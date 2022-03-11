Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.