for the sacrifice they made.
Nov. 12, 1919
Mr. F.L. Buckley, who recently leased Hotel Evans from the Commercial and Savings Bank, which now owns the property, has changed the method of conducting the business of the hotel from the American to the European plan.
Under the old American plan, a guest was charged with meals whether they consumed the food or not, whereas under the European plan the guest is charged only for what he gets, the dining room being conducted more like a restaurant.
Nov. 12, 1919
BURNT FACTORY — Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Carver, who recently sold their farm and also their personal property here, have moved to Winchester, much to the regret of their many friends. Mr. Carver, expects to go to Detroit, where he will take a course in motor engineering, preparatory to engaging in the automobile business.
Nov. 12, 1919
Mr. John I. Sloat, cashier of the Commercial and Savings Bank, and Mrs. Sloat have moved into their new residence on South Main Street which was recently completed.
It is a two-story brick structure.
The house was built on the site of the old “Billy” Lauck home, which was a Winchester landmark. Mr. Lauck lived there for many years, as did some of his ancestors, and a portion of the old log and frame dwelling was used as a gunsmith’s shop. A large number of interesting relics and curios were found by workmen when the old building was torn down to make way for the handsome home Mr. Sloat has built on the site.
Nov. 14, 1919
BERRYVILLE — The strike epidemic has spread to Berryville High School. These boys, because the school did not close its doors for the celebration of Armistice Day last Tuesday, walked out after the midday recess and did not return for their afternoon recitations. They loudly proclaimed they were going to strike for a holiday.
Prof. D.G. Cooley, principal of the school, promptly took the strikers in hand when they returned to school. He will keep them at their studies one hour after school closes for six days as punishment.
Nov. 15, 1919
75 years ago
Mrs. Bertha Chapman of near White Post in Clarke County has been notified that her son, Pvt. Elwood J. Chapman, who was previously reported missing in action in France, July 3, is a prisoner of the Germans.
Pvt. Chapman entered the service October 1943 and went overseas in June of this year.
He has two brothers, who are also in service overseas. They are Sgt. Edward Chapman in France and Pvt. Gerald Chapman in New Guinea.
Nov. 10, 1944
Word has been received in the county that Pvt. Warren Ridings has been missing in action in Italy since Oct. 17. The word was received by his wife, Mrs. Alice Ridings of Baltimore, Md., and relayed to Pvt. Riding’s father, Harry Ridings of Middletown.
A native of Middletown, Pvt. Ridings resided there until about nine years ago when he went to Baltimore to live and later married there. He entered the service from that city on Nov. 12, 1943, and left for overseas duty in April of this year. He is attached to the infantry.
Mr. Ridings has two other sons, also in the service. Pfc. Kenneth Ridings who has arrived in France; and Roland Ridings, U.S. Navy, stationed at San Francisco.
Nov. 10, 1944
First Lt. George E. Bradfield, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mildred Ely Bradfield, 520 S. Stewart St., was killed in an airplane crash in China on Oct. 26.
Lt. Bradfield had been in the China-India-Burma theater of operations since August 1943. A pilot in the Air Transport Command, he had been engaged in flying supplies over “The Hump.”
He is also survived by a brother, Ensign James Ely Bradfield, stationed in the Southwest Pacific.
Nov. 11, 1944
Word has been received from the War Department by his wife, that Sgt. Richard E. Owen, formerly reported missing in action, is now reported having been killed in aciton in France on June 6th.
Sgt. Owen enlisted in the National Guard in February 1942, and served with the 29th Division until November, 1943, when he transferred to the Parachute Infantry and was serving with the 101st Airborne Division when they went into France on June 6th.
In September 1941 Sgt. Owen was married to Miss Ruth McCann of Frederick County.
Nov. 13, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Andrick of near Middletown received a telegram from the War Department yesterday stating that their son, Pvt. Harry G. Andrick, has been reported missing in action in Holland since Oct. 29. He is 28 years of age.
Pvt. Andrick has been overseas since May and has been in service for three years. He is attached to the Armored Infantry.
Nov. 14, 1944
Dedicatory services were held over the past weekend for the new Seventh-day Adventist Church located at the corner of Virginia Avenue at Berryville Avenue. Nearly four hundred were present for the dedication sermon Saturday afternoon.
It was just four years ago that the congregation under the leadership of the pastor, Percy W. Manuel, began their building fund. They adopted a policy of paying as they built and refused to go in debt. The beautiful $15,000 brick building which they have erected is a credit to the denomination and a real asset to the community.
Nov. 14, 1944
50 years ago
Winchester got only snow flurries yesterday as the temperature took a nose dive, but up to three inches were reported in mountainous parts of the area.
Nov. 15, 1969
25 years ago
When First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) was built at 75 Merrimans Lane in 1976, building funds wouldn’t allow a steeple so the church was topped with a belfry and a cross, said David Elsea, chairman of the church’s governing body.
The steeple was finally erected recently, said Steve Wilson, the church’s publicity chairman.
According to Wilson, the fiberglass steeple extends 40 feet from the church’s roof line and cost $10,462 to buy and erect.
The steeple is composed of five sections, including the existing belfry, and an area with windows that are illuminated at night.
Nov. 18, 1994
