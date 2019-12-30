100 years ago
The municipal flag which has been presented to the city of Winchester by the city of Winchester, England, has arrived in this city and will be formally accepted by the authorities here, with appropriate ceremonies, just after the holidays. Mayor Ward on yesterday received the emblem from Col. Carle Abrams, of Salem, Ore., to whom the flag had been given for presentation to Winchester, when that officer was encamped at the English town during the recent war.
Dec. 24, 1919
The office building on Rouss Avenue owned by Mr. R.T. Barton, the well-known young Winchester lawyer, has been recently enlarged to meet the needs of the present tenants, and it is now one of the most desirable buildings of the kind in that thoroughfare, long known as “Lawyers Row.”
The insurance firm of H.R. Bryarly and Brother have much more room on the ground floor and their offices have been handsomely furnished and equipped with new office furniture,while on the other side of the center hallway Mr. M.M. Lynch has his law office.
The second floor is occupied by Supt. L.D. Kline of the public schools of Frederick and Clarke counties, and by Mr. Barton.
Dec. 25, 1919
That the hearts of the people of Winchester are in the right place was indicated by the quick response made through The Star recently to an appeal of the Salvation Army for a sled for a little fellow whose father is sick and who would not likely have any Christmas.
The Star was scarcely on the street before Capt. Van Egmond of the Salvation Army began to receive inquiries and offers of sleds. By early Wednesday night seven generous persons had sent sleds, among them four brand-new ones and today he has had several other sleds offered him.
Dec. 26, 1919
A well known and productive farm of the county has changed hands no less than four times during the past few months. W.R. Richards sold the farm consisting of 155 acres to C.E Rhodes for $15,000.
Mr. Rhodes sold the place, after holding it for some months, for $22,500 to Breant DeHaven and the latter sold the place to Henry Hughes for $27,500. The latter has just sold the farm to Harry Lewis for $30,500. There is a 23 acre orchard on the farm.
Dec. 26, 1919
75 years ago
Pvt. William M. Steward has been reported by the War Department to be missing in action in France since Nov. 29. The telegram was received in the city Saturday by his wife, Mrs. Mary Lee Steward. He is a son of Mrs. Effie M. Steward, 223 N. Loudoun St..
A pre-Pearl Harbor father, Pvt. Steward entered in the service April 12, 1944, and arrived overseas for duty Oct. 15. He is attached to General George S. Patton’s Third Army and is an infantryman.
He has two brothers, also in the service. They are Pvt. Austin Steward, stationed somewhere in France and Sgt. John Steward, who is now en route somewhere overseas.
Dec. 26, 1944
Word was received yesterday afternoon by his parents, that First Lt. Benjamin Thurman Potts was killed in action in Germany on Dec. 12. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Potts of Kernstown and would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Dec. 21.
A graduate of Handley High School with the class of 1934, he starred in football and track. He was employed by the Schenck Cheese Co. as a salesman until May 1941 when he entered the service.
Following his arrival overseas, Lt. Potts saw action in France, Luxenburg, Belgium, and Germany, being with the first armored group to enter Germany.
Lt. Potts was awarded the Bronze Star for outstanding performance of duty in France.
For wounds received in France, he was awarded the Order of the Purple Heart.
Dec. 27, 1944
Previously reported missing in action since Nov. 2, Pvt. Albert M. Luttrell was reported Tuesday to have been killed in action in France on that date.
The message was received the day after Christmas by his wife, Mrs. Rosa Luttrell, who resides at Albin with Pvt. Luttrell’s mother, Mrs. Inez Luttrell.
Following his graduation from Handley in 1928, he attended the University of Virginia and received his B.S. degree in 1934 and his L.B. degree in 1938. During the years preceding his entrance into the service, he was with the legal department of the Aetna Life Insurance Co. He was a member of the Virginia Bar Association. He was 33 years of age.
He arrived overseas in Italy on July 26 and took part in the southern invasion of France on Oct. 1. He was attached to the 141st Infantry with Lt. Gen. Patch’ s Seventh Army.
Dec. 28, 1944
Mrs. Bessie Whitacre, 1419 Berryville Ave., was recently notified that her son, Pvt. Denzil Whitace returned to duty Nov. 17 and was not mssing in action on that date as was previously reported.
Dec. 28, 1944
Several weeks after he saw his brother in Paris for the first time in more than two years, Staff Sergeant Joe L. Pope of Berryville died of wounds received in action with the 9th Division.
The telegram from the War Department received yesterday evening by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pope of Berryville, stated that he had died of wounds in a hospital in Holland on Dec. 19.
Born in Clarke County, he attended the public schools there until he went into active duty with the Berryville company of the National Guard.
He was stationed in England for two years and took part in the D-Day invasion into France with his division. He was attached to the motorized military police force.
Prior to his entrance into the service he had been employed as a clerk in the A&P branch store in Berryville.
Besides his parents, he is survived by three brothers, who are in service, Sgt. Ralph Pope, who has been a prisoner of the Japs since the fall of Manila in 1942; Sgt. Robert E. Pope, who is stationed in France, and Carl Hubert Pope, S. I-C, who has recently returned from overseas duty.
Dec. 28, 1944
Sgt. Lewis F. Dodson, son of Mrs. Lucy Dodson and the late W.H. Dodson, 110 W. Cork St., has been reported missing in action over Germany since Dec. 6. The telegram was received in the city yesterday. Sgt. Dodson is 18 years old and is a aerial photographer and tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress.
Sgt. Dodson attended the Stephens City and Handley schools.
Dec. 29, 1944
A deed for the 152-acre estate “Willow Lawn,” located south of Winchester on the Valley Turnpike, has been delivered to J. Ashby Sprint by Mrs. Nancy Bowly Pennypacker and John E. Pennypacker.
The property was sold under a written contract dated Sept. 16 to Mrs. Amy C. Sprint for $35,000. She ordered that the deed be delivered to her husband.
Dec. 29, 1944
50 years ago
Fire officials today are investigating a fire of undetermined origin which swept through the old Royal Crown Bottling building at 447 Millwood Ave. late Saturday night, causing heavy damage.
The building, according to City Fire Inspector S.R. Dyke, is owned by W.W, Bridgeforth and occupied by Bottlers International, a firm which manufactures non carbonated orange and chocolate soft drinks.
Dec. 22, 1969
25 years ago
The first shot was officially fired last Wednesday night, even though The Cannon Ball Pub and Restaurant first opened its doors the day after Thanksgiving.
The pub and restaurant, located at 229 S. Loudoun St., was opened by co-owners and brothers, Greg and Bob Rock. The building formerly was the home of Mr. Downtown’s, a restaurant and bar that closed earlier this year.
However, the Rocks said they hope the building is better remembered as the former home of “Brothers II.”
Dec. 27, 1994
