100 years ago
Nearly 14,000 people yesterday witnessed the two performances of the John Robinson circus in this city. The estimate is based on the seating capacity of the big tent, which has seats for between 7,000 and 9,000 persons.
Where the people came from is scarcely known. The people were circus hungry, as no circus has been in Winchester for some years, hence, work for the day was dropped and thousands swarmed to town. It was the largest circus crowd ever seen within a tent here.
Aug. 6, 1919
Miss Katie E. Miller, of Fairmont Avenue, has loaned the Handley Library for exhibition a unique relic of probably the most tragic event in American history. It is a large poster issued immediately after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, offering a reward of $100,000 for the capture of the murderers and calling on all loyal citizens to assist in running the assassins to earth.
Miss Miller’s family has been in possession of the poster ever since it was issued 54 years ago.
The poster contains the photographs of Wilkes Booth, John H. Surratt and David C. Harold, at that time suspected of being the murderers.
The poster offering the huge reward was issued by Edwin Stanton, Secretary of War, and the curious thing about it is that Booth is not directly referred to as the murderer.
The poster may be seen in the reading room of the library.
Aug. 7, 1919
When the Italian bootblacks of Winchester learned yesterday that the police had been instructed to close their places of business on Sunday because they sold pop, cigarettes and other things in violation of the Sunday laws, they scurried to the office of Commonwealth Attorney James P. Reardon and entered all sorts of pleas.
They solemnly vowed never ever again to sell anything prohibited on the sabbath; that they would let the last man’s tongue hang out from thirst before they would cool it with a drop of pop; they would never sell a stick of chewing gum on a Sunday, they would become strict Sabbatarians, if only Mr. Reardon and police would let up on them in the matter of shining shoes and selling newspaper on Sunday.
The war against the bootblacks was lifted. But if any of them were ever caught handing out even a peanut on Sunday, they would be handled so rough by the law as never to forget it.
Aug. 8, 1919
One of the most unique marriages in the annals of Berkeley and Frederick County took place Wednesday evening at Rest, this county, when Miss Lelia Marcella Grubb, of Gainesboro, became the bride of Mr. Elmer Lonas, a young farmer of Frederick County.
The officiating minister was the Rev. R.F. Schmucker, pastor of Winchester Avenue Christian Church, Martinsburg, and the ceremony took place while the bridal party sat in an automobile and the minister stood outside upon the lawn in the church at Rest.
Aug. 9, 1919
A deed has been recorded in the corporation clerks’ office of Winchester from Charles M. Ebert et ux to L. Marshall Baker for the premises at 212 North Main Street, consideration, $5,000.
This is the headquarters of the Boy Scouts and it has recently been undergoing extensive improvements and alterations. The place has been fitted up as a club and meeting house for the scouts and when completed will be one of the finest equipped scout homes in the south.
Aug. 12, 1919
75 years ago
Two Reliance soldiers have been reported by the War Department as having been killed recently in action.
Mrs. H.M. Broy was advised by telegram that her son, Pvt. H. Nelson Broy, was killed in action in France on July 22.
Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Cullers have been notified that their son, Pfc. Hollie C. Cullers, was killed in action in Italy on July 11. No details were given in either case.
Pvt. Broy worked as a mechanic at Hammock’s Garage, Middletown, prior to being called into the service.
Aug. 7, 1944
Second Lt. Morton I. Bloom, 28, who participated in the African and Sicilian campaigns and took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, has been killed in action in France.
The telegram received last night by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.I. Bloom, of 322 West Piccadilly St., stated that Lt. Bloom had been killed in action in France on July 25. No details were given.
The capable and popular young officer was manger of his father’s business, Morton’s Fashion Center in Front Royal, prior to entering the service in January, 1942.
Aug. 8, 1944
Lt. Ralph E. Manuel, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Manuel of 518 N. Cameron St., has been awarded the Bronze Star for “heroic action against the enemy on June 20 in Normandy, France.”
Lt. Manuel, who has been with the 47th Infantry, 9th Division, fighting in Africa, Sicily and currently in France was cited for the following heroic action in Normandy:
“While in a bivouac area, Company I came under the direct fire from an enemy mobile gun which immobilized the company and caused several casualties. While burst after burst was still falling on the company area, Lt. Manuel, without regard to personal safety, searched the area and evacuated four wounded men to a place of cover. Lt. Manuel’s heroic and unselfish actions were instrumental in the saving of their lives.”
Aug. 8, 1944
If Winchester citizens mopped their brows today, they had good cause. The old thermometer registered 99 degrees at the Winchester Research Laboratory and that is no kidding!
Aug. 11, 1944
First Lt. Richard D. Whiting, son of Mrs. Helen H. Whiting and the late Col. Edgar Whiting of this city, has returned home from six months overseas in the Italian Theatre of Operations with the 15th AAF.
He has completed 51 missions flying from his base in Italy to targets in southern Europe. Lt. Whiting has received the Air Medal and four Oak Leaf Clusters and also the Presidential Unit Citation for the successful completion of a raid over Germany.
Aug. 12, 1944
50 years ago
A delay in the opening of Frederick County Public Schools from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, was announced yesterday along with a holdup in the opening of the new Robert E. Aylor Junior High School.
Students in grades 7, 8, and 9 will attend the Frederick County Junior High School west of Fox Drive for the first six weeks of the fall session.
Plans are now for students to transfer to Aylor school on Oct. 13. The Aylor school is located east of Stephens City across Interstate 81.
The delay in opening county schools is directly related to the fact that completion of the Aylor School is behind schedule.
Aug. 6, 1969
25 years ago
Taco Bell is on its way to Frederick County.
The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal on Wednesday night to allow developers to build the .84 acre restaurant on the west side of Welltown Road.
Burger Busters, a Charlottesville company that operates Taco Bell restaurants, will build the Taco Bell with a drive-through window northeast at the intersection of Welltown Road and U.S. 11 North. Burger Busters operates a Taco Bell in Winchester on Pleasant Valley Road near Jubal Early Drive.
Aug. 11, 1994
