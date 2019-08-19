100 years ago
John C. Cather and T. Russell Cather have sold to Dr. W.D. Myers and Philip Williams the Oak Grove farm, situated about four miles west of Winchester. The price paid was $39,500.
The farm contains 174 acres of fine limestone land. Only recently the Department of Agriculture tried to lease the place for use as an experimental farm.
It is adjoining the large orchards of the Round Hill Orchard Co. and John W. Larrick. The purchasers will plant the entire farm in orchard.
This farm was originally a part of Greenfield, the famous old estate of the Cartmell family.
Aug. 12, 1919
A special representative from one of the largest fireworks concerns in the county was present Monday night at the meeting of the executive committee of the Victory celebration and Homecoming to be held in Winchester on Labor Day, Sept. 1.
He outlined to the committee the display he will put on here as the most magnificent fireworks ever to be witnessed. The committee placed the order for it which will cost hundreds of dollars.
Mr. John H. Seal, chairman of the Banquet committee, stated that the banquet of the white and colored soldiers would be held at the fairgrounds after the parade, while the banquet for the visiting bands would take place at Rouss Hall. There will, therefore, be practically three banquets taking place at the same time.
Aug. 13, 1919
BERRYVILLE — The Berryville and Winchester turnpike, which extends from the city of Winchester to the top of the Blue Ridge mountains, a distance of about 18 miles, will be offered to the state as a state road. If the state takes over the road, the three tollgates will be removed.
Aug. 16, 1919
While the open air religious service was in progress on the west side of the city hall yesterday evening, the police were busy on the east side of the building arresting three men for drunkenness, and for operating an automobile while under the influence of liquor.
The car came along Market Street wobbling from side to side of the street and finally ran into Policeman Dellinger’s automobile in front of police headquarters, damaging it.
Policemen Armel and Dove, who observed th incident, were right at hand and arrested the trio.
Aug. 18, 1919
W.L. Fultz, real estate dealer, has sold for R.C. Hall the handsome residence on West Clifford street to Miss Mary F. Gold, of Baltimore. The house was built by Mrs. Mary Taylor and occupied by her as a residence until she sold it to Mr. Hall.
The price paid was $12,150.
Aug. 18, 1919
The remarkable fruit land deal that has come to the attention of local buyers is the reported sale to Winchester parties by Mr. Martin Shade of his place three miles west of Glengary. The almost unbelievable price of $13,000 is said to have been paid for 15 acres of slate land, 12 acres in bearing fruit and three acres in a young orchard. The price represents $866.66 per acre.
Not long ago 100 acres on one side of the place sold for $1,000 and 100 acres on the other side sold at $2,500.
Aug. 19, 1919
Mrs. Mary Janney has sold to George Barrie, the third, her orchard of 41 acres in the northern part of the county for the record price of $1,000 per acre.
Aug. 19, 1919
Mr. Alva C. Richards of Winchester stated today that he has sold from his orchard property in Berkeley County, W.Va., 1,000 barrels of Grimes Golden apples at $8.50 per barrel. Mr. Richards also sold one carload of Black Twigs at $8.50.
Aug. 19, 1919
75 years ago
Dr. L.M. Allen, city health officer, has requested that all persons cut the weeds which are growing on their vacant lots in and around the city. This may serve as a preventive measure against the spread of infantile paralysis.
Aug. 12, 1944
The hottest weekend in the city since 1936 was climaxed yesterday when the mercury climbed to 102 degrees according to an official reading at the Winchester Research Laboratory.
Yesterday’s hot weather marked the third successive day that the temperature passed the century mark in the city.
According to statistics kept at the laboratory, the past weekend is the hottest since July, 1936. In that month the mercury reached 104 degrees on the 9th and 10th.
Aug. 14, 1944
Technician Fifth Grade James E. Taylor, 23, has been missing in action in France since July 18 according to a telegram received yesterday by his parents, Mr.and Mrs. Harry I. Taylor of 1219 S. Braddock St.
Technician Taylor graduated from Handley in 1940 where he was a member of the football team. He joined the National Guard and was called for active duty in 1941. At that time he was employed at the Virginia Woolen Co.
He trained at Ft. Meade, Md., then at Camp Blanding, Fla., arriving in England in 1942. He participated in the D-Day assault on the Normandy Coast.
Aug. 16, 1944
A letter directed to the Winchester Council, signed by T.F. Timberlake and stating that in his opinion the American Flag should be flying daily from atop the City Hall was read.
It was explained that the flag had not been displayed from the flagpole because the police radio station antenna was attached to the pole and gave the appearance that the flag was flying at half mast.
Upon motion of Councilman Percy Miller, seconded by J.H. Henry, it was unanimously agreed that the flag should be replaced on the flag pole at once, other arrangements, being made for the radio antenna.
Aug. 16, 1944
Mayor C.R. Anderson last night read to the members of the Common Council a letter from the Winchester School Board stating that in their opinion it would be unwise to establish a German Prisoner of War Camp at the proposed site on the Smithfield Farm.
The council at an earlier meeting had granted permission for the camp to be located within the city limits and work has already commenced. Therefore no action was taken last night.
Aug. 19, 1944
50 years ago
Staff Sergeant Robert Allen Washington of Winchester was killed in action in Vietnam on Aug. 13.
He was born in Winchester, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John L. Washington.
He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Barbara J. Washington, a son, Robert Allen Jr. and a daughter, Cynthia Denise, all of Kentucky; three sisters, Mrs. Sadie Williams and Mrs. Elizabeth Washington, both of Winchester, and Miss Charlena Washington of Washington; four brothers, John and Charles Washington, both of Stephens City and Richard and Franklin Washington, both of Winchester.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Aug. 19, 1969
25 years ago
Kroger will employ more than 200 people when its doors open in Winchester next summer, according to a company news release.
The Kroger, on 8.8 acres of land on Pleasant Valley Road, will be a combination food and drugstore.
The Winchester shopping center will be called Pleasant Valley Marketplace and will include two other major tenants.
Aug. 16, 1994
