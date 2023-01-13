Frederick County Board of Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) will not seek reelection, as he is exploring a move to West Virginia, he told The Winchester Star on Thursday.
Graber's four-year term, which is his first on the board, expires Dec. 31.
"I'd like to thank the residents of Back Creek for the opportunity to serve. However, I do not intend to run again," Graber said in a phone interview. "My wife and I have been looking to purchase property in West Virginia."
Graber has been arguably the board's most outspoken member over the past three years. He is frequently critical of matters related to Frederick County Public Schools, including claims that critical race theory is being taught, which school officials have denied, and that the school budget lacks transparency. At one point last year, he recommended that the supervisors cut funding to the school division by as much as $60 million.
He didn't let up at Wednesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting. He said he wants the school division's fiscal year 2024 budget request to be zero-based and categorical in format, "with detail to know where the money is going."
"I would daresay that, for any budget that is not in that format — should it be presented to me — would be dead on arrival to me simply because I've asked for details many times in the past," Graber said.
Graber said school officials have previously asked what he is "looking for in a budget" and they now "have that clarification."
Also during Wednesday's meeting, Graber made a motion to have a performance audit done on the school division's construction, administrative, maintenance and transportation departments. The motion failed in a 4-3 vote, with Chairman Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opequon District), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall District) and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) in opposition.
Graber is one of four supervisors with terms expiring at the end 2023.
Greg Unger, a former Planning Commission member, recently announced his bid for the Back Creek District seat as an independent candidate running under the "Frederick First" platform. Planning Commission members John Jewell, who is the panel's chairman, and Mollie Brannon have both announced plans to seek the Republican nomination for the Back Creek seat.
