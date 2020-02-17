100 years ago
WASHINGTON — A proposal to organize one or more full divisions of Indian troops as a part of a reorganized army and to be known as the North American Indian division is pending in Congress.
The Red Men in France won the nickname of “squirrel hunters” because of the deadly accuracy of their rifles in sniping contests with Germans.
Major Tom Reilley, who commanded the 3rd Battalion of the 165 Infantry, was quoted as saying that the Indians were “superior in scouting and patrol work.”
Feb. 11, 1920
Miss Kate McVicar, one of the best-known women in the lower Valley, poet, writer, a friend of the wronged and oppressed, a women of versatility and of charming personality, died this morning at her home on North Main Street from pneumonia and influenza after an illness lasting only six days.
For many years Miss McVicar had been a regular weekly contributor to the columns of The Star under the pen name of Nemo. She was the witness of many of the stirring events of the Civil War enacted in and around Winchester and of those she wrote many thrilling and interesting anecdotes. Although intensely Southern in every nerve and fibre of her being, there was no North or South on the battlefield; it was the brotherhood of agony and suffering she must relieve and her home was a retreat for the sick and wounded of both armies alike.
Miss McVicar was 76 years old.
Feb. 12, 1920
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates yesterday afternoon completed rejection of the suffrage amendment to the United States constitution when it passed 62-22, the Leedy resolution.
The action of the House dispenses of the federal amendment, but not the suffrage question. The West resolution, amending the state constitution so as to give women the vote by state action is before the Senate.
Feb. 13, 1920
Announcement was made today of the sale of the old Harris Hall building, on North Main street, by Mrs. Louise Shearer Lloyd to Mr. Fred H. Hable of Winchester and Washington. The consideration was not stated. The storeroom of the building is now occupied by Mr. C.A. Bahlman, who conducts a poolroom and tobacco establishment.
It was reported today that Mr. Hable contemplates the erection of a theater on the site.
Feb. 12, 1920
HARRISONBURG — When reports from physicians showed a total of 28 new influenza cases during the day, the city health authorities last night took prompt action and ordered a general quarantine placed in effect this morning.
The quarantine means that all schools, poolrooms, and the theater will be closed and will remain closed until the influenza epidemic has subsided. It will also affect the churches.
The total now under treatment is approximately 125 in Harrisonburg.
It is estimated that there are about 600 cases of influenza in Rockingham County, outside of Harrisonburg.
Feb. 13, 1920
75 years ago
Eight months after he was wounded in the Normandy invasion, Pfc. George Robert Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Owens of Clarke County, died in Bruns Army General Hospital, Santa Fe, N.M.
Pfc. Owens was wounded June 14 in France. He was stationed in an overseas hospital for five months before arriving in the States at an Army Hospital sometime in November.
Young Owens took part in the North Africa campaigns and was in the invasion of Italy and later transferred to England from which place he went into France on D-Day, being wounded eight days later. He was 24 years of age.
Feb. 10, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Claude F. Carper of Middletown was notified Saturday by the War Department that their son, Sgt. Loring R. Carper, has been missing in action in France since Jan. 17.
Sgt. Carper enlisted in the service soon after his 17th birthday on March 17, 1940. He served in Newfoundland for 21 months where he was attached to the group that constructed large airbases in that outpost.
Arriving overseas in August, 1944, he was assigned to Headquarters Company as a radio operator during the month of October. He was slightly wounded on Oct. 9 and was hospitalized in southern France for two months. Sgt. Carper returned to duty the day after Christmas, 1944.
Feb. 12, 1945
Pfc. Henry Roller Hurd, son of Mrs. H.R. Hurd and the late Mr. Hurd of Boyce, was killed in action in Belgium Jan. 4. Attached to the 550th Infantry Battalion of the First Army, he is thought to have been killed in the Belgian Bulge. He was 26 years of age.
Feb. 14, 1945
Pvt. Roy Orndorff, whose wife, Mrs. Mildred Orndorff, resides on the Mt. Falls Route, near Winchester, died Jan.4 in Belgium as a result of wounds received in action.
He was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Orndorff of the county. Prior to his entry into the service, Aug. 2, 1943, he had been engaged in farming and seasonal work for National Fruit Products Co. He was 26 years old.
Feb. 14, 1945
Benton Snider claimed credit this morning for seeing the first robin in Winchester and was he glad to see it.
The local coal dealer, who has described this winter’s fuel shortage as one of the worst in his experience, is hopeful that the robin is the harbinger of an early Spring.
Feb. 16, 1945
William Hillman, Blue Network radio commentator and Washington correspondent for Collier’s Magazine, was guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Winchester Rotary Club.
Mr. Hillman said that according to the best opinion in Washington, the European war would end this year, possibly in April or June while the war with Japan may last as much as two more years.
In regard to the period following the war, Mr. Hillman remarked that Europe will have to be fed for at least two years after the war and that the United States would be called upon to supply a great portion of that food.
Feb. 16, 1945
50 years ago
A new volunteer fire company has been formed to serve the heavily populated Senseny Road area.
Charles Dunn of Burning Knolls subdivision was elected president of the new company at a meeting at Senseny Road School last night.
The Shawnee Ruritan Club has donated 4 acres on Greenwood Road behind Cleveland’s Market for the fire hall. An option has been obtained on an additional 4 acres.
The Frederick County Firemen’s Association will set the area to be covered by the new fire company, which formerly was divided between Shawnee and Clearbrook companies.
There are seven subdivisions on Senseny Road: Country Club Estates, Fairway Estates, Green Acres, Frederick Heights, Burning Knolls, Greenwood Heights and Lockhart Addition.
Feb. 17, 1970
25 years ago
The owners of the George Washington Hotel won’t extend the lease of the George Washington Home for Adults.
Thomas G. Scully Jr., president of George Washington Hotel Corp., said Monday he wants the residents of the assisted-care living center out of the downtown Winchester building by June 30, the day the lease expires.
Last week, Scully announced a partnership with John Harvey of New York City to renovate and reopen the five-story, 70-year-old hotel at the corner of Piccadilly and North Cameron streets.
Feb. 14, 1995
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.