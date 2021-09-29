WINCHESTER — A high-speed chase and suicide-by-cop attempt in 2005 was the low point in Pablo Campos’ life, but it led to him to drug and mental health treatment and eventual sobriety.
Campos, the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s overdose awareness vigil in Winchester, asked the crowd of about 80 people to work to decrease shame about addiction and mental illness and increase treatment access.
“So many of us struggle to get help and struggle to find recovery because of some of the barriers brought forth by stigmas in our community and the fact that we can’t talk about what we’re experiencing,” he said. “We can work together to really change the culture through small steps and simple conversations.”
The gathering in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall was part of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is on Aug. 31. The local event had been planned for that day but was postponed due to heavy rain.
Tuesday’s gathering came amidst a nearly decade-long opioid epidemic with a high number of drug deaths nationally and locally. The event included a candlelight vigil for local victims.
Nationally, a record-high 93,000 people fatally overdosed in the U.S. last year, up about 29% from 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Included were about 69,000 opioid deaths. Locally last year, a record-high 53 people (40 men, 13 women) died in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
The pace of deaths has dropped locally — there were 44 fatal overdoses at this time last year — but still remains high. Through Monday, at least 25 people (16 men, nine women) have died in the district this year, according to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. The deaths don’t include complete figures for Warren County due to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office leaving the task force last September.
The coronavirus pandemic has made getting treatment, which was already hard to obtain, even more difficult. However, Lauren Cummings, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition executive director, said in an interview that local providers have made adjustments and waiting times have “shrunk significantly.”
As drug deaths have increased in recent years, so has the belief that the epidemic should primarily be treated as a medical problem and addressed through treatment rather than incarceration. Nevertheless, the shame around addiction and mental illness, which are often connected, is still prevalent.
Campos said simplistic slogans like “don’t do drugs” need to be replaced with better understanding and more comprehensive education in schools. For example, he said when he was growing up, he was unaware that some people are more genetically predisposed to experience addiction and mental illness. He challenged the crowd to advocate for more education and treatment.
“If people can turn a blind eye to it — try not to see it, try not to face it, try not to realize it’s a reality that is wrecking communities, they’re not going to fund it,” he said. “We have to step up and talk to people so the word can be spread to the people who have the power to increase access and availability.”
