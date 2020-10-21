The Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance broke ground on an outdoor inline hockey rink behind James Wood Middle School last month, more than two years after proposing the project to Frederick County Public Schools.
There is no set date for the completion of the project, according to Top of Virginia vice president Patrick Barker. Construction began on Sept. 22. In the last few weeks, Glenn Mohr Inc., Carmeuse and W&L Construction have helped to prepare the site for the installation of the concrete ring and rink floor.
The Washington Capitals have contributed $165,000 from the National Hockey League’s Industry Growth Fund toward the facility. Top of Virginia — a 501©(3) organization formed in fall 2017 to promote and advance hockey in the Winchester-Frederick County area — has raised close to their goal of $40,000 for the project.
Additionally, part of the agreement with FCPS allows for use of the rink for physical education classes.
“[The completion of the project] is kind of contingent upon a lot of factors,” said Barker last week. “Weather, and then when the Capitals’ two vendors, one that will put the [wall] boards up, one that will work on the floor, can get in. But our hope is that the asphalt should go down in the next 30 days. From there, it’s up to the Capitals. We hope to at least have the boards up by the end of the year.”
The organization is still looking to pay for a permanent scoreboard, spectator bleachers, storage building refurbishment and outdoor lighting. Barker said those things do not have to be purchased for the rink to be available for use. Once people start using the arena for inline hockey, Barker said portions of the league fees can go toward their capital expenditures.
Most of the money raised for the rink has come from private donations, but the league is still interested in discussing sponsorship projects. The Champion’s Corner fundraising campaign, which was launched last year and runs through Nov. 1, offers a 24-by-6-inch ad space on the rink’s dasher board ($150 for parents, players and families; $300 for businesses). Ads can be renewed on an annual basis for $25. Participating in this also means a 5 percent lifetime discount on league and camp fees and being registered in a drawing for free league fees for one year.
Barker said he’s been pleased with the progress of the project.
“We can’t thank our corporate sponsors enough,” Barker said. “It wouldn’t happen without all them. It takes a village to make this happen. We’re really just humbled by all the corporate sponsors and the comments that have kept us going over these two-and-a-half years of plugging away on this project.”
Jason Messick, 41, of Cross Junction, is among those in the community who were excited to hear about construction starting. Messick has two sons, Braiden, 7, and Adrian, 5, who are both enrolled in the Top of Virginia’s program at the Winchester Sportsplex.
Currently, Top of Virginia uses the Sportsplex for three hours on Saturday nights for children age 4-18. Barker says they’ve been using the Sportsplex for two years. An outdoor rink dedicated to inline hockey would provide more playing opportunities.
“I think it’s going to be a good place for the youth to have a place to go to get some energy out and have some fun,” Messick said. “Maybe even schools will form some teams and compete with other schools in the area.
“My hope is that eventually it grows enough interest that maybe the Winchester area can look into an ice rink sometime.”
Robert Limoges of Winchester is also enthusiastic. A former professional ice hockey player for two years in Germany, Limoges’ son Alex is a senior captain and forward for the Penn State men’s ice hockey team, and his daughter Emilie is a sophomore who played on the women’s club ice hockey team at Penn State as a freshman.
In an email, Robert Limoges said Alex used to compete in roller hockey at the Sportsplex when he was younger.
“I am excited for our area to get an outdoor rink so that more people can be exposed to our wonderful sport of hockey,” Limoges said. “I believe the people organizing the rink are doing a fabulous job.
“Last year they even organized a trip for the players and parents to come and watch a Penn State hockey game and feel the great atmosphere at the rink and meet Alex. It gave a great perspective about someone from Winchester that played roller hockey at the Sportsplex can be playing hockey at such a high level. The kids were really excited.”
For more information, including information on individual and company sponsorship, visit the alliance’s Facebook page or topofvirginiahockey.com.
