BERRYVILLE — As the intensity of the snow picked up during Wednesday afternoon’s football practice at Clarke County High School, Eagles assistant coach Jesse Hudson urged the players to pick up the intensity of their play.
“If you don’t want to be here. Go home,” Hudson said loudly. “[If you’re thinking] ‘I don’t like it, it’s snowing,’ go home.”
From the looks of it, the Eagles — who open their season on Feb. 26 at Madison County — finished the 75-minute practice out strong and brushed off the occasional issues with solid football on the wet field. But ending the sixth day of practice playing in snowy 34-degree weather as opposed to sunny 95-degree weather is not the biggest adjustment the Eagles have had to make.
Multi-sport athletes are the norm at small schools like Clarke County, and the Eagles’ football program has plenty of them. Clarke County has 56 football players from grades 8-12, and 24 of them play basketball (16), wrestle (8), or swim (2). Clarke County’s varsity numbers 28 players (42 last year), which is partially due to some people electing not to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarke County football coach and athletic director Casey Childs said there aren’t as many people on football teams throughout the Bull Run District because of COVID-19.
For the first time, athletes in those other sports had their seasons take place before the football season as a result of the altered COVID-19 sports calendar for 2020-21. Usually, the first week of football practice takes place in late July/early August, when school isn’t even in session yet, let alone an overlapping sports season.
No one dreams of having the first day of football practice indoors, but that’s what the Eagles had to do when they opened on Feb. 4, the result of last week’s snowstorm. Clarke County got outside for the first time on Saturday. (Handley, which also began practice on Feb. 4 and did so outside on its artificial turf, also isn’t at full strength because of numerous multi-sport athletes, including nine basketball players who are still playing. The Judges open at Kettle Run on Feb. 27.)
Despite the resignation of 20-year head coach Chris Parker, Clarke County has a veteran staff — Childs took over after 13 years as defensive coordinator — but things have been a lot different this football season.
“It’s been weird, to say the least,” said Childs, whose program is used to practicing in the cold at the end of the season as a result of 13 straight playoff trips, but not at the beginning. “But the kids have been good with it. It’s the other factors that have been more challenging than the weather.”
A football team needs 11 players working in sync to execute a play properly, and the Eagles won’t truly be whole until a week from Saturday.
The boys’ basketball season ended on Monday, which enabled new starting quarterback and sophomore Matthew Sipe as well as several other prominent players to become fixtures at practice. But this week’s snow postponed the Class 2 state swim meet from Thursday to this coming Thursday, and the Class 2 state wrestling tournament won’t be held until Friday.
Swimmers and wrestlers are trying to practice with the football team when they can to meet minimum practice requirements and be up to speed with knowledge of the team. (For example, football players need to practice five times — three days in helmets, then an additional two days in helmets and shoulder pads — before they’re eligible to play in a game.) But naturally, Childs wants those athletes to mainly focus on being the best they can be for their winter sports teams.
“Wrestling has to do [separate training] pods because of the [COVID-19] rules they have for their season, so you’ve got some kids leaving in one time frame [from football practice] and other kids going [to practice] at another time,” Childs said. “It’s just constant in and out. Swimming has practice at night, so those guys [can attend a full practice], but you’re not asking them to do too much at all because you don’t want to jeopardize their seasons in any shape or form.”
Clarke County was originally supposed to open with East Rockingham on Monday, Feb. 22, which would have meant the team would have been at full strength at practice for just one day. But East Rockingham decided to not to play any Bull Run District teams this year, buying Clarke County what could be a critical extra four days to work on timing and cohesion.
“Luckily, our kids have grown up in our system, and we’ve got great kids who were able to get outside in the fall [for offseason workouts] and do some semi-football related activities with COVID,” Childs said. “But we’ve got some pretty important guys that are still wrestling and swimming, so it would have been difficult to play on that Monday.”
Childs said the Eagles are focused on installing strategy concepts for the season so that everyone is on the same page in the week leading up to the Madison County game. By not focusing on drill work now, wrestlers and swimmers aren’t being put at high risk for injury. Childs said normally, they’d start the season with drill work.
Childs said the late start to the season has allowed the team to spend additional time in the weight room, so he’s impressed with the team’s strength.
“We’ve got extremely stronger across the board over the last few months, because we had a very high attendance rate in the weight room,” Childs said. “I attribute that a lot to our seniors and our staff doing a good job getting with these kids, with all the [COVID-19] mitigations and small pods and working out that we had to do.”
The bottom line is that the players are willing to deal with whatever they have to do to have a season. Clarke County hasn’t had a football game since Nov. 15, 2019.
“There’s not much we can do with the weather going on,” said senior tight end/defensive end Trey Trenary after Wednesday’s practice. “It just happens to be snowing right now. We’ve got kids doing winter sports, so it lays over [into football season]. We’re just trying do what we can with what we have.
“It’s a lot different playing in snow than playing in 80-, 70-degree weather, and everything’s different because of [COVID-19] protocols. But it’s just good to be back with everybody. We’re trying to cope with it right now, and we’re excited for the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.