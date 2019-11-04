100 years ago
The Pied Pipers are in Winchester and are to begin the extermination of the rat population immediately. The anti-rat crusaders will divide the town into districts and they will call at each house, leaving a card to be filled in and mailed to the local headquarters.
If the cards are not returned, the agents will visit the homes and stores again and ask why the occupant is not interested in killing the rats. It is estimated that there are at least 50,000 rats in Winchester and the suburbs.
Oct. 21, 1919
By deed admitted to record in the county clerk’s office of Frederick County, Mr. Henry W. McVicar and wife have conveyed to the Forest Glen Orchard Co., a tract of land in Indian Hollow, North of Round Hill, and situated on part of the famous Apple Ridge section of the county, a tract of land containing 270 acres. Mr. McVicar received a small tract of land from this farm upon which he will continue to reside.
Some of the property is already set in apple trees and it is the purpose of the company to plant much of the land in fruit, particularly apples.
The price paid for the land was $6,750.
Oct. 23, 1919
Frank G. Diver and wife, by deed admitted to record in the Frederick County clerk’s office, have conveyed to S.U. Huffman and Clarence Huffman all of the property of the Stephens City Evaporating Co. located at or near Stephens City, this county.
The Divers have been operating the evaporating plant at that place for some years past and it now passes into the hands of the Huffmans, who will continue the industry under the same title, The Stephens City Evaporating Co.
The purchase price of the plant and all equipment, together with the buildings and lands, was $24,000.
Oct. 24, 1919
Miss B. Genevieve Sheckells, the newly appointed executive secretary of the Frederick County Chapter of the American Red Cross, has arrived in Winchester and will take up her duties at once. She will occupy the rest room of the Chamber of Commerce where an office is being fitted up for her accommodation.
Oct. 27, 1919
By an order of the county Board of Supervisors, the stately maple trees which have adorned, beautified and shaded the courthouse lawn for many years, are to be cut down. The reason assigned for this action is that the trees are interfering with the growth of other trees planted recently on the lawn.
On Saturday afternoon the work of chopping down the maples on county property began with the cutting down of a fine old maple on that portion of the county property immediately east of the Hable building adjoining the plaza. Its mates on the courthouse lawn will follow just as soon as Janitor Hawkins can get his axe sharpened.
Oct. 28, 1919
Edgar L. Hook, a well known mill operator at Gore, this county, barely escaped with his life recently, when his clothing was ripped from his body in machinery and belting at his flour and grist mill.
He was grinding corn, when a projecting cob caught his sweater and jerked him toward the machine. Grabbing a large post nearby, he clung to it until all his clothing had been torn from his body, nothing remaining but his shoes.
Some silver and paper money in his pockets were ground to pieces by the machinery.
Oct. 31, 1919
75 years ago
After much confusion and talk, the State of Virginia which includes Winchester, will celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 30, the fifth Thursday of the month. The national holiday has been set for the fourth Thursday, Nov. 23.
It has not been learned how many families will eat turkey on both days, but it sounds like a good idea.
Oct. 26, 1944
Troy Houston has received word from the War Department that his brother, Pfc. Clyde Houston, was killed in action in France on Sept. 21.
He entered the service Aug. 5, 1941, and received his training at Camp Croft, S.C. He was later stationed at Fort Woodbine, N.J., for two years before leaving for overseas duty in March, 1944.
He was attached to the infantry.
He had made his home with his brother on Euclid Avenue, in this city, and was employed by the O’Sullivan Rubber Co.
Oct. 30, 1944
Dr. C.R. Anderson’s bid of $15,000 was the highest received Saturday afternoon when “Kenilworth,” the Stephenson estate of Harry K. Thaw, was offered at public auction.
Thaw, former Pittsburgh millionaire, did not attend.
Thaw bought the property about 18 yeas ago from John and Joseph Jolliffe of Frederick County, and made it his country home for a large part of each year for about 10 or 12 years. About five years ago he vacated the property and has been back only a few times since. He moved out all the furniture over two years ago.
“Kenilworth” is part of a very large estate, originally known as “Rocktown,” and came to Alexander Ross as a land grant from King George II of England prior to the Revolution. The estate of several thousands of acres passed by descent in to the Littler family. It was owned by that family almost 100 years. The present house was built around 1800.
About 75 years ago it was bought by William Stephenson, who renamed it “Kenilworth” for one of Scott’s famous novels, and passed down through three generations of that family, until it was bought for speculative purposes by the Jolliffes, who in turn sold it to Harry K. Thaw about 18 years ago.
Oct. 30, 1944
50 years ago
An Indian village, thought to be approximately 1000 years old, has been uncovered near Gainesboro, according to members of the local archeology society.
George Scheulen of Stephens City, past president of the Northern Virginia Chapter of the Archeology Society of Virginia, said today that portions of a house pattern have been uncovered.
Mr. Scheulen said that the site will be destroyed next spring when construction on the new Route 522 will get underway. Members of the local chapter plan to continue digging through the winter and into the spring to try to recover everything they can before the site is destroyed.
Oct. 23, 1969
25 years ago
Scaleby, the quintessential country estate in Clarke County, was sold at public auction last Friday for $2.8 million to Oceanside Enterprises Inc.
Listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register, Scaleby, a massive brick house, was built between 1909 and 1911 by the Gilpin family of Clarke County. It was named for their ancestral home in England. They maintained ownership of the estate until it was sold in 1985 to Cassie and Walter Robbins of Warrenton for $1.8 million.
The spacious rooms of Scaleby include a columned ballroom, a grand reception room, and a library. All the rooms have ceilings that are at least 15 feet tall.
Also included on the grounds are a swimming pool, tennis courts, a helicopter landing pad, an exercise room, carriage house, stables, and formal gardens.
Oct. 27, 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.