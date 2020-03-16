100 years ago
The colored poolroom has complied with the recently enacted ordinance of the city council and of state law, and have posted a sign in front of their place of business on East Water Street, warning minors 18 years of age and under that they will not be permitted to enter the poolroom. It is said that this poolroom is the first place here to comply with the law and post the warning sign.
March 10, 1920
Word reached F.E. Clerk, superintendent of schools today from the Navy Recruiting Station that the first prize for the statewide essay contest, entitled “The Navy As An Educational Institution” has been awarded to James S. Ritter, of the Winchester High School.
The prize is a 10-inch armor piercing shell, which in due course will be presented to the school as a memorial, with a plate thereon, engraved with the name of the winning student and the school.
James Ritter, whose essay clinched the prize for Winchester, is a student in the 10th grade of the high school and is president of his class. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Ritter of National Avenue.
March 11, 1920
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Preparations were being made by the West Virginia Legislature today to bring the extra session to a close, the principal object having been accomplished by the ratification of the Anthony suffrage amendment. There still remained the enactment of legislation allowing women to vote in West Virginia.
March 11, 1920
Announcement was made today that Mr. John A. Kern, one of the oldest letter carriers, in point of service, connected with the Winchester post office, had tendered his resignation.
Mr. Kern retires to go into the apple business. The Clarke Courier of Berryville, in its current issue, states that Mr. Kern has purchased a half interest in the farm and orchard of the late Postmaster George H. Kinzel in Clarke County. The price paid for the half interest was $16,000.
March 12, 1920
Some interesting statistics on the divorce question, as it affects Winchester, was disclosed today in the Corporation Court when the report was made by the clerk to the Auditor of Public Accounts was read.
For the year of 1919 there were 69 marriage licenses issued in this city and during the same period there were 24 divorce cases before the same court.
While in Frederick County the number of divorces is much less than in Winchester, yet, the city court records discloses that many of the divorcees came from Frederick County after marriage. Whether the change from rural life to urban life had anything to do with the increased number of county couples seeking severance of the marital ties after they had come here to live is, of course, not known.
March 13, 1920
The Census Bureau announced the population of the city of Winchester in the 1920 census as 6,883. The 1910 census gave Winchester only 5,864.
March 15, 1920
75 years ago
Mrs. Mable Stayton of 716 E. Cork St. received a letter this morning from her husband, Pvt. Irvin H. Stayton, who is a prisoner of the Germans.
He had been listed as missing in action.
Pvt. Stayton’s message stated that he was well.
Prior to entering the service in November 1943 he was employed by the Spotswood Transfer Co. of this city.
March 9, 1945
Mrs. Elizabeth S. Finnegan, daughter of R.M. Swimley, 414 N. Loudoun St., has enlisted in the “Blue Angel Platoon” of WAC.
The platoon will be composed of women from the Third Service Command, who enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps as medical technicians. The group gets its name from the slogan, “Blue Angels for Purple Hearts.” The members of the platoon will wear a specially designed blue uniform for their work in Army hospitals.
A graduate of Handley High School with the class of 1935, Mrs. Finnegan is now employed at the Swimley Furniture Store in this city.
March 10, 1945
Mrs. William Steward, 414 S. Cameron St., received a message yesterday from her husband, Pvt. William M. Steward, who is a prisoner of the Germans.
He had been reported missing in action since Nov. 29, 1944.
Pvt. Steward’s message stated that he was well and asked for word from home.
The local soldier has been in the service since April 1944.
March 10, 1945
Mrs. A.T. Lunsford, Senseny Road, has been advised of the death of her son, Pfc. Alexander Gordon Lunsford on Feb. 22 on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.
Pfc. Lunsford was a member of a Field Artillery Service Battery. He entered the service in January, 1943.
The local soldier was first stationed at New Guinea but had been in the Philippines since January.
He had attended Handley High School. After leaving school, Pfc. Lunsford was employed by the Lee Baking Co. and later the Winchester Woolen Co.
March 12, 1945
Pfc. Charles K. Lanahan, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Lanahan of 25 West Bond St. who left Handley last January to take up arms for his country, has died as the result of wounds received in action.
The telegram from the War Department advised Mr. and Mrs. Lanahan that their son died on Feb. 28 in France.
Since Pfc. Lanahan had been fighting with General Patton’s Third Army in Germany it is assumed that he was wounded in that country and had been flown back to a hospital in France where he died.
While Pfc. Lanahan was in a tank battalion and probably participating in some of the fiercest action in France and Germany.
Charles was very popular in school and was a talented singer and a member of the Glee Club and choir. While attending school he worked at the Riley Market in Winchester.
March 12, 1945
Word has been received from Carroll and Kermit Rhoden, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. William Rhoden of Berryville, who have been fighting with the Fourth Marine Division on Iwo Jima.
In a letter received this morning by Mrs. Rhoden and, dated March 1945, the boys said that they were “O.K.” and were now living in a cave, formerly infested by Japs.
Members of a machine-gun crew, the boys are veterans of the Marshalls and Saipan campaigns.
March 16, 1945
50 years ago
Jesse Owens, winner of four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics, and considered by many sports experts to be the greatest track and field star in American history, will be a Special Guest at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival here on May 1.
In addition to his world-famous track and field record, Jesse Owens has served on several occasions through the years as this nation’s goodwill ambassador abroad and has devoted much of his time since his college days to helping underprivileged boys.
“The Champion of the Century” as he was voted by the country’s sportswriters in 1960, will begin his day here with the Apple Blossom Sports breakfast at the Lee-Jackson Restaurant. He will speak at the breakfast.
At noon he will be an honored guest at the annual Mayor’s luncheon at the George Washington Hotel. In the afternoon he will ride in the Grand Feature Parade.
March 13, 1970
25 years ago
The first American to fly to the Russian space station Mir was greeted by cosmonauts today with a kiss on the cheek and bear hugs.
NASA astronaut Norman Thagard floated into the space station an hour and half after the Soyuz capsule docked with the large orbiting outpost right on time. He was presented with bread and salt in a traditional Russian welcome.
March 16, 1995
