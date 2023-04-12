WINCHESTER — Although the unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election for the Gainesboro District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors are close — Heather Lockridge (R) edged out independent Kevin Kenney with 780 votes to his 734 — Frederick County Voter Rich Venskoske “doesn’t anticipate a change in outcome” when county election officials complete a canvas of ballots on Friday afternoon.
There are still 175 mail-in ballots that have not been returned, according to Venskoske. Those ballots were delivered automatically to those on a permanent request list in the district.
County election officials also still need to count ballots deposited in drop-boxes in addition to the qualifying mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by noon Friday.
“We could get 175 ballots back today or tomorrow. But I don’t think we will get enough back to make a difference,” Venskoske said Wednesday.
The special election was held to fill a seat vacated in January when former Gainesboro representative J. Douglas McCarthy stepped down from the board because he was moving to Warren County.
Although the supervisors could have appointed a Gainesboro representative for the remainder of the year, they opted to hold the election, which cost around $21,000.
The election was held April 11 because it fell during Frederick County Public Schools’ spring break. Five of the Gainesboro Magisterial District’s voting precincts are located at schools, and per state law, the election had to be held on a Tuesday, County Attorney Roderick Williams told the panel in January.
Voter turnout was lackluster.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,518 people, or 12.5 % of Gainesboro’s 12,114 registered voters, cast ballots.
While Venskoske noted it was “an extremely low turnout,” the Gainesboro seat will be up for grabs again in November, as the special election was held to fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of the year.
“Both Lockridge and Kenney have qualified and will be on the ballot in November,” he said.
Lockridge, who decisively won a firehouse primary held by the Frederick County Republican Committee, owns a small business. She will become the seventh Republican on the seven-member board.
“While the results won’t be official until Friday, we are currently in the lead and I just wanted to tell you Thank you! YOUR voice and VOTE made a Difference,” Lockridge posted on her campaign Facebook page. She campaigned for budget transaparency, small government and low taxes.
Part of the slate of Frederick First candidates who are running as independents in Frederick County elections this year, Kenney — a former Planning Commission chairman and Frederick Public Schools’ supervisor of construction — campaigned on his commonsense approach to county issues. He has said he does not believe partisan politics belong in local government.
No issues were reported at any of the six Gainesboro precincts Tuesday, Venskoske said.
Results will remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Virginia Department of Elections next Tuesday.
