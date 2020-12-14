KERNSTOWN — A smoke detector is credited with alerting residents about an overnight chimney fire on Monday at a home in the 800 block of Shady Elm Road in Frederick County.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was reported at 2:34 a.m. by one of the three residents of the home, according to Lt. Adam Hounshell, a deputy fire marshal with the county Fire and Rescue Department. He said in an email that combustible materials in the chimney caused the fire, and the age of the chimney and home contributed to causing the fire. The two-floor, 1,800-square-foot home was built in 1890, according to county property records.
Hounshell said firefighters arrived at 2:43 a.m. and brought the fire under control about 20 minutes later. It was extinguished at about 4:45 a.m.
Chimney fires are not uncommon in the county. Monday’s was the 20th this year, and there have been an average of 28 annually between 2016-19. Most cause minor damage, but they are potentially deadly if undetected. Hounshell recommended that homeowners have a certified contractor inspect their chimneys before using them in the fall and winter. He also recommended having a working smoke detector.
Hounshell estimated the fire caused about $10,000 in damage. The total property value of the home is $694,300, according to online records. The owner is listed as Long Creek Farm Inc.
