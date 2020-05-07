WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for a 71% increase in fatal overdoses and a 34% increase in overall overdoses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley compared to the same time last year.
Through Tuesday, 24 people have fatally overdosed in the region compared to 14 at this time last year, according Joshua T. Price, a state police special agent and Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force coordinator. The task force covers Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Fifty-nine nonfatal overdoses have been reported compared to 44 at this time last year, Price said in a Wednesday email.
The fatal overdoses involved 18 men and six women; 45 men and 14 women suffered nonfatal overdoses. Most of the overdoses involved fentanyl or heroin or a mix of both. The average age of those who overdosed was 34.
Eleven fatal overdoses have occurred since April 1, including three between Friday and Tuesday, according to a news release from Lauren Cummings, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse executive director.
Cummings said in an interview that many of the people with whom the coalition works, including 36 defendants in the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court and eight clients in the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Program, are unemployed as a result of the pandemic. Many had worked in restaurants or in food service, two industries hit hard by the pandemic.
Besides joblessness, Cummings said many people in early recovery are isolated due to stay-at-home orders. Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings and group therapy gatherings are now being done online. That has contributed to feelings of isolation for some older people in recovery. Unemployment and isolation are common relapse triggers.
“We always say the opposite of addiction is connection and right now all of us are lacking connection due to the stay-at-home orders and just everything that’s been implemented because of the pandemic,” Cummings said. “You can only imagine what someone with a mental health disorder or someone with a substance use disorder is experiencing.”
Price said overdoses involving people who are alone at home can be deadly. “No one is there to administer Narcan or call 911,” he said.
The news release mentioned that Narcan, the brand name for the overdose antidote naloxone, can be obtained for free at local Lord Fairfax Health District offices. People should call first to schedule a pickup time.
While face-to-face assistance is often impossible right now, Cummings stressed there is help for people in crisis. The coalition recommends maintaining structure by creating a daily schedule as well as regularly exercising and meditating.
“We don’t want people to feel like there is no hope,” Cummings said. “There is hope and we will get through this.”
In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the shutdown is causing more death than the virus.
