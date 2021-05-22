You’ve already been through hell

And it’s just heaven left

Everything I’ve been through

And I’m still very blessed

Through the dreariness, through the pain

I’ll keep going despite the agony

There’s so much brightness to this world

So I can’t give up for the sake of hope

Every day is a battle between dark and light

And every single day I will win this fight

A world that is free of pain

Is a world where no more kids have to cry

Nobody loses their life too soon

No one even bats an eye

Every day is a battle between dark and light

And every single day I will win this fight

Verbally abused, mentally shaken

Pushed beyond unknown, not to be forsaken

Beaten, battered, broken and abused

I came up from the ground and I refuse to be used

Every day is a battle between dark and light

And every single day I will win this fight

If you’ve been on this journey

Stay strong despite everything

Even when I say you might just fall

Just get back up and don’t you crawl

— Copyright 2021 by Jeremy Shepherd

