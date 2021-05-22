You’ve already been through hell
And it’s just heaven left
Everything I’ve been through
And I’m still very blessed
Through the dreariness, through the pain
I’ll keep going despite the agony
There’s so much brightness to this world
So I can’t give up for the sake of hope
Every day is a battle between dark and light
And every single day I will win this fight
A world that is free of pain
Is a world where no more kids have to cry
Nobody loses their life too soon
No one even bats an eye
Every day is a battle between dark and light
And every single day I will win this fight
Verbally abused, mentally shaken
Pushed beyond unknown, not to be forsaken
Beaten, battered, broken and abused
I came up from the ground and I refuse to be used
Every day is a battle between dark and light
And every single day I will win this fight
If you’ve been on this journey
Stay strong despite everything
Even when I say you might just fall
Just get back up and don’t you crawl
