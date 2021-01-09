The driver of a car that crashed down an embankment on Va. 37 in Frederick County on Dec. 8 was lying on the floorboard, turning blue and not breathing by the time county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Trey M. Cram reached him.
But after Cram administered two doses of the overdose antidote naloxone, the driver was revived and admitted there was heroin in the car, according to Cram’s search warrant affidavit.
There were a record number of fatal overdoses in the area last year, but the number would have been far higher without naloxone.
Naloxone has been sold over the counter as nasal spray in Virginia since 2016 to combat the opioid epidemic and is marketed as Narcan. It can also be injected. An opioid antagonist, naloxone attaches to opioid receptors in the body to block them and restore breathing.
There is no way to know how often it is used by the public, but annual use by firefighters and police officers provide a window into how many lives are saved. Winchester Assistant Fire Chief Jon Henschel said there’s been an increase in firefighters arriving at overdoses and finding a member of the public has already administered naloxone. Winchester Fire Chief C. Hadden Culp said it’s unfortunate that naloxone is needed, but it gives overdose victims a second chance.
“It’s clearly made a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” he said. “It certainly is an incredibly remarkable product.”
