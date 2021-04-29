WINCHESTER — What a difference a year makes.
In April 2020, the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department had been labeled as a division in crisis after years of escalating tensions between it and Rouss City Hall led to staffing shortages, inabilities to properly respond to emergencies, hostilities between city officials and the volunteers who own and operate the city’s four fire stations, and difficulties recruiting new professional firefighters to join the ranks. To further exacerbate the situation, Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett, the fourth person to lead the department in just three years, submitted his resignation after his public criticism of a proposed Paid Time Off (PTO) program for firefighters and paramedics put him at odds with then-City Manager Eden Freeman.
Freeman had left the city one month earlier to become deputy city manager for Greenville, South Carolina. Her successor, interim City Manager Mary Beth Price, appointed retired Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Hadden Culp to serve as Winchester’s interim fire and rescue chief once Garrett’s resignation took effect on June 2.
The first thing Culp had to decide was whether he would be a placeholder until the next permanent chief was hired, or if he would wade into a plethora of suggestions for departmental improvements that had been laid out in an independent study of the department released in April by Emergency Services Consulting International of Chantilly.
“I can remember meeting with Mayor [David] Smith and Mary Beth Price, as well as [Winchester Chief Financial Officer] Mary Blowe and the HR [Human Resources] director, Paula Nofsinger,” Culp said on Tuesday. “They had just gotten this study — it had only been around for a few weeks — and I asked them, ‘Are we going to do something with this or not?’”
When the city officials said they wanted to implement the recommendations from Emergency Services Consulting International, Culp said he would be “more than happy to help develop a plan to respond to the study.”
It was a huge ask of someone who had no intention of becoming chief on a permanent basis, but Culp said he found it to be “extremely rewarding.”
He assembled a leadership group from within the Fire and Rescue Department that included Assistant Fire Chief Jon Henschel, who had been with the department since 1997, and Assistant Fire Chief James “J.D.” Orndorff, who joined the department in 2000.
“The team was essential to the successes we have accomplished,” Culp said. “I was truly blessed with such high-grade talent.”
The three chiefs not only wanted to heal their proud but wounded department, they also wanted to be as transparent as possible during the process. As each point of improvement was addressed, the information was shared with the public at winchesterva.gov/fire-and-rescue.
“We’ve made great progress over the past nine months, and we’re going to continue making those efforts and trying to fulfill the obligations that were established through that study,” said Henschel, who was named Winchester’s new fire and rescue chief on Tuesday.
Many of the problems identified in the study could be attributed to a severe staffing shortage, one that was so bad the department routinely responded to fires and accidents with just one staff member assigned to an emergency vehicle. In September, Culp utilized mandatory overtime to bring an end to the department’s so-called “driver-only responses,” but the only way to permanently fix the problem would be to fully staff Winchester’s four fire companies, something that hasn’t happened since Jan. 30, 2017.
In his new role as head of Fire and Rescue, Henschel may finally be able to bring the department back to full staffing as a result of City Council’s decision on Tuesday to set the real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2022 at 93 cents. According to a proposal by City Manager Dan Hoffman, that will provide the department with enough money to hire three additional firefighters and pursue a federal grant that could bring another seven to the city once the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
“It’s absolutely essential and crucial to our operations [to be fully staffed],” Henschel said. “We’re going to continue to fight the good fight.”
Henschel is scheduled to officially become Winchester’s new fire and rescue chief on Monday, but Culp has no intention of retreating to his home in Woodstock to resume retirement life.
“Chief Henschel has asked me to stay as a consultant,” Culp said. “We need to fill his vacancy [as the department’s assistant chief], so I’m going to help with some of the workload, whatever I can do to help. ... It’s going to be bittersweet to leave. It’s truly been fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.