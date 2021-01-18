Out of the Past

100 years ago
WASHINGTON — Census Bureau officials said today it would cost $2,000,000 and require from two to three years to copy off and thus save the census records damaged by the fire last night in the basement of the Department of Commerce building.
It is estimated that at least one-third of the records from 1790 to 1910 would have to be copied.
Cigarette smoking was blamed in the Senate today for the fire.
Jan. 11, 1921
Two strangers were arrested yesterday after they had left the early Baltimore and Ohio train, charged with being suspicious characters.
At police headquarters the men were searched and questioned, but proved to be apparently all right. They were without work and said they were en route to Front Royal to visit the mother of one of the men.
Jan. 13, 1921
This section was today treated to the first real genuine touch of winter to be experienced this season. Starting early last night snow fell for several hours and the weather moderated, turning into sleet and rain.
Jan. 14, 1921
Because the saxophone is identified in this country with the jazz band, music patrons of the more cultured class should not get the impression it is not truly a musical instrument.
It was invented some eighty odd years ago by Adolphe Sax, and was first used in the French Army bands.
The members of the Columbia Saxophone Sextette will appear here at the Auditorium and all are expert players.
Jan. 14, 1921
At the performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore” at the Empire tomorrow night, which is a benefit for the Winchester Memorial Hospital, the programs will be sold to the audience by young ladies of Winchester.
The programs will be sold for 15 cents.
Jan. 17, 1921
Mrs. D.M. Swink residing in the Wall property on North Market Street and her young daughter were awakened about 3 o’clock Sunday morning, nearly strangled by a heavy smoke which filled their sleeping room on the first floor of the building. Mrs. Swink ran into the street, where she met Theodore Legg and an alarm of fire was turned in.
The blaze was discovered in the floor and was caused by an overheated pipe from the hot air furnace in the cellar.
Capt. and Mrs. J.B. Beverley occupy the second floor and they too were awakened by the smoke.
The fire department extinguished the blaze by the use of chemicals.
Jan. 17, 1921
The birthday of Gen. Robert E. Lee being a legal holiday in Virginia, the local banks will be closed tomorrow. The public schools also will be closed for the day.
It was announced this morning at the Handley Library that the library will not be closed tomorrow, it being the policy to keep the library open on as many holidays as possible for the convenience of people who have a holiday.
No holiday hours will be observed at the post office, which closes partly only on national holidays.
Jan. 18, 1921
75 years ago
Herman Hable, owner of the Palace Theater, announced today that The Voice of The Theater loudspeaker system will be inaugurated at the Palace on Monday. Mr. Hable stated that with the new system audiences will hear sounds which did not reach the human ear through the old-style speakers.
Jan. 12, 1946
According to facts from files in the city and county clerk’s offices, the year 1945 was truly a “marrying” year.
Records in the office of the Clerk of the Winchester Corporation Court show that 725 licenses were issued during 1945, in comparison with the 473 issued in 1944. June, usually called the bride’s month, was responsible for 65 marriage permits during 1945 in the city.
The Frederick County Clerk’s office records show that exactly 200 more licenses were issued to county couples in 1945 than during the year before when only 179 were recorded.
The sum of 725 from the city and 379 for the county makes a grand total of 1104, representing a little better than three weddings a day during the year.
Jan. 14, 1946
W.W. Baker, chairman of the Boy Scout camping committee has announced the appointment of Charles L. Merriner as caretaker at Camp Rock Enon.
Merriner, an ex-serviceman, served 5 years and held the rank of sergeant when he was discharged. He will take up residence on the property May 1.
Jan. 14, 1946
Yesterday, Jan. 13, 1946, marked the 65th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ephriam Pifer. The former Miss Maggie Marguerite Ritenour of Strasburg and Mr. Pifer of Capon Road, were married on Jan. 13, 1881, by the Rev. David Harris, pastor of the Methodist Church in Middletown at that time.
Mr. Pifer, though in his 87th year now, well recalls riding horseback from Capon Road to Winchester the day before the wedding in a four-foot snow to buy his wedding suit.
Mr. and Mrs. Pifer continue to reside on their farm in the Relief section of Frederick County, where they have farmed nearly all the years of their married life. Mrs. Pifer was 87 years of age last November.
They celebrated yesterday with their daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Matthew D. Ebersole Jr. of Winchester, and other relatives, at Tokes Inn in Opequon.
Jan. 14, 1946
While other GI’s around the world are clamoring to get back home and out of the Army, Sgt. Ralph W. Pope of Berryville, who was a prisoner of the Japs for more than three years, is joining back up again. He signed up with the U.S. Army Engineers in the States and retaining his present rank.
As a liberated prisoner of war, Sgt. Pope was granted a 104 days leave which will include a 14 days visit at the John Marshall Hotel in Richmond with all expenses paid from Feb. 10-23.
In addition, he was given a further 90 day leave, all at regular Army pay.
Jan. 14, 1946
50 years ago
The Lee-Jackson restaurant on Millwood Pike is the first in the annexed area to apply for a license to serve liquor by the drink. Donald Vaden, manager, filed the application.
Manuel Sempeles, manager of the restaurant at Holiday Inn South on Valley Avenue, which also is in the annexation area, said he plans to file in the near future.
A spokesman for the ABC Board said annexation into a jurisdiction in which service of mixed drinks is legal automatically makes it legal in the annexed area.
Jan. 15, 1971
25 years ago
Friday morning’s storm left 6 more inches on top of the 24 inches that fell earlier in the week, according to Annette Jones, news director at WINC-FM, the area’s official weather station.
According to records, slightly less than 2 feet of snow fell on March 5, 1962, and another 8 inches were added by the same storm on the following day.
Jan. 13, 1996
