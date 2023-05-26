Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and community pools in the area will be open for people to enjoy.
The outdoor pool at Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission is $5 for adults (ages 18-54), $3 for senior citizens (55 and up), $3 for youth (ages 3-17) and free for children under 3 years old. The park is located at 1001 E. Cork St.
In Frederick County, the outdoor pool at Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive, Clear Brook, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The outdoor pool at Sherando Park, 201 Splash Ave., Stephens City, will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission is $5 for ages 3 and up from Friday to Sunday (Monday to Thursday admission is $3).
Clarke County’s outdoor pool at Chet Hobert Park, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission is $5 for ages 16 to 54; $3.50 for 55 and up as well as those with military ID; $4.50 for ages 6-15 and $3.50 for ages 3-5. Children under 2 are admitted free with a paying adult.
The weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees on Saturday, afternoon showers and a high of 66 degrees on Sunday and mostly cloudy skies and a high of 76 on Monday.
